Teachers are usually always excited to return to school each fall, and this year they might be a little more so after Calvert County Public Schools recently raised their salaries.
“We really need to make that starting salary more attractive,” Superintendent Daniel J. Curry said, “and more competitive over other professional positions.”
“Truthfully, the county is doing what it needs to do to fulfill its promise to provide quality education to every kid in the county,” said Jeremy Kurutz, a math teacher at Calvert High School with 24 years of experience.
The raises were made possible after the county received nearly $1.5 million in funding from the passage of Senate Bill 1030. Also known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, Bill 1030 established a priority to increase salaries for both new teachers and those in their first few years of education.
“There aren’t nearly enough teachers anyway in Maryland and we’re all competing and we’re all searching this time of year,” Curry said, “so it was important for us to move up the ladder.”
“Most places are going to talk about how they value your education and that they care, but when it comes down to it you have to do something about it, and Calvert County is doing what it needs to do,” Kurutz said. “There’s only a few ways to fill positions; you need talent and you need to retain your existing quality teachers and you have to set up interviews for slots so you can pick and choose the best and the only way to do that is to be competitive.”
Thanks in part to the Kirwan Commission, funds were allocated to each school district in Maryland using a specific formula and had to be used only to enhance teacher salaries.
None of the funds were allocated for support staff or administrators.
“It called for some creative ways to look at it,” Curry said of the formula. “Where we might have previously had fairly equal steps and not much different from year to year, we collapsed those steps over the first five years so steps 1 and 5 aren’t going to be as big, but you’re starting out bigger.”
Among the changes made by the board of education of Calvert County and the Calvert Education Association, the starting salary for first-year teachers with a bachelors degree will increase from $45,951 to $50,500.
Starting salaries for advanced degrees also increased.
“It’s important to get those folks in,” Curry said, referring to teachers holding bachelors degrees. “At this point it appears our starting salary for those teachers with a bachelors degree might be tied for third in the state so we believe we made a good move there. Our salary schedule was more competitive in the 15- to 20-year range to other counties, but we were behind in the early years, so this has helped give us a boost to the earlier years. And hopefully it’ll help in the recruiting in the future.”
Curry said he replaced 65 teachers over the summer, including 25 who are fresh out of college with bachelors degrees.
“I think it’s a great benefit to try and land teachers who are coming out of college,” said Anthony Barone, who is starting his first year as principal at Patuxent Appeal Elementary campus. “Now we’re more competitive with the other counties in Maryland.”
Salaries for teachers with more than five years of experience will increase at least 1.25%. This increase, combined with prior negotiated salary adjustments for this school year, will result in an overall average increase of 4.64% for teachers with more than five years of experience.
The new salaries are aimed at retaining teachers.
“I don’t think it’s any harder here than anywhere else,” Curry said of hiring new teachers. “It’s a tough job and nationwide there’s a loss within the first five years of folks who say, ‘This isn’t for me.’ I don’t know if we suffer that worse than others, but paying them a better wage to help them afford to live here and give them good benefits and health insurance and hopefully we’ll not only be able to attract them but keep them.”
“Right now it’s difficult to keep teachers,” said Barone, now in his 17th year of education, including 10 as a math teacher at Patuxent High School. “They teach a year or two then decide it’s not worth the money, so it would be great if we could keep them invested in it.”
Data obtained for 2018-19 teacher salaries — current year wages have not yet been released — show that Calvert County has an average mean teacher salary of $76,800, which is second in the state to Montgomery County ($82.316).
St. Mary’s ($66,601) is eighth while Charles ($64,396) is 10th worst.
“I commute to Calvert High School because St. Mary’s cannot compete with what I make,” said Kurutz, who drives almost 45 minutes to work each day from his home in Hollywood. “I cannot take the pay cut to go” work in St. Mary’s.
Curry said the county employs 1,200 full- and part-time teachers including guidance counsellors, for its 15,908 elementary, middle and high school students.
Curry said he’d like to see “this money to continue to flow from the state,” and added he’d eventually like to get starting teachers at $60,000. “We’ll take it one year at a time, but we’re going to need it to be consistent and we’re hoping to build on it.”
“The reality is that when you’re low on teachers you need to make the teachers go, ‘Hey, I’d rather teach in Calvert County,’ so you want Calvert to be the first pick,” Kurutz said. “[The county is] putting their money where their mouth is. By making these moves they’re basically trying to build themselves a royal flush and push all their chips in to get the teachers that we need.”
