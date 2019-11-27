It’s always a good idea to plan ahead, so go ahead and plan on eating all the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie you want by taking part in the Turkey Trot early Thanksgiving morning.
The eighth annual event will take place 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Arc of Southern Maryland, 355 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
“When I first started at Project Echo, and they told me they did a race Thanksgiving morning, I thought, ‘Who on earth would want to do this?” said Project Echo development director Teressa Mullen. “And then 600 people showed up.”
Mullen said the event is particularly popular because of its early start time.
“One woman said to me that it’s the only day of the year her whole family is home,” she said. “[She said they didn’t] have anything else going on, no sports teams, no one has to work, out of town family is there and there’s nothing else they need to be doing at 7 a.m.”
The race and walk has age brackets for competitors aged 12 and under to 70 and older.
“There’s a lot of serious runners who do this circuit, and they come back year after year,” Mullen said, “but also kids really like to do this, and then there’s kids who aren’t running whose parents are pushing them in strollers.”
Registration on race day begins at 6 a.m.
“We’re completely done by 9:30 a.m. so people can go home and have a second piece of pie or a second dinner,” Beavers Mullen said. “They’ll have no guilt there.”
Online registration is now closed, but participants can go online, fill in the registration and email it or bring it with them to the event, or pay on the website’s donation page.
As of Friday morning, more than 500 competitors were already signed up.
Beavers Mullen said last year’s event drew 701 runners and walkers, so this year she’s “looking for 702.”
The cost to participate is $35, $25 for ages 12 and younger, and $25 to sponsor an ECHO House resident for run.
For more information, email Mullen at echodevelopment@comcast.net, or go to https://projectecho.net/event/turkey-trot/.
Libraries to close for Thanksgiving
Calvert Library branches will close 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and all day Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The libraries will reopen 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
TDR applications being accepted
The Calvert County commissioners and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board is accepting applications until Thursday, Nov. 28, for its Purchase and Retirement Fund program.
Through the program, Transferable Development Rights are purchased, retired and permanently removed from the market to protect farmland from development. Current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts may apply. Applications are ranked by a formula established in the Agricultural Preservation Program rules and regulations.
The purchase price is $3,037 per TDR and the county will offer to buy development rights from willing sellers until funding is exhausted.
For more information, call Ronald Marney at 410-535-1600, ext. 2336, or to download an application go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/2565/Purchase-and-Retirement-Option-PAR.
Optimists to hold tree, ornament sale
Calvert Optimists will hold its annual Christmas tree sale 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday beginning Friday, Nov. 29, at the Safeway, 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
There will be more than 800 trees ranging in price from $35-$170, and ornaments handmade by the Calvert High School Junior Optimist Club.
Proceeds go to Optimist programs, including scholarships.
For more information, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org.
TBP looking for volunteers
Twin Beach Players is looking for volunteers to help with its “Closed for the Holidays” show, which will run weekends from Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Boys & Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
For more information, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0C49A9AF23A6FB6-volunteers1.
Library to hold art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art,” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations Saturday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 21. Art in the Stacks featured artists and exhibits for November will be Wild Women Art (Fairview), Hugh Conway (Prince Frederick), Meg Faller (Southern) and John Gerachis (Twin Beaches).
Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket.
For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CMM named Giant bag recipient
Calvert Marine Museum has been selected as the November beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program through Sunday, Nov. 31. The museum will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Giant Food in Lusby throughout the month. If a bag is purchased at another Giant location, the donation may be directed to the museum.
For more information, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com, or www.giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
PFC to host open meeting
The Prince Frederick Coalition will host a free open community meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Topics to be discussed will be the latest economic developments, 2020 Census initiatives and expectations, and current and future parks and recreation initiatives. Guest speakers will be Director of Economic Development Linda Vassallo, Department of Planning and Zoning Large Range Planner Jenny Plummer Welker, and Calvert County Parks and Recreation Division Chief Bob Branham.
For more information, email calvertkids@outlook.com.
County to host Citizens Academy
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recently announced applications will be due Monday, Dec. 2, for the fourth annual Calvert County Government Citizens Academy. The nine-week informational program is designed for residents interested in learning more about the inner workings of local government.
Citizens Academy will meet 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 9 through March 5, 2020. The program features site visits to facilities and discussions with county leaders and employees for an in-depth look at the daily work of county government departments.
The first 25 county residents to apply will be accepted into the program. There is no cost to attend and applicants must be Calvert County residents and aged 18 or older.
For more information or to apply, call 410-535-2003, or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CitizensAcademy.