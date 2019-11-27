The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records. Man charged with intent to sell crack
On Nov. 13, Deputy James Flynt conducted a traffic stop at Cameleer Pass and Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk.
Upon making contact with the driver, Flynt observed the passenger, McKinley Theodore Brooks Jr., 27, of Huntingtown, continuously moving around and reaching into the center console of the vehicle after being told to stop.
Both occupants were removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted which revealed a glass pipe with copper filament under the passenger seat, a silver spoon with burn marks on the bottom and white residue on top, used copper filaments along the passenger side floorboard and a second spoon with burn marks in the trunk area.
Police reported a search of Brooks revealed a small white rock, suspected to be crack cocaine, and a white piece of plastic tied at one end, containing suspected crack cocaine.
Brooks was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
According to a court docket summary, Brooks was released on his own recognizance and has a Dec. 11 district court hearing on the charges.
Alleged assaulter is charged
On Nov. 11, Deputy Thomas Buckler responded to 9th Street in Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property.
The complainant told police that Tunde Samurai Oderinde, 24, of Port Republic, had thrown a Himalayan salt lamp through a back glass door. Court records show the incident occurred Nov. 10.
Oderinde was arrested and taken to the county jail and charged with malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000.
Court records also stated Oderinde was charged by Deputy Elizabeth Payne with second-degree assault, which occurred at the same residence and is also alleged to have occurred Nov. 10.
The victim was a female who was not seriously injured.
Court records show Oderinde posted $5,000 bond.
The defendant has a district court hearing on the property destruction charge on Dec. 26 and the assault charge on Dec. 30.
Fight at school ends with one arrest
On Nov. 17, Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty responded to Patuxent High School in Lusby for the report of a disorderly person.
Upon arrival, Hardesty observed Steven Paul Blake, 39, of Lusby, appear to be fighting another person.
Blake was asked numerous times by deputies to leave the property but did not comply.
Deputies then detained Blake.
Police reported they conducted a search and located two shooters of Fireball whiskey.
Blake was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with disorderly conduct, intoxicated public disturbance and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.
Court records showed Blake was released on $2,000 bond and is awaiting a Dec. 19 hearing in district court.
Work release inmate charged with drug possession
On Nov. 13, Deputy Curtis Callison reported to the county detention center for the report of a CDS violation.
Correctional Deputy Olumese advised that a search was conducted on Quinten Aaron Holland, 44, of Prince Frederick after he returned from a scheduled work release program.
While conducting the search, a small yellow pill, suspected to be Nucynta (tapentadol), allegedly fell from Holland’s pocket. Holland was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession with intent to deliver in a place of confinement.
Holland faces a Jan. 22 hearing on the charges in district court.
Baltimore man facing drug charges
On Nov. 17, Deputy Kamrhen Parks responded to Safeway in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly person.
The complainant advised that the suspect appeared to be on drugs, was unable to maintain balance and was knocking things over in the aisles.
The suspect left the area on foot prior to Parks arriving, but was quickly located walking on Prince Frederick Boulevard.
Upon making contact with the suspect, Kevin Lamont Clark, 26, of Baltimore, Parks was advised by Calvert County Emergency Communications of an active warrant on Clark through West Virginia.
Parks conducted a search of Clark and reported he located a syringe and a small glass pipe with a Brillo pad in the end of it.
Clark was arrested and taken to the county jail, where he was charged with CDS possession of paraphernalia and CDS administer equipment possession.
Court records stated that Clark posted $5,000 bond and has a Jan. 6 district court hearing on the charges.
