In recognition of national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in October, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter encourages potential adopters to take the leap during Dogtober to help find loving homes for canines.
“While our shelter has made great strides this year in animal welfare, there are still plenty of adoptable dogs hoping for a second chance,” Calvert County Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan said in a news release. “Whether folks are looking to adopt or have time to volunteer, every little bit makes a huge impact. We have the opportunity to make a big difference.”
Approximately 3.3 million dogs enter U.S. shelters every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“Dogs make amazing, supportive and heroic companions,” Deputy Director of Animal Services Crystal Dowd said in the release. “When you adopt a dog into your home, you’ll change his or her life and possibly your own.”
The adoption fee for dogs is $75 and adoption procedures apply. Adoption includes spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip and registration.
Individuals who are not in a position to adopt a new pup but would like to help can contact the shelter to learn more about other ways to support the animals.
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, which is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, is an open admission shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.