The Solomons Visitor Center will relocate from its current location at the base of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge to the lobby of the Calvert Marine Museum, according to the Calvert County Department of Economic Development.
The museum is located at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
The visitors center will be closed Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, and will reopen Saturday, Oct. 19, at its new location in the lobby of the Calvert Marine Museum.
The visitors center will operate on a seasonal schedule Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
The center will be closed Monday through Friday. The fall and winter hours will remain in effect until April 30, 2020.
The Calvert County Solomons Visitors Center provides information about local attractions, hotels, marinas, restaurants and other travel information to vistors and tourists to the Southern Maryland region.
For more information about the relocation of the Solomons Visitor Center to the lobby of the Calver Marine Museum or other information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com, or see www.ChooseCalvert.com.