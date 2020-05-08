You are the owner of this article.
Thanking the heroes

Two-year-old River Collinson poses with a sign thanking hometown heroes. Collinson's mother, Kelsey, is an emergency room nurse who has been sleeping in an RV in the family's driveway in Huntingtown. The RV was provided by the RVs for MDs program. 

 PHOTO BY TIM TOEPPER

