The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration placed a new traffic signal on a three-day flash mode at the southbound Maryland Route 2/4 (Solomons Island Road)/Maryland Route 506 (Sixes Road) intersection to familiarize drivers with the new traffic signal.
The full-color operation of the traffic signal was scheduled to be begin Thursday, Aug. 15.
A new residential development in the area required the developer to install the new partial traffic signal on the southbound side of Route 2/4 only.
Other intersection improvements, including a median acceleration lane with new guardrail delineation.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will continue monitor operations at the intersection.
Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling through the area.
Approximately 37,000 vehicles use this particular section of Route 2/4 each day.
While the MDOT SHA and its partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, drivers need to actively modify their driving style to help prevent accidents.
Drivers are reminded to stay alert and be alert for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers, as well as slow down and also do not follow other vehicles too closely.
For more information, contact the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603.
For real-time travel information, go to md511.maryland.gov.