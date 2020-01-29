Donald Shomette might arguably be the best resource regarding the Civil War in and around Calvert County, and he will relate some of those stories when he discusses his recent book, “Anaconda’s Tail: The Civil War on the Potomac Frontier, 1861-1865.” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick branch.
“We have a huge amount of new stuff that has never been published before about what happened down here that’s in the book,” said the 76-year-old Dunkirk resident, “and we’re going to open that up on Thursday evening.”
His book talks about the Anaconda Plan, which was a Union naval blockade during the Civil War that stretched from Washington, D.C. to the Texas coast and was designed to cut off any supplies to the Confederacy.
The tail of the anaconda is the Potomac River, which Shomette said was the northernmost dividing line between the north and the south.
Shomette said Southern Maryland was pro-Confederate and a major conduit for contraband. The upshot was that the area, and an ensuing flotilla of 44 ships, had control of the Patuxent and the Potomac. In 1861, the Confederates set up blockade and artillery positions on the river so that Washington had a hard time being supplied by ships trying to travel upstream.
Shomette said the Potomac was also the site of the first deployment of floating mines and added a Confederate torpedo later sank more than 16 vessels.
The Union’s Camp Stanton in Benedict was the largest training camp for African Americans, eventually producing 500 soldiers who fought in 32 battles and maintained an eye-opening 25% casualty rate, but who also were the first into Richmond at the end of the war.
“This is an important region which has never really been addressed,” Shomette said.
The book is Shomette’s 18th. He has also written a novel and books about the creation of the Colonial town system in tidewater, pirates, the Dutch invasions of America and Civil War shipwrecks. He is currently working on a documentary on the Civil War in Southern Maryland
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library looking for poetry
Calvert Library Prince Frederick branch is accepting poetry submissions for its WaterWays exhibit through Thursday, Jan. 30.
Poems should be inspired by the WaterWays art exhibit, which is currently on display at the library and which runs through Friday, March 6. Poets must be age 15 or older.
For more information, see a library receptionist or go to Jan. 30 on the library’s calendar at https://calvertlibrary.info/events-classes/calendar/.
P&R holding clothing drive
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is holding a clothing drive through Friday, Jan. 31.
Items requested include lightly used and new business attire including shirts, blazers, pants, shoes and ties.
Donations can be dropped off 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 8210.
MHAA accepting grant applications
The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority is accepting applications for FY21 grants under the MHAA grant program through Friday, Jan. 31.
Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, and local, state, and federal government entities, and eligible projects must take place within the boundaries of one of the 13 certified heritage areas. Businesses and individuals are not eligible to participate. The grants, which require a dollar-for-dollar match, will be announced in July 2020.
For more information, contact Jennifer Ruffner at 410-697-9586 or jen.ruffner@maryland.gov, or go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
Landfills to recycle Christmas trees
Calvert residents can take their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands to county convenience centers to be recycled for no cost through Jan. 31, 2020.
After Jan. 31, residents must take trees to the Appeal Landfill and standard yard waste fees will apply.
This program does not apply to businesses, who must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill where standard yard fees apply.
Decorations including frames, lights and metal stands must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands. Trees and wreaths may not be in plastic bags or cut up.
Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other paper are also accepted at the convenience centers for recycling at no cost any time of the year. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed for disposal.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
DNR seeks fishing award nominations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission is accepting applications for nominations for its Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award through Jan. 31, 2020.
The award will recognize an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland.
For more information, contact Paul Genovese at 410-260-8328 or paul.genovese@maryland.gov, or go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaAxnVSFfm02PQbMGtj-LBRN80-BWiVBjdUoaIMgDW0AztSA/viewform.
MSAC accepting Folklife grant applications
The Maryland State Arts Council will accept applications for 2020-2021 Folklife Apprenticeship Grants through Sunday, March 1.
The grants fund the teaching of folklife skills by a master to a learner artist. Each grant is $5,000, with $4,000 going to the master and $1,000 to the learner. Folklife skills may include any activities associated with living cultural traditions. Some examples include traditional music, dance, storytelling, fiber art, craft, food and occupational practices.
For more information or to apply, go to www.marylandarts.smartsimple.com.
Essay contest offered to students
Peace Groups is sponsoring a writing contest for Maryland middle school students through May 1.
The contest is open to all seventh- and eighth-graders.
The word count is 1,200 words and the topic is: You are asked by your principal to serve on a committee at your school to develop a policy governing student actions on important issues such as climate change and gun control. What would be your suggestions and why?
Four cash prizes will be awarded and the winners honored at a special ceremony, although attendance is not required to receive an award.
For more information, contact 410-263-7409 or mjkeller@att.net.
TBP to hold auditions
Twin Beach Players will hold auditions for “This is Me: A Cabaret Experience” 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at North Beach Boys and Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
The cabaret will showcase songs from such movies as “Shrek,” Addams Family,” “Seussical,” and “Hairspray.” Be prepared to audition with 16 to 32 bars of a song that fits the theme.
For more information, email lhaas@twinbeachplayers.org.
PFC to host open meeting
The Prince Frederick Coalition will host an open community meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Featured speakers will be former commissioner Mike Moore, Farming4Hunger’s Bernie Fowler, Jr., and retired educator Guffrie Smith.
For more information, email calvertkids@outlook.com.
Sailing lecture series, part 3
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The American Revolution and the Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
The talk will explore the tactical and strategic importance of the Bay during the Revolutionary War, including important battles and associated naval engagements and strategies. The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
CAASA to host mental health talk
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host a free “Let’s Talk” workshop series with a discussion titled ‘Mental health and Your teen: What’s the connection to substance Use?’ 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The presenter will be Maryland Coalition of Families regional supervisor Christina Spangler.
“It’s important to provide programs that offer information that is helpful to the community, as we address substance use disorders and work to help families,” CAASA board of directors president Debbi Mister said in a news release.
Reservations are required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or e-mail CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.
MSAC looking for grant panelists
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications for panelists to review grant applications for the second year of Creativity Grants through Feb. 14.
Panelists will remotely review grant applications each month for six months.
The Creativity Grant program is meant to strengthen the vitality and sustainability of artists and small organizations to maintain a strong and stable arts infrastructure in the State of Maryland.
Panelists will receive modest compensation and are required to attend training sessions Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18, and must be a Maryland resident.
For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger Dobbins at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov, or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov.
Optimists holding essay contest
The Optimist Club of Calvert Prince Frederick is holding an essay contest as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest.
The theme is, “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?”
Essays are due Friday, Feb. 14.
Six winners will be chosen and each will receive a certificate, a medallion and a cash award. One overall winner’s essay will advance to the district competition, where students will be competing for a $2,500 college scholarship.
For more information or an application, go to www.CalvertOptimists.org.
Lecture series covers the tobacco trade
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The Tobacco Trade” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will trace the evolution of the tobacco trade, first in Virginia then in Maryland. The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
CCMG to hold volunteer training
Calvert County Master Gardeners will hold a 14-week volunteer training class 6 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 25 through April 9, at 30 Duke ST. in Prince Frederick.
The deadline for applications is Friday, Feb. 14.
The cost is $175 and includes the Maryland Master Gardener Handbook, other materials and two field trips.
For more information, call 410-535-3662.
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold its next volunteer training 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Positions include visiting with patients and offering family members a break, helping in the office, working at the Shoppe for Hospice, helping to facilitate the Journeys support group for grieving children or assisting at special events.
Deadline for registration is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892 ext. 4003 or apeterson@calverthospice.org, or download an application at https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
Sailing lecture covers watery highways
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore how, before and after the advent of railroads, the water was the easiest way to transport goods and travelers.
The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 orMark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Wilkins lecture series continues
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Battle of Hampton Roads and the Civil War on the Chesapeake and in Maryland” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Discover why the Bay was so important during the Civil War and discover ways Confederate raiders tried to out-smart the Union blockade of the eastern seaboard.
The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Wilkins lecture series covers steam, sail
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Steam and Sail on the Bay in the 19th and 20th Centuries” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Explore the transition from sail to steam on the Chesapeake Bay. The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Sailing lecture concludes
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Development of Chesapeake Bay Watercraft and Fishing” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Learn about the design, construction, and history of skipjacks, bugeyes, draketails, and crabbing skiffs, as well as some lesser-known vessels that have worked the Bay. The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
MLW accepting registration for workshops
Maryland Leadership Workshops is currently accepting registration for its summer programs for middle and high school students through May 15.
Maryland Leadership Workshops are a series of five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities.
Available camps are Middle School Experience in Leadership(for grades 6 to 8), Bridge (for grades 7 to 9), Senior High (for grades 9 to 12) and Advanced Leadership Seminar(for students who have completed Senior High workshop).
For more information, contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org, or go to www.MLW.org.
CCSW offering free wood
Calvert County Solid Waste Division is offering free mixed wood for Calvert County businesses and citizens Monday through Friday at Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
The wood is a mixture of untreated logs and large branches and is suitable to be used as firewood.
Proof of business location or residency is required, and there is no limit.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go towww.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, April 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.