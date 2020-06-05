Optimist Club scholarship application deadline nears

The Calvert Optimists are anxious to give away a couple of scholarships, the applications for which are due Monday, June 15.
The deadline was moved back 60 days from April 5 to allow students more time to submit their applications.
“It’s good to be involved in an organization that can provide that to kids in the county,” said Ed Dorsey, the president of Calvert Optimist Community Parks Foundation Inc. “It’s money, and it costs a lot of money to go to college these days. They should take advantage of this.”
Since 1975, the club has awarded $333,200 in scholarships to 80 high school graduates.
There are three scholarships available to high school seniors.
The Knapp Scholarship — named in honor of Les Knapp, an Optimist Club member who was the main force in establishing the scholarship program in 2007 — is for a 4-year school and worth $8,000.
The King Scholarship, which is currently worth $6,000 and available to public school graduates, is named in memory of Optimist Club member Jim King, who was active in supporting the county’s youth.
The last award is a $3,000 career/vocational/technological scholarship for a 2-year trade school or training to become certified.
“We haven’t received many so far this year because kids are not in school,” Dorsey said, “but usually there are some quality applications that come in.”
The grants are funded by proceeds from the club’s annual Christmas tree and wreath sale.
Applicants must fill out an application, list their community hours and write an essay. A multi-member board will review the submissions.
“They put a lot of weight on the [students’] community hours,” Dorsey said of the board, “since we’re a service organization.”
Winners will be announced in mid-August.
For more information or to fill out an application, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org/site/, or pick up an application at the scholarship committee, 8233 Pushaw Station Road in Owings.
ArtWorks@7th launches new exhibit
Artworks@7th Gallery will host its June exhibit “Nature’s Way of Telling Us” through Tuesday, June 30.
The gallery will also hold soft openings 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, outside the gallery, which is located at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. The wearing of masks is encouraged.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Artworkat7th.
DNR to offer free fishing
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a free fishing day to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration on Saturday, June 6, and Saturday, June 13.
During these days, an individual may catch and possess fish in any Maryland waters of Maryland for recreational purposes.
All anglers must follow the current size and catch limits and are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.
County to hold free paper shredding event
Calvert County will hold a free paper shredding event 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 8, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Fairgrounds Road in Prince Frederick. The event is for business owners only and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/recyclingevents.
Hospice to host grief support groups
Calvert Hospice will be host three virtual grief support groups.
A grief support group for children ages 6 to 12 will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10; an adult group will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, and a group for ages 13 to 17 will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.
The support groups are free, but registration is required by 9 a.m. the day of the support group.
For more information or to register for the adult group, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register for the children or teen group, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org.
Law firm to host seminar
Davis Upton & Palumbo will host a virtual seminar titled “Love Letters to My Family — The Gift of Information” noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Love Letters is designed to provide the gift of information during a painful and chaotic time for family members and assists in carrying on your legacy, provides detailed financial information, tackles difficult issues for family members, and may include heartfelt advice and personal wishes.
The seminar is presented by attorney Denise Bowman.
Deadline for registration is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10. For more information or to register, go to www.calvertchamber.org.
CalvART Gallery to host clay exhibit
CalvART Gallery artists will host a virtual exhibit during which artists will explore a diversity of approaches to expressing their creativity in two and three dimensions in “The Versatility of Clay,” which opens Wednesday, June 10.
The exhibit will feature artists Marie Bundy Estabrook, Randy Estabrook, Denise Breitburg, Ray Bogle and Richard Preston showcasing their art and sharing their stories.
The exhibit will run through Sunday, July 5.
For more information, call 410-535-9252 or go to https://squareup.com/store/calvart-gallery or www.facebook.com/www.calvartgallery.org/.
Lions Club to host blood drive
Calvert County Lion’s Club will be holding a blood drive 11:30 a.m., to 5 p.m. Friday June 12, at the Prince Frederick Shopping Center, 98 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. For more information, call Jim D’Amico at 410-610-9939.
Fowler to hold wade-in
Former state senator Bernie Fowler will hold his 33rd Annual Patuxent River Wade In 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum. The event will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/mdplanning/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Grant writing workshop planned
The National Funding Foundation will hold a virtual professional grant proposal writing workshop Monday, June 15. The program is for development professionals, administrators, researchers, faculty, and graduate students. Registration is required. For more information, call 626-385-8211.
CSM to host blood drives
The College of Southern Maryland and the American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 30, at the Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. The drives coincide with the #SleevesUpMD challenge by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the Maryland State Police.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=College%20of%20Southern%20Maryland%20Prince%20Frederick.
Hospice to host spousal loss support group
Calvert Hospice will host a Gone Without Me grief support program beginning 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 30 to Aug. 4, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
The 6-week program will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse.
There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. Deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 23.
For more information, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
ACLT to hold trail challenge
American Chestnut Land Trust is challenging residents to run, walk or hike all 22 miles of the organization’s trails through June 30.
Participants can complete the challenge over several days or weeks.
A minimum donation of $15 minimum entitles each registrant to receive a Hike Local decal and an ACLT neck gaiter. The donation of $35 for two individuals or a family includes a one-year membership to ACLT.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/hit-the-trails-challenge/.
AAHPP accepting grant applications
The African American Heritage Preservation Program is currently accepting applications for construction-related projects related to African American heritage in Maryland under through Wednesday, July 1.
Applications must be submitted through the program’s online grant application portal.
For more information, go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
DNR offering free fishing day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a free fishing day to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration on Saturday, July 4.
During this day, any individual may catch and possess fish in Maryland waters for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide and anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, Aug. 16.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
ACLT to host triathlon
American Chestnut Land Trust will host a Parker’s Creek Challenge triathlon 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2650 Scientist’s Cliffs Road in Port Republic.
The event will consist of a 9-mile round trip bike ride, 2-mile run, 3-mile paddle and another 2-mile run.
The event is open to individuals and relay teams but is limited to the first 75 participants.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each division. The cost is $50, $40 for members.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/2019-parkers-creek-challenge/.
Census deadline extended
The deadline to fill out a 2020 United States Census form has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.
The census ensures every resident is counted once, only once and in the right place.Data helps shape health decisions in the community, including how vaccines are allocated into communities, funding for nutrition-based services like school lunches and emergency medical services.
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or go to my2020census.gov.
Arbor Day offering tree ID book
The Arbor Day Foundation is offering a book that helps people identify trees in a simple, step-by-step process titled “What Tree Is That?” for a $5 donation to the nonprofit organization.
The book is a fun, easy-to-use tree identification guide that features hand-drawn botanical illustrations highlighting the distinctive characteristics of many tree species.
For more information, go to www.arborday.org.
County releases annual flood report
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning announces the release of the Calvert County Flood Mitigation Plan Annual Progress Report.
The plan, which was adopted in 2011, includes the county’s flooding history, a description of flooding issues that impact the county, a flood vulnerability assessment, property protection measures and preventative measures.
The county participates in the Federal Emergency Management Agency Community Rating System program, which requires the county to engage in activities that protect the 100-year floodplain, educate citizens and empower the community by providing 100-year floodplain information and data resources.
For more information about the county’s CRS program, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1926/Community-Rating-System, or to view the flood mitigation plan, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FloodMitigationProgressReport.
JPPM holding visitor survey
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is holding a visitor survey that was designed to determine the needs and concerns of our visitors and to identify specific actions we could take to make everyone feel safe.
The survey is not intended as a replacement for the CDC or State of Maryland guidelines.
For more information or to take the survey, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjbR43nCPz3jDQxV2JcIl_6KsM3W4jxrJ4Qg0Iz-l6Kfwhag/viewform
P.F. master plan survey available
Citizens are encouraged to take a survey to help decide the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan.
The input will assist Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning with its vision for the Prince Frederick Town Center, current challenges and other topics of importance regarding the Prince Frederick Town Center.
For more information or to see pertinent documents, go to www.CalvertCountymd.gov/towncenters, or to take the survey, go to http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egy6zq3uk7c0kyxv/a021kyk9wxx75h/questions.
Energy assistance offered
Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc. is continuing to process applications for housing counseling and energy assistance for residents in Southern Maryland.
“The pandemic has been devastating to families and communities nationally,” SMTCCAC President Michael E. Young said in a news release, “and our agency is committed to serving and meeting the needs of individuals and families locally.”
For housing counseling services, call 301-274-4474, ext. 274. For more information or for an application, contact 301-274-4474 ext. 200 or ohep@smtccac.org, or go to www.dhs.maryland.gov/benefits.
Pump for the Bay challenge announced
The Environmental Commission is challenging residents to “Pump for the Bay” and a chance to be reimbursed up to $350 for their septic system pump-out or upgrade in 2020 as well as gift certificates and recreational passes.
Any Calvert County resident who hires a company to pump out their septic tank or upgrades to a nitrogen-removing tank through Dec. 31, 2020, is eligible to enter.
The deadline for entry is Jan. 6, 2021.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PumpfortheBay.
County establishes business response team
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team, which is comprised of several departments, to coordinate efforts to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available.
Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County holding drive-thru testing
The Calvert County Department of Health and CalvertHealth Medical Center is offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Prince Frederick Vehicle Emission Inspection Program station, 1035 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick.
Testing will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drive-through testing is free, but appointments are required. Individuals must also meet testing criteria as determined by a licensed healthcare provider, obtain an order for testing from a healthcare provider, and register online and make an appointment at a test site.
For more information or to make an appointment, call CalvertHealth Medical Group at 410-414-2778 or go to www.CalvertHealth.org.
Maps to help find produce, seafood
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently put together an interactive map to help residents buy local.
The map will help better connect Marylanders with local agricultural and seafood producers. Each business has included information on product availability, how to order, and options for pick-up and/or delivery. The map also includes farmers markets.
For more information, go to https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=00aada5fe3504220964a9d9a48961963
Schools host food distribution
The United States Department of Agriculture has granted additional waivers to the Child Nutrition Department of Calvert County Public Schools, which will allow for increased flexibility in meal site locations.
Grab ‘n go meal distribution sites will be relocated to their previous school locations.
Grab ‘n go meal service will be offered 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Windy Hill Middle School, 9560 Boyds Turn Road in Owings; Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick; Southern Middle School, 9615 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby; and Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
All sites remain open to all children, so families are welcome to select whichever site is most convenient.
Food pantries looking for donations
Food pantries are preparing to provide food items for pick up and are looking for donations.
Requested items include shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Goldfish crackers and single-serve flip-top cereals, fruit cups single and lunches such as mini ravioli, franks and beans, beef stew and meat beef lasagna.
Donations can be dropped off at the End Hunger boxes at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown or Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
For a list of food pantry partners, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/pantry/, to make a financial donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate/ or to volunteer, contact Kelly Chambers at Kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org.