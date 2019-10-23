Rescue squad holds cornhole tournament

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Owings woman charged with theft from Walmart
St. Mary’s police allege that an Owings woman stole a total of $1,066 from the Walmart store in California last month.
According to a statement of charges, Cpl. Thomas Seyfried recognized Alexa Taylor Smith, 24, allegedly walking out of the store without paying for a 43-inch, flat-screen television, a desktop computer and a $299 vacuum cleaner.
The video shows Smith attempting to exit through locked doors near the store’s pharmacy, and then exiting the store at about 10 p.m. through the doors on the grocery side of the store, according to charging documents.
Smith was charged with theft between $100 and $1,500.
Twice postponed murder trial now scheduled for May
The jury trial of Liam Cameron Penn, 26, of Woodstock, who is accused of murdering a Calvert County teenager in September 2018, has been rescheduled for next May, according to a court docket summary. Penn’s trial in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court has now been postponed twice. It had been scheduled to start on Oct. 25.
According to Anne Arundel County police, during the early morning hours of Sept. 27, 2018, Penn allegedly shot Danielle Valerie Gunson, 18, of Owings, and another person near Johns Hopkins Road in Crownsville. Court records stated Penn transported Gunson’s body to a location on Riverside Road in Baltimore city.
Gunson’s body was found around 9:21 a.m. that day.
Penn was arrested Oct. 30 in Woodstock.
He has been held without bond since his arrest.
An Anne Arundel County grand jury handed down a 10-count indictment against Penn, including one count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
The case is being prosecuted by Anne Arundel County assistant state’s attorneys Natalie D’Antonio and Theresa Morse.
A call to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office seeking more information on the trial postponement had not been returned at press time.
Penn is being represented by private attorneys Justin Thomas Eisele and Mirriam Zary Seddiq.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN