The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is continuing to seek public input on master plan drafts for Cove Point Park and a new park at a nearby property on the west side of Maryland Route 2/4.
Citizens will be able to provide input on these drafts during two public meetings and an online survey.
Parks & Recreation is seeking feedback on two master plan options for each park, which were developed by consultant firm Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani based on feedback received from initial public meetings and a survey conducted in May.
The first public meeting will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The second public meeting will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
For more information or to see the Cove Point Park and new park master plan drafts, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParkPlans.