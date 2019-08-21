diehl 1

State champ recognized

Commissioner Mike Hart (R), left, recognizes Calvert High School athlete Justin Diehl, with head coach John Urban, Aug. 6 for winning the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association 2019 Class 2A indoor and outdoor track and field state titles in the 3,200-meter run. Diehl set a new Class 2A state record in the indoor event.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TAMARA WARD