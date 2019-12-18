Having just opened in July, SoCo Art Lab will hold its first show when it exhibits “12 by 12 in Twelve” through Feb. 15.
The lab will hold a free reception for its holiday-themed show 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and an open studio 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at 312 Deale Road in Tracys Landing.
The two-dimensional pieces will be no larger than 12 square inches, and pieces in other mediums will also be on an intimate scale.
“I’m impressed by the quality of the artists, and from what I’ve seen, the pieces are beautiful,” said Jeannie Egan, one of the founding members of SoCo. “The fact these are smaller pieces means they will be more affordable. We’re hoping people will be like, ‘I love this work and can afford it in this intimate size, and it will make for a great gift or just to take home.’”
The juried show will consist of more than a hundred pieces by the gallery’s nine members, as well as seven guest artists, each of whom were extended invitations based on members’ recommendations.
“While we are just getting off the ground, the lab already features a very talented community of artists, and we are pleased to be joined by artists from further afield,” SoCo president Elizabeth Kendall said in a news release.
Egan, Kendall, Cary Eure, Nancy Oliver, and Lora-Moran Collins sat down 18 months ago after realizing there was a need for an art gallery in southern Anne Arundel County.
“People were saying, ‘Gosh, we don’t have this kind of a venue in the southern county where you can find quality artwork,’” Egan said.
The group found a building and currently occupies parts of three floors totaling about 2,000 square feet, complete with artist studios.
For more information on the art show and the gallery, email SoCoAL.Founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
DNR offering ‘Gift of Trees’
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering citizens the opportunity to give a lasting legacy with its Gift of Trees program, in which Marylanders purchase native trees for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration or observation.
A certificate suitable for framing will be issued and mailed out, and trees will be planted in the next growing season in parks, playgrounds and schoolyards, cities and towns, and along creeks and streams. For more information, go to www.shopdnr.com/tree-mendousmarylandgiftoftrees.aspx.
Optimists holding tree, ornament sale
Calvert Optimists will hold its annual Christmas tree sale 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Safeway, 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
There are more than 200 trees ranging in price from $35 to $170, and ornaments handmade by the Calvert High School Junior Optimist Club will be available for purchase.
Proceeds go to Optimist programs, including scholarships. For more information, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org.
Library to hold census meetings
Calvert Library will hold a series of meetings for those interested in working as census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors during the 2020 census.
The Prince Frederick location will hold meetings noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, and noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; the Fairview location will meet 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18; and the Twin Beaches location will hold a meeting 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. For more information or to apply online, go to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.
Library to host mobile health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
The health center travels to under-served areas of the community to provide essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care. For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host computer class
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a free KnowBe4 Training class 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The class will cover phishing attacks, online banking safety, malware, protecting children online, and securing home networks. If you’d like to take the class on your own, use the link below and call the library for the password.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info or go to www.knowbe4.com/Homecourse.
Libraries holding passport art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art,” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations through Saturday, Dec. 21. Art in the Stacks featured artists and exhibits for November will be Wild Women Art (Fairview), Hugh Conway (Prince Frederick), Meg Faller (Southern) and John Gerachis (Twin Beaches). Visit each location and get a passport, which includes games and activities. Visit all locations to be eligible to win a gift basket. For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
SMADC seeking new members
Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is accepting applications for voting membership vacancies through Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Open positions include a four-year term for a Calvert County farmer, and two-year terms for an at-large Position 1 (urban agriculture) and at-large Position 2 (no industry specification).
The commission usually meets 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in Hughesville.
Applicants must submit pertinent contact information, including background and relationship to the agricultural community. A recommendation letter is also encouraged. New members will be announced by Friday, Jan. 31. For more information, email Karyn Owens at kowens@smadc.com, or go to www.SMADC.com.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses. For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore STEM fields.
For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
NAMI to host workshop
National Alliance on Mental Health will host a free workshop titled “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
Individuals with mental illness and their families will share personal journeys and recoveries.
A VIP event will take place 6 to 7:15 p.m with partners, decision-makers and NAMI Maryland staff and is $50.
Registration is required for the workshop.
For more information, contact Danielle at 410-884-8691 or connection@namimd.org, or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.