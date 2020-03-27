On Watch memorial brick campaign underway

For those wishing to memorialize their loved ones that served in the military, a great idea would be to buy a brick at the “On Watch” statue.
Memorial paver bricks can be engraved with the individual’s name, rank, and dates served and will be placed at the statue, which is located at 14485 Dowell Road in Solomons.
There is space for 20 characters on each of the three lines of the 4-inch-by-8-inch bricks. Purchasers will be notified when engraving and installation is complete with a certificate and letter that states where the brick is located.
“Every year it seems to get smaller and smaller,” said Melinda Donnelly of the Calvert County Department of General Services, referring to the number of orders during the annual January to May campaign.
There are currently 322 engraved bricks at the memorial, which was created in 2007 by Maryland artist Antonio Tobias Mendez which commemorates the people who served at the Solomons Amphibious Training Base during World War II. The facility, which was the nation’s first amphibious training facility, was active from 1942-1945.
Funds from the bricks, which cost $100 each and are tax-deductible, go toward the care and upkeep of the memorial.
For more information, call Melinda Donnelly at 410-535-1600 ext. 2327 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/OnWatch.
COVID-129 changes, cancellations
• All court offices, administrative offices, units of the judiciary, and the office of the clerk of the circuit court will be closed to the public. This includes the treasurer’s office and register of wills. The following court-related matters will continue to be scheduled and heard in circuit court — bail reviews, arraignments, emergency habeas corpus petitions, juvenile detention hearings, Children in Need of Assistance shelter care and adjudication on shelter care, emergency delinquency, domestic violence protective petitions, appeals from peace orders, family law emergencies including petitions for guardianship, temporary restraining orders, emergency evaluation petitions, quarantine and isolation petitions, extradition cases, Hicks Rule, search warrants, body attachments and contempt.
• CalvertHealth will admit no visitors under the age of 18 in the medical center unless they require medical care. No visitors should go to the medical center if they are ill or have symptoms. Visitors will be screened upon entry. There will also be a limit of one visitor per patient. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care and visitors who are healthy but require their own caregiver.
Visitors and patients of the behavioral health partial Hospitalization Program, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and testing, diabetic/nutrition individual appointments, diagnostic imaging, infusion, labor and delivery, outpatient surgery, speech therapy, spine clinic, therapeutic outpatient lab and wound care to enter through the main entrance.
Patients who are ill or symptomatic should enter through the emergency entrance and all visitors should expect to be screened.
It has also canceled all of its classes, support groups, community events and non-mandatory education until further notice.
• Department of Public Works bulk pickup, mattress pickup, HELP Association pickup, Carol Porto Treatment Facility pickups and facility tours are canceled until further notice.
• Department of Planning & Zoning has postponed all inspections of occupied residential dwellings and permits for accessory structures until further notice.
• Public transportation routes are changed to the following: North Route (6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), South Route (7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.) and Prince Frederick Shuttle I (6:35 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
The Charlotte Hall, Dunkirk, Lusby, Mid-County Route and Prince Frederick Shuttle II are suspended until further notice. Paratransit routes are still in operation for medical and nutritional trips only.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will be closed until further notice. Owner reclamations and rescue transport will be by appointment only.
• The Calvert Marine Museum is closed until further notice.
• College of Southern Maryland’s instruction and college work-functions will operate remotely and access to its campuses will be restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel through Friday, April 3.
• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be closed until further notice.
• All Parks and Recreation programs at school facilities are canceled until further notice and organized sporting events at county-owned parks are canceled until further notice.
• All large special events and gatherings of 250 people or more are canceled until further notice.
• All in- and out-of-state training and conferences for county government employees and all training sponsored by the government is canceled until further notice.
• Indoor and outdoor recreational programs, activities at county parks/facilities and community centers will be closed until further notice.
• All water fountains at public parks and dog parks have been put out of service.
• The Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches will be closed until further notice but limited services will continue.
• The Calvert Pines, North Beach and Southern Pines senior centers will be closed until further notice.
• Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue and congregate meal participants may request meal delivery by calling 410-535-4606.
• American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach is closed until further notice.
• Chesapeake Biological Laboratory’s Science for Citizens spring series is postponed until the fall.
• Annmarie Gardens & Sculpture Museum has canceled all of its events until further notice.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is closed until further notice.
• Project ECHO’s Empty Bowl Supper on April 4 has been postponed.
• The St. Leonard Polling House Easter Egg hunt on April 4 has been postponed.
• Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on April 11 is canceled.
• Calvert County Commission for Women and the League of Women Voters of Calvert County Annual Women of the World Awards and Recognition Luncheon scheduled for April 18 has been postponed to Sept. 10.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum has postponed the opening reception of its Built by Women art exhibit to April 23.
• Christmas in April has canceled all projects, including its annual workday, April 25, until further notice.
• The Breezy Point Blastoff scheduled for Saturday, May 16, has been postponed until September.
The Calvert County Board of Elections has postponed its presidential primary election until June 2. The deadline for voter registration will be May 12.
• The North Beach House & Garden Toor on June 7 has been canceled.
• The Maryland Income Tax deadline has been extended to Wednesday, July 15, and there will be no interest or penalty for late payment if 2019 tax payments are made by that date.
• The Southern Maryland Fishing Fair and Expo has been postponed until Aug. 29-30.
BOE changes meeting time
The Board of Education meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, has been changed to 10 a.m. the same day.
Public comments should be emailed by 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, to Karen Maxey at maxeyk@calvertnet.k12.md.us.
The meeting will be conducted by conference call only and be live-streamed.
For more information or to watch the meeting, go to www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/board_of_education/watch_live_boe_meeting.
End Hunger to offer free kid’s food kits
End Hunger In Calvert County and local food pantry partners will be distributing free 4-day supplies of breakfasts and lunches to local children 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 27, at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, or at New Life Calvert Church, 3170 German Chapel Road in Prince Frederick.
Individuals who know children who need them may pick up one kit at a time and deliver them.
The child does not have be present.
If school closings continue, the program will as well.
Food pantries looking for donations
Food pantries are preparing to provide food items for pick up and are looking for donations.
Requested items include shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Goldfish crackers and single-serve flip-top cereals, fruit cups single and lunches such as mini ravioli, franks and beans, beef stew and meat beef lasagna.
Donations can be dropped off at the End Hunger boxes at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, or Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
For a list of food pantry partners, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/pantry/, to make a financial donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate/ or to volunteer, contact Kelly Chambers at Kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org.
County establishes business response team
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team, which is comprised of several departments, to coordinate efforts to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available.
Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County announces COVID-19 resources
Calvert County Government recently launched a virtual resource center on its website for the latest updates on the coronavirus.
“Calvert County will use every tool at our disposal in responding to COVID-19,” Board of County Commissioners President Kelly McConkey said in a news release. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update our citizens as needed. Our citizens’ health and safety is our top priority.”
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.
SMECO suspends disconnects
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has recently suspended disconnections for non-payment.
“We care for our cooperative members, and we understand that the actions being instituted to limit the spread of the virus may create an economic burden,” President and CEO Sonja Cox said in a news release. “Many businesses and their employees will be impacted, and during this period of economic stress, we will continue to work with our customers to ease that burden.”
For more information, call 1-888-440-3311.
Giant offers special hours for seniors, others
Giant Food is setting aside the hours of 6 to 7 a.m. every day for seniors and citizens with compromised immune systems
The stores will operate on regular hours during all other times.
For more information, go to www.giantfood.com.
Blue Crabs to host virtual readings
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team will begin a virtual Read-a-Thon at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook Live.
Every child that reads at least four books will receive a ticket to a Blue Crabs game by downloading bookmarks on the team’s website. One family will be selected to receive a family pack of tickets.
For more information, go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
BOE elections postponed
The Calvert County Board of Elections recently announced the 2020 presidential primary election day will be postponed until Tuesday, June 2.
The deadline for voter registration will be Tuesday, May 12.
For more information or for voter registration forms, go to