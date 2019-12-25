Dawn Richardson has heard plenty of reasons why people will participate in the 24th annual North Beach Polar Bear Plunge held New Year’s Day, but one of those reasons could possibly be a direct result of too much partying the night before.
“One thing we hear is, ‘I lost a bet last night,’” said Richardson, the town’s marketing and public relations liaison. “But we also hear that people like to [do it too] start the new year as kind of a cleansing thing and because people like to support the charity.”
This year’s freezing swim will take place 1 to 3 p.m. next to the town pier.
Dunkers have a choice to register and pay $25 and receive a personalized certificate and a T-shirt, or can jump into the Chesapeake Bay at no charge and receive a blank certificate.
“They’ll take a chance and show up, and if there’s a shirt available, they’ll get it,” Richardson said. “They don’t usually want the certificate. They mostly want the shirt, and some people do it because they just want to jump in the water and see who can stay in the longest.”
Richardson said 20 people had preregistered as of Dec. 18, but that for some reason, a whole lot more will usually sign up on Christmas Day. One year about 350 people went swimming.
Of course, the weather also has a lot to do with braving the bay. The coldest plunge took place in 2018 when the water was a frigid 23-degrees and ice at the water’s edge.
“If it’s a nice, nice day and not raining or anything, people will do it,” Richardson said. “It just depends.”
Proceeds will benefit St. Anthony’s Catholic Church’s Ladies of Charity in North Beach, which among other things, has operated a food pantry for more than 30 years, according to its website.
For more information on the Polar Bear Plunge, call 443-646-2416 or go to www.northbeachmd.org/polar-bear-plunge.
Weis hosting food drive
Weis Markets will run a food drive to benefit more than 150 local food banks and pantries through Wednesday, Dec. 31.
Customers can donate nonperishable food products such as canned fruits and vegetables; canned tuna, turkey and chicken; whole wheat cereals; peanut and almond butter; rice and pasta; and shelf-stable soups and stews. Customers will also have the option to donate a dollar amount at checkout.
“Today one in 10 Americans, half of whom are children, live in a food insecure household. That’s why we are finishing up the year strong with our local holiday food drive,” Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing said in a news release. “Throughout the month, we have been donating to local food banks where our associates have also volunteered. A food drive will generate additional food donations during a challenging time of the year.”
Calvert County Weis Markets are located at 750 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick, 210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby and 13300 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
For more information, go to www.weismarkets.com.
SMADC seeking new members
Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is accepting applications for voting membership vacancies through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Open positions include a four-year term for a Calvert County farmer, and two-year terms for an At-Large Position 1 (urban agriculture) and At-Large Position 2 (no industry specification).
The commission usually meets 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month in Hughesville.
Applicants must submit pertinent contact information including background and relationship to the agricultural community. A recommendation letter is also encouraged.
New members will be announced by Friday, Jan. 31. For more information, email Karyn Owens at kowens@smadc.com, or go to www.SMADC.com.
Library to host workforce workshop
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a MD Workforce Exchange Boomers and Beyond workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The workshop is targeted to the experienced, seasoned jobseeker who is tired of the same grind and wants to step into a new role. Topics that will be covered include chasing after the dream, making your skillset fit into a new career path and most importantly working around those subtle and not-so-subtle age and over-experience barriers.
Registration is required.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CSM to close for holiday
All of College of Southern Maryland’s campuses, fitness centers and pools will close for the holiday break through 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Students enrolled in the winter session will have access to services and resources during this time, and online services will be available at http://my.CSMD.edu.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses. For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
NSBE to host meeting
Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
{p class=”western”}Library to host human trafficking discussion
{p class=”western”}Calvert Library Fairview Branch will host a discussion titled ‘Sextortion and Human Trafficking in Calvert County and Beyond’ 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
{p class=”western”}Topics to be discussed include whether or not these issues exist locally, and how are women and girls vulnerable at the hands of those willing to abuse their positions of power.
{p class=”western”}The discussion will be led by Joan Winship, the retired executive director of the International Association of Women Judges and the chair of the Chair Calvert County Commission for Women, and Kathryn Marsh, the assistant chief Special Victim’s & Family Violence Unit State’s Attorney Office in Prince George’s County and the treasurer of the Calvert County Commission for Women.
{p class=”western”}For more information, call 410-257-2101 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
{p class=”western”}NAMI to host workshop
{p class=”western” align=”left”}National Alliance on Mental Health will host a free workshop titled “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Individuals with mental illness and their families will share personal journeys and recoveries.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}A VIP event will take place 6 to 7:15 p.m, with partners, decision makers and NAMI Maryland staff and is $50.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Registration is required for the workshop.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}For more information, contact Danielle at 410-884-8691 or {a class=”western” href=”mailto:connection@namimd.org”}connection@namimd.org{/a}, or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/MDVoicesofExperience.
{p class=”western”}Library to host health center
{p class=”western”}Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
{p class=”western”}The center travels to under-served areas of the community to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
{p class=”western”}To view the center’s full schedule or for an online tour, go to www.calverthealthmedicine.org, or for more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
{p class=”western”}DNR holding poster contest
{p class=”western” align=”left”}The {a class=”western” href=”https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx”}Maryland Department of Natural Resources{/a} and Forest Conservancy District Boards is accepting art work from fifth-graders in private and public schools participating in the annual {a class=”western” href=”https://dnr.maryland.gov/forests/Pages/ArborDayPosterContest.aspx”}Arbor Day Poster Contest{/a}.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}The theme is “Trees Are Terrific…in All Four Seasons” and deadline for entries is noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art and must be in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the {a class=”western” href=”https://dnr.maryland.gov/forests/Pages/programs/urban/mcfc.aspx”}Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee{/a} to compete at the statewide level.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}First place will win 15 trees, second place will win 10 and third place will win five trees. Teachers will be notified by March 18 and school plantings will be scheduled in the spring.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}For more information, contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or {a class=”western” href=”mailto:anne.gilbert@maryland.gov”}anne.gilbert@maryland.gov{/a}.{a id=”more-29636” name=”more-29636”}{/a}
{p class=”western”}Library closed for MLK Day
{p class=”western”}The Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches of the library will be closed noon Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
{p class=”western”}For more information, go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
{p class=”western”}Library to host resource fair
{p class=”western”}Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Point In Time Resource Fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
{p class=”western”}The Calvert Homelessness Resource Board will provide goods and services to benefit those in need, while collecting data for the department of Housing and Urban Development.
{p class=”western”}For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
{p class=”western”}DNR seeks fishing award nominations
{p class=”western” align=”left”}The {a class=”western” href=”https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx”}Maryland Department of Natural Resources{/a} and {a class=”western” href=”https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/mgmt-committees/sfac-index.aspx”}Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission{/a} is accepting applications for nominations for its {a class=”western” href=”https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/mgmt-committees/sfac_award.aspx”}Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award{/a} through Jan. 31, 2020.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}The award will recognize an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}For more information, contact Paul Genovese at 410-260-8328 or {a class=”western” href=”mailto:paul.genovese@maryland.gov”}paul.genovese@maryland.gov{/a}, or go to {a class=”western” href=”https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaAxnVSFfm02PQbMGtj-LBRN80-BWiVBjdUoaIMgDW0AztSA/viewform”}https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaAxnVSFfm02PQbMGtj-LBRN80-BWiVBjdUoaIMgDW0AztSA/viewform{/a}.
{p class=”western”}Library to kick off Water/Ways exhibit
{p class=”western”}Calvert Library Prince Frederick will kick off its Water/Ways Exhibit with a reception 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25.
{p class=”western”}The exhibit tells Calvert’s local water story through video, music and poetry, and courtesy of special guests such as the Patuxent Voices singing group. The exhibit also explores the centrality of water in our lives including its effect on the environment and climate, its practical role in agriculture and economic planning and its impact on culture and spirituality.
{p class=”western”}For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
{p class=”western”}CCSW offering free wood
Calvert County Solid Waste Division is offering free mixed wood for Calvert County businesses and citizens Monday through Friday at Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
The wood is a mixture of untreated logs and large branches, and is suitable to be used as firewood.
Proof of business location or residency is required, and there is no limit.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go to{a class=”western” href=”http://www.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle”}www.calvertcountymd.gov/recycle{/a}.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}NSBE to host meeting
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Lions Club to hold blood drive
{p class=”western”}The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
{p class=”western”}The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
{p class=”western”}For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}NSBE to host meeting
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Calvert County National Society of Black Engineers Jr. Chapter of Creative and Striving Hard will meet 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Calvert County Baptist Church at 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Students in grades K to 12 are welcome to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fields and sign up for teams. Meetings are held on the second Sunday of each month.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}For more information, email Emma Alston at ebalstone@ymail.com.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Lions Club to hold blood drive
{p class=”western”}The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
{p class=”western”}The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
{p class=”western”}For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.