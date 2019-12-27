So you’ve celebrated New Year’s Eve in the most spectacular of ways, and now there’s just a slight twinge of guilt at the previous night’s excesses.
The Southern Maryland Community Network figured that might be the case, so it is holding its annual Resolution Run 5K, which takes place Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 305 N. Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick.
“Usually people kickoff being healthy for the new year, so that’s why we coined the phrase as a resolution race,” said Nina Mouldern of the Southern Maryland Community Network. “And we are one of Maryland’s healthy business providers, so we try and keep with that theme.”
The race usually draws 150 to 200 competitors. As of mid-December, 30 participants had preregistered.
“We would like over 200,” Mouldern said.
There is also a virtual 5K option in which participants sign up and then complete 5 kilometers of running, biking, rowing or other physical activity, then submit a video to potentially earn a medal.
The course leaves the Southern Maryland Community Network and follows Prince Frederick Boulevard.
The race is one of two annual fundraisers, the other being a yearly golf tournament.
Next year, the organization plans to switch things up by holding a fall festival and altering its golf tournament.
And the organization is much needed. According to literature from the Southern Maryland Community Network, 43.8 million adults (or one in five) experience mental illness in a given year, and nearly 10 million people live with a serious mental illness.
And it is not just adults who are affected. Half of all chronic mental illness begins by the age of 14.
“It is something we want the community to be able to participate in so that we are kicking off the New Year in a healthy way as well as giving back to an organization that tackles one of Southern Maryland’s most stigmatized diseases,” Mouldern said. “We want to make people aware of the mental health concerns of the community, and we are trying to be the champions for behavioral and mental health in Maryland.”
The race costs $30, $20 for members, or if registered at www.active.com or for the virtual 5K, $15 for students, free for ages 9 and younger.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Erica Weems Scholarship fund.
For more information or to register, go to www.active.com/prince-frederick-md/running/distance-running-races/5k-new-year-s-day-run-walk-2020.
Weis hosting food drive
Weis Markets will run a food drive to benefit more than 150 local food banks and pantries through Wednesday, Dec. 31.
Customers can donate nonperishable food products such as canned fruits and vegetables; canned tuna, turkey and chicken; whole wheat cereals; peanut and almond butter; rice and pasta; and shelf-stable soups and stews.
Customers will also have the option to donate a dollar amount at checkout.
“Today one in 10 Americans, half of whom are children, live in a food insecure household. That’s why we are finishing up the year strong with our local holiday food drive,” Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing said in a news release. “Throughout the month, we have been donating to local food banks where our associates have also volunteered. A food drive will generate additional food donations during a challenging time of the year.”
Calvert County Weis Markets are located at 750 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick, 210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby and 13300 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
For more information, go to www.weismarkets.com.
SMADC seeking new members
Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is accepting applications for voting membership vacancies through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Open positions include a four-year term for a Calvert County farmer, and two-year terms for an at-large position 1 (urban agriculture) and at-large position 2 (no industry specification).
The commission usually meets 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in Hughesville.
Applicants must submit pertinent contact information including background and relationship to the agricultural community.
A recommendation letter is also encouraged.
New members will be announced by Friday, Jan. 31. For more information, email Karyn Owens at kowens@smadc.com, or go to www.SMADC.com.
Library to host workforce workshop
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a MD Workforce Exchange Boomers and Beyond workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The workshop is targeted to the experienced, seasoned job seeker who is tired of the same grind and wants to step into a new role.
Topics that will be covered include chasing after the dream, making a skill set fit into a new career path and most importantly working around those subtle and not-so-subtle age and over-experience barriers.
Registration is required. For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CSM to close for holiday
All of College of Southern Maryland’s campuses, fitness centers and pools will be closed for the holiday break through 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Students enrolled in the winter session will have access to services and resources during this time, and online services will be available at http://my.CSMD.edu.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center at 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams.
Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Library to host human trafficking discussion
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will host a discussion titled “Sextortion and Human Trafficking in Calvert County and Beyond” 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Topics to be discussed include whether or not these issues exist locally, and how are women and girls vulnerable at the hands of those willing to abuse their positions of power.
The discussion will be led by Joan Winship, the retired executive director of the International Association of Women Judges and the chair of the Chair Calvert County Commission for Women, and Kathryn Marsh, the assistant chief Special Victims & Family Violence Unit State’s Attorney Office in Prince George’s County and the treasurer of the Calvert County Commission for Women.
For more information, call 410-257-2101 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
NAMI to host workshop
National Alliance on Mental Health will host a free workshop titled “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. John Vianney Church in Prince Frederick.
Individuals with mental illness and their families will share personal journeys and recoveries.
A VIP event will take place 6 to 7:15 p.m, with partners, decision makers and NAMI Maryland staff and is $50.
Registration is required for the workshop.
For more information, contact Danielle at 410-884-8691 or connection@namimd.org, or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
The center travels to underserved areas of the community to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
To view the center’s full schedule or for an online tour, go to www.calverthealthmedicine.org, or for more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
DNR holding poster contest
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards is accepting art work from fifth-graders in private and public schools participating in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme is “Trees Are Terrific … in All Four Seasons” and deadline for entries is noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art and must be in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level.
First place will win 15 trees, second place will win 10 and third place will win five trees. Teachers will be notified by March 18 and school plantings will be scheduled in the spring.
For more information, contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 oranne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
Library closed for MLK Day
The Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches of the library will be closed noon Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of Martin Luther King Day. For more information, go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host resource fair
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Point In Time Resource Fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Calvert Homelessness Resource Board will provide goods and services to benefit those in need, while collecting data for the department of Housing and Urban Development.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
DNR seeks fishing award nominations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission is accepting applications for nominations for its Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award through Jan. 31, 2020.
The award will recognize an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland.
For more information, contact Paul Genovese at 410-260-8328 or paul.genovese@maryland.gov or go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaAxnVSFfm02PQbMGtj-LBRN80-BWiVBjdUoaIMgDW0AztSA/viewform
Library to kick off Water/Ways exhibit
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will kick off its Water/Ways Exhibit with a reception 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25.
The exhibit tells Calvert’s local water story through video, music and poetry, and courtesy of special guests such as the Patuxent Voices singing group. The exhibit also explores the centrality of water in our lives including its effect on the environment and climate, its practical role in agriculture and economic planning and its impact on culture and spirituality.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CCSW offering free wood
Calvert County Solid Waste Division is offering free mixed wood for Calvert County businesses and citizens Monday through Friday at Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
The wood is a mixture of untreated logs and large branches, and is suitable to be used as firewood.
Proof of business location or residency is required, and there is no limit.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go to {a class=”western” href=”http://www.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle”}www.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center. For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month. For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center. For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.