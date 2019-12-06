What do you get when you cross a pair of timeless classics such as “Peter Pan” with “A Christmas Carol?” Find out when the New Direction Community Theater stages “A Neverland Christmas Carol,” which opens Saturday at the Long Beach Community.
“It’s nice because it takes two really good things and pushes them together to make a nice mixture,” said director Sherry Mervine. “You have Peter Pan on one side and the classic story of Scrooge on the other, so it’s a nice child-friendly way of introducing the classics.”
From the moment Peter Pan eavesdrops at the Darling’s nursery window and overhears Mrs. Darling reading “A Christmas Carol” to her children, Christmas becomes more spirited than ever before as Wendy and her brothers accompany Peter back to Neverland to share the story of Scrooge, and teach the Lost Boys the traditions of Christmas.
But all is not as great as it seems. While the ever jealous Tinkerbell sulks at Wendy’s presence, Captain Hook and his zany band of pirates concoct an evil scheme to sabotage the children’s festivities.
“This will introduce children to the Scrooge story without having it shoved in their face,” Mervine said. “It’s entertaining, and children will enjoy the characters and see them in a different way.”
The musical comedy, which was written by Sherri Flannery Verrilli and cast in September, features 15 cast members from the ages of 8 to 15.
“I didn’t want to do a normal Christmas story,” Mervine said. “I wanted to give [people] the characters and the stories they know, but turn it around.”
The 1 hour 15-minute play stars Logan Patton as Peter Pan, McKenna Wohlfarth as Tinkerbell, Owen Joy in the role of Captain Hook and Maddie Joy as Wendy.
New Direction Community Theater will stage “A Neverland Christmas Carol” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Long Beach Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard.
Tickets are $10, $8 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.ndctheater.org.
DNR offering ‘Gift of Trees’
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering citizens the opportunity to give a lasting legacy with its Gift of Trees program, in which Marylanders purchase native trees for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration, or observation.
A certificate suitable for framing will be issued and mailed out, and trees will be planted in the next growing season in parks, playgrounds and schoolyards, cities and towns, and along creeks and streams.
For more information, go to www.shopdnr.com/tree-mendousmarylandgiftoftrees.aspx.
Optimists holding tree, ornament sale
Calvert Optimists is holding its annual Christmas tree sale 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Safeway, 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
There will be more than 400 trees ranging in price from $35 to $170, and ornaments handmade by the Calvert High School Junior Optimist Club.
Proceeds go to Optimist programs, including scholarships.
For more information, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org.
Bank hosts annual food, toy drive
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is hosting its ninth annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive through Dec. 6, in which nonperishable food items and new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Community Bank branch.
“The annual food and toy drive is a favorite tradition at Community Bank of the Chesapeake and brings us great joy in helping give to children and families in need during the holiday season,” Community Bank of the Chesapeake vice president of marketing Diane Hicks said in a news release.
The drive will benefit several nonprofit organizations. Food collected in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties will be donated to the Southern Maryland Food Bank, and toys will benefit the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots programs in Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg.
Community Bank of the Chesapeake locations are at:
• 10321 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. Call 410-257-0840.
• 11725 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. Call 410-326-3406.
• 200 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-2265.
For more information, contact Stefanie at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com, or go to www.cbtc.com.
NSBE to host meeting Dec. 8
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Hospice to host grief workshop
Calvert Hospice will host a holiday grief workshop 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick.
The workshop is for ages 7 to 18 who are grieving the loss of a loved one and need some additional support through the holiday season. Participants will learn general information about grief, the areas of their life it affects during the holiday season, and healthy coping skills. Additional resources will be available for more support. The cost is $20, and scholarships are available. Registration is due by Friday, Dec. 6.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892, ext. 2206, or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or to register, go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
Library to host Alzheimer’s group
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host an Alzheimer’s support group 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Get tips and support from other caregivers at the event, which will be facilitated by Jeannette Findley & JC Hooker. Registration is required.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Library to host mobile health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
The health center travels to under-served areas of the community to provide essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host computer awareness class
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a free KnowBe4 Training class 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
The class will cover phishing attacks, online banking safety, malware, protecting your children online, and securing your home network.
If you’d like to take the class on your own, use the link below and call the library for the password.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info, or go to www.knowbe4.com/Homecourse.
Library to hold art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art,” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Art in the Stacks featured artists and exhibits for November will be Wild Women Art (Fairview), Hugh Conway (Prince Frederick), Meg Faller (Southern) and John Gerachis (Twin Beaches).
Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket.
For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
SMADC seeking new members
Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is accepting applications for voting membership vacancies through Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Open positions include a four-year term for a Calvert County farmer, and two-year terms for an At-Large Position 1 (urban agriculture) and At-Large Position 2 (no industry specification).
The commission usually meets 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in Hughesville.
Applicants must submit pertinent contact information, including background and relationship to the agricultural community. A recommendation letter is also encouraged.
New members will be announced by Friday, Jan. 31.
For more information, email Karyn Owens at kowens@smadc.com, or go to www.SMADC.com.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
NAMI to host workshop
National Alliance on Mental Health will host a free workshop titled “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
Individuals with mental illness and their families will share personal journeys and recoveries.
A VIP event will take place 6 to 7:15 p.m with partners, decision-makers and NAMI Maryland staff and is $50.
Registration is required for the workshop.
For more information, contact Danielle at 410-884-8691 or connection@namimd.org, or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.