Winter got you down? Had enough of this cool weather? Ready for spring and summer yet?
If that is the case, chase away the winter blues Saturday when St. Paul’s Episcopal Church holds its annual — and aptly named — January Blues concert Saturday, Jan. 18.
The free concert will be held beginning at 2:30 p.m. and features local musicians performing pop, gospel, rock, folk and bluegrass songs to help chase away the winter blahs. “It has several objectives,” said Susan Yoe, who is the church’s musical director. “It allows local performers a chance to perform, it lets the community gather and one of our goals is to feature people of different walks of life. Not just one denomination or age group. We’re promoting diversity.”
January Blues was started in 2004 by music therapist Richard Smucker to provide an opportunity for local musicians to come together and perform in the coldest part of winter, with the goal of chasing away the blues that often come at that time of year. This year’s theme is ‘Keeping the Faith.’
Susan Yoe and Ernestine Brooks have served as co-directors of the concert since 2011, and Smucker has returned several times to perform.
This year’s lineup will feature The Gospel Sisters of Mt. Olive Church, a quartet and soloists from Huntingtown High School, the 503 Band of All Saints Church, the Brooks United Methodist Church Men’s Chorus; Pat Nutter and Chris Tenny, a quartet from St. Paul’s, Tina Mason of The ARC Southern Maryland and the Variety Players of Calvert Pines featuring soloist Carol Accetta, James Vandevender and instrumentalists Ashlyn and Steven Vilcheck. There will also be poetry readings by Ernestine Brooks.
The finale will feature all the performers together.
“We start with the sadder songs,” said Yoe, who is also the musical director and a member of the Variety Players, “and work toward the light.”
Donations will be accepted and will go toward the church’s Heartfelt program, which fills backpacks with snacks for children.
“People should attend to have fun and enjoy and support Heartfelt,” Yoe said. “It’s a good community event.”
The church is located at 25 Church St. in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-525-2897 or go to www.stpaulspf.org.
Library looking for poetry
Calvert Library, Prince Frederick branch, is accepting poetry submissions for its WaterWays exhibit through Thursday, Jan. 30.
Poems should be inspired by the WaterWays art exhibit, which is currently on display at the library and which runs through Friday, March 6. Poets must be age 15 or older.
For more information, see a library receptionist or go to Jan. 30 on the library’s calendar at https://calvertlibrary.info/events-classes/calendar/.
P&R holding clothing drive
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is holding a clothing drive through Friday, Jan. 31.
Items requested include lightly used and new business attire including shirts, blazers, pants, shoes and ties.
Donations can be dropped off 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 8210.
MHAA accepting grant applications
The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority is accepting applications for FY21 grants under the MHAA grant program through Friday, Jan. 31.
Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, and local, state, and federal government entities. Eligible projects must take place within the boundaries of one of the 13 certified heritage areas. Businesses and individuals are not eligible to participate. The grants, which require a dollar-for-dollar match, will be announced in July 2020.
For more information, contact Jennifer Ruffner at 410-697-9586 or jen.ruffner@maryland.gov, or go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
Landfills to recycle Christmas trees
Calvert residents can take their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands to county convenience centers to be recycled for no cost through Jan. 31, 2020.
After Jan. 31, residents must take trees to the Appeal Landfill and standard yard waste fees will apply.
This program does not apply to businesses, who must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill, where standard yard fees apply.
Decorations including frames, lights and metal stands must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands. Trees and wreaths may not be in plastic bags or cut up.
Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other paper are also accepted at the convenience centers for recycling at no cost any time of the year. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed for disposal.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
County adopts animal provisions
The Calvert commissioners adopted new and amended provisions to the animal ordinance pertaining to the shelter, tethering, abuse and cruelty to domesticated animals.
The provisions include protections for animals during harsh weather conditions. Added provisions allow the Department of Public Safety deputy director of animal services to set forth precautions for the care and keeping of animals when the National Weather Service issues a severe weather advisory for the county.
For more information, go to http://CalvertCountyMd.gov/1378/Ordinances-and-Resolutions. or www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
DNR holding poster contest
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards is accepting artwork from fifth-graders in private and public schools participating in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme is “Trees Are Terrific…in All Four Seasons,” and the deadline for entries is noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art. They must be in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level.
The first place will win 15 trees. Second place will win 10 and third place will win five trees. Teachers will be notified by March 18 and school plantings will be scheduled in the spring.
For more information, contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
Marine museum celebrates MLK
Calvert Marine Museum will celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.
Remember the humanitarian efforts of one of our nation’s civil rights leaders with activities and a presentation by the Civil Rights Movement in Southern Maryland.
The event is free with museum admission, which is $9, $7 for AARP, seniors and military, $4 for ages 5 to 12, free for members and ages 4 and younger.
For more information, call 410-326-2042 or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Library closed for MLK Day
The Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches of the library will be closed noon Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
For more information, go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host resource fair
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Point In Time Resource Fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Calvert Homelessness Resource Board will provide goods and services to benefit those in need while collecting data for the department of Housing and Urban Development.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Council to hold dinner, meeting
Tri-County of Southern Maryland will hold a dinner and meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at The Graduate Annapolis, 126 West St. in Annapolis.
A dinner will be followed by a full council meeting. The agenda includes a FY2019 audit report and recommendations for the executive board. The keynote speaker will be announced shortly.
The cost is $25, and reservations are required by Thursday, Jan. 17.
For more information, please contact Sharon Meyer at 301-274-1922, Ext 326, or smeyer@tccsmd.org.
Sailing lecture series continues
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Wooden Shipbuilding — A Brief Overview of Influences on the Ocean-going Sailing Ship” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore the design and use of various sailing watercraft. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
CAASA to host ‘Let’s talk’ on support groups
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host a free “Let’s Talk” workshop with a discussion on how to start a support group 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The presenter will be Stephanie Newman, dual diagnosis counselor at the Calvert Behavioral Health Services.
“It’s important to provide programs that offer information that is helpful to the community, as we address substance use disorders and work to help families,” CAASA board of directors president Debbi Mister said in a news release.
Reservations are required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or e-mail CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.