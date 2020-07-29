Convenience center to close
The Huntingtown Convenience Center, which is located at 3666 Hunting Creek Road, will be closed for asphalt repairs on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The rain date is Thursday, Aug. 6.
The closest alternate sites are the Mt. Hope convenience center, which is located at 96 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland, and the Plum Point convenience center, which is located at 2801 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown.
Both convenience centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Route 2 to undergo road resurfacing
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will start resurfacing Route 2 between Route 270 (Furnace Branch Road) and I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) beginning Sunday, July 19.
The work will take place 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays until its expected completion this fall.
For more information, go to www.roads.maryland.gov or for real-time traffic, go to www.md511.maryland.gov
DNR to resume boating, hunting classes
The Maryland Natural Resources Police will resume in-person safety education and certification classes startingSaturday, Aug. 1, and run through September.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Online hunting and boating classes will remain a regular option.
Effective Sept. 1, traditional classroom instruction for hunter education students will resume.
For a list of classes on boating safety, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/nrp/Pages/BoatingSafety/Class-Listings.aspx or for a list on hunter safety classes, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/nrp/Pages/HuntingSafety/Class-Listings.aspx.
Arts Council announces board, new scholarship
The Arts Council of Calvert County recently announced its new executive board of directors for 2020.
They are president Jason Fowler, vice president Josh Wynne, treasurer, Will Wiggins and secretary Sue Mills. The members of the board of The Hon. E. Greg Wells, James Ritter, Kate Winn, Christine Cook and Ann Trentman. Carol Eberly is the executive director.
The council also announced a gift from the Joan and Elliott Kocen Estate will be awarded in the form of art scholarships for graduating Calvert County high school students.
For more information, go to www.calvertarts.org/Scholarships.
CSM to host dual enrollment session
The College of Southern Maryland will host a virtual dual enrollment information session 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
The sessions will provide information on the program, which allows students to take classes at CSM for college credit while satisfying their high school graduation requirements and answer any questions.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/steps-to-enroll-credit-courses/highschool-student-admissions/dual-enrollment-student-admissions/.
CSM to host Transfer Thursdays
The College of Southern Maryland will host virtual Transfer Thursdays 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20 and Aug. 27.
Representatives from two different institutions will be available to speak with students and help navigate their future transfer experience.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/student-services/advising/transfer-services/outgoing-transfer-students/transfer-out-of-csm/transfer-thursdays.
CSM to host registration workshops
The College of Southern Maryland will host virtual class registration workshops 11 a.m. from Tuesday, Aug. 4, through Thursday, Aug. 20.
The workshops will assist students registering for classes in their Student Planning account. Participants should have access to their my.CSMD account, as well as completion of placement test alternatives.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/workshops.
CSM to host blood drive
The College of Southern Maryland will host a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 25, at its Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road.
Appointments are required.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=College%20of%20Southern%20Maryland%20Prince%20Frederick.
SMCM to host career fair
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host a virtual career fair 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The event offers companies the chance to meet and connect with current students, and to let them learn more about the employer's organization and their current or future opportunities, which include job openings or internship opportunities.
Free, but registration required to access Zoom.
For more information, contact 240-8954203 or careercenter@smcm.edu or go to www.smcm.edu/careercenter.
SMCM to host interview day
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host a virtual interview day 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
The event is designed for students to apply and interview for any open positions they were interested in during career day, which is being held Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Free, but registration required to access Zoom.
For more information, contact 240-8954203 or careercenter@smcm.edu or go to www.smcm.edu/careercenter.
County to extend cooling centers
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will open two cooling centers in the county for residents who need to take refuge from the heat in a safe, cool place, with safe drinking water available.
The following locations will be available for emergency cooling only on Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28:
• The Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• The Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Residents must wear face coverings and practice physical distancing and staff will follow Health Department guidance for screening and sanitation.
Calvert residents are urged to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their families when temperatures rise:
• Drink plenty of fluids; water is best.
• Avoid beverages containing alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar as they can dehydrate the body.
• Stay in an air-conditioned room or building during the hottest part of the day.
• Stay out of the sun.
• Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Check on elderly relatives and neighbors.
• Never leave children or pets in parked cars since temperatures can rise to 130 degrees inside vehicles in only a few minutes, even with the windows rolled down.
• Pet owners should provide ample shade and water for their pets or bring pets indoors. Any time a pet is outside, make sure it has protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water.
Heat can affect anyone, but most at risk are the very young, older adults and people with underlying health problems. Symptoms of heat illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, nausea, weak but rapid pulse and headaches. People with these symptoms should find shade, drink water slowly and make sure there is good ventilation. Those with severe symptoms should seek medical attention.
Residents who need transportation to a cooling center outside of regular public transportation operating hours should call 410-535-3491. For a public transportation schedule, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/130/Public-Transportation.