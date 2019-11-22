The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Pair arrested for drugs during traffic stop
On Nov. 9, Deputy Bruce Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the area of MF Bowen Road in Prince Frederick.
Upon making contact with the driver, Darcy Kathleen Rudigier, 42, of Leonardtown, Sampson reported he observed that she had droopy eyelids and slurred speech.
The passenger, Jessie William Sulima, 38, of Frederick, appeared to be asleep and after several attempts by the deputy and Rudigier, Sulima was awakened.
Rudigier and Sulima were removed from the vehicle, and a K9 scan and search was conducted which resulted in the location of a prescription bottle containing five full capsules of suspected controlled dangerous substance mixture, two capsules containing a white residue, 56 full suspected Amphetamine pills, and two cut straws each containing white residue.
Deputies also located a glass pipe and a burnt copper filter within Sulima’s belongings.
Rudigier and Sulima were arrested and taken to the county jail, where a secondary search was conducted.
According to police, that search yielded a clear capsule filled with a white powdery substance located in Sulima’s front pants pocket.
Rudigier and Sulima were each charged with two counts of CDS possession not marijuana and three counts of CDS possession of paraphernalia.
Rudigier was also charged with failure to obey properly placed traffic control device, negligent driving, driving while impaired by CDS and driving while impaired and unable to drive safely. A docket summary stated Rudiger was released the following day after posting $3,000 bond.
She is awaiting a Jan. 22 district court hearing.
Similar records show Sulima was released the following day after posting $2,000 bond.
His district court hearing is scheduled for De. 12.
Warrant issued for St. Leonard man
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit reported last week that it is seeking the public’s help in locating Ralph Aubrey Woodward, 29, of St. Leonard.
According to court documents, Woodward pleaded guilty to theft scheme less than $1,000 on July 27, 2017 in Calvert County Circuit Court.
On Dec. 13, 2017, he was sentenced to 150 days with all but five days suspended and ordered to serve 3½ years of unsupervised probation.
The following motions were made in court charging Woodward with violation of probation, a court docket summary indicated.
A similar motion was filed in April 2018.
In October 2018, court records show Woodward was found in violation of his probation.
The probation was continued.
On Oct. 30, Woodward failed to appear for a circuit court hearing and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued.
Woodward is described as a white male, 6-foot, 1-inch, 198 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Woodward’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800 or Deputy Chip Ward at 443-532-0603.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
It is also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Go to the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Rolex stolen
On Nov. 4, Deputy James Sturdivant responded to Alton Court in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised that someone had stolen a gold Rolex watch from their backpack, which was left outside the residence.
The value of the stolen property is $1,200.
Trailer taken
On Nov. 8, Deputy Peter Aurich responded to West Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised they left their 12-foot-by-6-foot utility trailer at this address 6 p.m. Nov. 7 and when they returned to pick up the trailer on Nov. 8, it was gone.
The value of the stolen property is $800.
Prescription drugs reported stolen
On Nov. 6, Deputy Kamrhen Parks responded to Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised that on Oct. 27, they noticed their prescription medication was missing from their vehicle.
They had last seen it in the vehicle on Oct. 26.
Unknown vandal damages vehicle
On Nov. 5, Cpl. Jed Harms responded to Mohican Lane in Lusby for the report of damaged property.
The complainant advised that sometime between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, someone tampered with their vehicle.
The complainant advised the vehicle had a flat tire, the breaks had been tampered with, and the battery cable had been disconnected.
The value of the damaged property is $300.
Mailbox damaged, fire set at residence
On Nov. 7, Cpl. Mark Robshaw responded to Paula Terrace in Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime between 10 p.m. Nov.6 and 2 p.m. Nov. 7, someone damaged their mailbox and poured gas onto the trash sitting next to the house.
The value of the damaged property is $45.
On Nov. 5, Deputy Andrew Ridgely met with a complainant at the sheriff’s office for the report of a theft on Mackall Drive in St. Leonard.
The complainant advised that someone stole their rear license plate from their vehicle while it was parked in the driveway.
The value of the stolen property is $135.
MARTY MADDEN