Christmas shopping is starting to gain traction in the area, and for that hard-to-buy person on your list, maybe Artworks@7th can be of assistance as it holds its Small Wonders show through Jan. 1.
The art gallery is currently showcasing more than 200 small pieces by its 18 members and will hold a reception for the exhibit 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
“People can find fine art and memories and experiences people have had throughout the tri-county area and true unique treasures,” said cooperative member and potter Helene Vonnegut. “These are not stamped out items. This is not something you’ll find at the local store or around the corner anywhere.”
Vonnegut explained that the cooperative not only exhibits its work but is involved in the management and operation of the gallery as well as returning a portion of sales to cover expenses such as renovations, receptions and overhead. The cooperative also participates in community outreach and development, which includes the hosting of an annual invitational show.
Vonnegut said she is impressed with the work by the co-op members, who live throughout the tri-county area.
“As a member, I’m overwhelmed by the talent and the work that is produced there,” said the St. George Island artist. “We have nationally recognized artists [like scratchboard artist] Carmelo Ciancio and Mary Gault’s statues are incredible. And Matt Leroux’s photography is not to be missed. It’s really quite something.”
Artists’ expertise are featured in two- and three- dimensional works such as acrylic, oil, photography, scratchboard, watercolor, pen and ink, jewelry, ceramic arts, sculpture, wood and stained glass.
Vonnegut, who will have several pieces in the show, collected clay and artwork from the countries she visited as an officer in the foreign service. She regularly turns out decorative pieces such as garden lanterns and bowls and said pieces can take up to two weeks to create
“The reason it takes so long is that you work with it in various stages,” said Vonnegut, who also displays her pieces at North End Gallery in Leonardtown. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 410-286-5278, or go to www.artworksat7th.com.
Optimists to hold tree, ornament sale
Calvert Optimists will hold its annual Christmas tree sale 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Safeway, 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
There will be more than 800 trees ranging in price from $35-$170, and ornaments handmade by the Calvert High School Junior Optimist Club.
Proceeds go to Optimist programs, including scholarships.
For more information, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org.
Library to hold art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket.
For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Bank hosts annual food, toy drive
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is hosting its ninth annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive through Dec. 6, in which nonperishable food items and new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Community Bank branch.
“The annual food and toy drive is a favorite tradition at Community Bank of the Chesapeake and brings us great joy in helping give to children and families in need during the holiday season,” Community Bank of the Chesapeake vice president of marketing Diane Hicks said in a news release.
The drive will benefit several nonprofit organizations. Food collected in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties will be donated to the Southern Maryland Food Bank, and toys will benefit the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots programs in Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg.
Community Bank of the Chesapeake locations are at:
• 10321 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. Call 410-257-0840.
• 11725 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. Call 410-326-3406.
• 200 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-2265.
For more information, contact Stefanie at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com, or go to www.cbtc.com.
NSBE to host meeting Dec. 8
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Calvert County Baptist Church, 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month. For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Hospice to host holiday grief workshop
Calvert Hospice will host a holiday grief workshop 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick. The workshop is for ages 7 to 18 who are grieving the loss of a loved one and need some additional support through the holiday season.
Participants will learn general information about grief, the areas of their life it affects during the holiday season, and healthy coping skills.
Additional resources will be available for more support.
The cost is $20, and scholarships are available.
Registration is due by Friday, Dec. 6.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892, ext. 2206, or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or to register, go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
Library to host Alzheimer’s group
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host an Alzheimer’s support group 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Get tips and support from other caregivers at the event, which will be facilitated by Jeannette Findley & JC Hooker.
Registration is required.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Lions to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in front of O’Gannigan’s, 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim D’Amico at 410-610-9939.
Library to host mobile health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
The health center travels to under-served areas of the community to provide essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host computer awareness class
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a free KnowBe4 Training class 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
The class will cover phishing attacks, online banking safety, malware, protecting your children online, and securing your home network.
If you’d like to take the class on your own, use the link below and call the library for the password.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info, or go to www.knowbe4.com/Homecourse.