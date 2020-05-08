Twin Beach Players hold playwriting festival

For those with plenty of extra time, why not sit down and write a script for the Twin Beach Players’ 15th annual Kid’s Playwriting Festival.
Submissions for the contest, which is open to all school-aged children in Maryland, must be postmarked by Sunday, May 31.
Winners will be announced no later than Wednesday, July 15.
According to Terri McKinstry, who is running the festival for the first time, elementary school plays should be between 3 to 15 minutes in length, middle school between 7 and 20 minutes and 10 to 25 minutes for high school students.
“What you need is a good story, interesting characters, and that’s it,” McKinstry said. “If kids can imagine a conversation in their heads, they should write it down on a piece of paper.”
At least three judges will read each play, and prizes will be awarded based on imagination, human values and playwriting skills.
The age and grade of the playwright will be taken into consideration by the judges.
The six winning playwrights will receive $100 awards, and each entrant will receive a commissioners’ certificate and coin.
“This festival is why I got involved with Twin Beach Players,” McKinstry said. “There’s nothing that [Twin Beach Players does] that is more important to me.”
If the usual live performances are not possible due to the coronavirus, online reading of the shows may be held.
For more information, go to www.twinbeachplayers.org or www.facebook.com/groups/242339826924 953/.
Some restrictions lifted, schools remain closed
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Wednesday that Maryland might begin Phase 1 of its “Roadmap to Recovery.”
Hogan also announced that effective Thursday at 7 p.m. the list of safe outdoor activities would now be broadened to include golf, tennis, fishing, camping and other activities, and that state parks and beaches would now be open for walking and exercise, as well as playgrounds at state parks. Local jurisdictions could open their parks and facilities as well, at their discretion.
It was also announced that all public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Each superintendent and school system will develop a plan to recognize the accomplishments of graduating seniors of the Class of 2020.
Humanities offering relief grants
Maryland Humanities recently announced it is accepting applications for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Emergency Relief Grants through Monday, May 11. The goal of the $500,000 grant fund is to ensure that organizations can continue to provide opportunities for Maryland’s diverse communities to access and engage with public history, cultural heritage, and civic learning. Grants will support nonprofit general operating expenses, which include salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, and equipment.
Eligible nonprofits include museums, historic sites, preservation and historical societies, and community and cultural organizations with a significant humanities focus and an annual budget of up to $300,000. All grant awards will be for between $5,000 and $10,000.
For more information or to fill out an application, go to www.mdhumanities.org/grants/cares-act-emergency-grants.
MLW accepting registration for workshops
Maryland Leadership Workshops is currently accepting registration for its summer programs for middle and high school students through May 15.
Maryland Leadership Workshops are a series of five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities.
Available camps are Middle School Experience in Leadership for grades 6 to 8, Bridge for grades 7 to 9, Senior High for grades 9 to 12 and Advanced Leadership Seminar(for students who have completed Senior High workshop).
For more information, contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org, or go to www.MLW.org.
MSAC seeks panelists
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking applications from panelists to review the performing artist touring roster and grant applications through Friday, May 15.
Panelists will review applications remotely from June to July followed by remotely reviewing grant applications.
Panelists will receive modest compensation for the entire process, which includes roster application reviews and quarterly reviews which will take about 2 to 4 hours per month. For more information, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8GtQ-zLrVRMMkTMNWeq_AyO_NU_ze82qlmoQngsEKOWCVLg/viewform.
SMRFO to host meeting
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host Eric Packard, who will give a virtual presentation titled The Quarantined Angler 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
Packard is a contributing writer to FishTalk Magazine who provides content covering kayak fishing, shoreline fishing, and weekly reports with respect to his fishing around the Chesapeake Bay region.
Participants will need a laptop, desktop, iPad or smartphone to hear and see the presentation.
For more information, go to www.smrfo.com.
CalvertHealth extends scholarship applications
CalvertHealth Foundation has extended its deadline to submit completed scholarship packages to Sunday, May 31.
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields.
To be eligible for the Allied Health Scholarship, applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum. In order to be eligible for the E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship, applicants must have graduated from a Calvert County High School, must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application and have a minimum GPA of 2.5. Since its inception, the scholarship fund has awarded more than 450 scholarships totaling more than $575,000 to area students.
For more information, call CalvertHealth Foundation at 410-414-4570.
Grant writing workshop planned
The National Funding Foundation will hold a live and virtual Professional Grant Proposal Writing Workshop Virtual Online Program Monday, June 15.
The program is for development professionals, administrators, researchers, faculty, and graduate students.
All participants will receive the National Funding Foundation’s Certificate in Professional Grant Proposal Writing. Registration is required for the course.
For more information, call 626-385-8211.
CSM extends its online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, May 31.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
All college students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses. Students are also encouraged to stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
Primary to be conducted mostly by mailed votes
Calvert County Government and the Calvert County Board of Elections recently announced details for voting in the 2020 presidential primary election, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.
All active, eligible voters will be mailed a ballot to the their address on record.
The last day to register to vote or change voter registration information, including political party affiliation, is Saturday, May 27.
To vote in the presidential primary election, mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, June 2.
Those who wish to vote in person may do so between May 21 and June 2 at the voting location, which is at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-2214 or go to elections@calvertcountymd.gov.
Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team, which is comprised of several departments, to coordinate efforts to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available.
Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County to hold drive-thru testing
The Calvert County Department of Health and CalvertHealth Medical Center is offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Prince Frederick Vehicle Emission Inspection Program station, 1035 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick.
Testing will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drive-through testing is free, but appointments are required. Individuals must also meet testing criteria as determined by a licensed healthcare provider, obtain an order for testing from a healthcare provider, and register online and make an appointment at a test site.
For more information or to make an appointment, call CalvertHealth Medical Group at 410-414-2778 or go to www.CalvertHealth.org.
Maps to help find produce, seafood
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently put together an interactive map to help residents buy local.
The map will help better connect Marylanders with local agricultural and seafood producers. Each business has included information on product availability, how to order, and options for pick-up and/or delivery. The map also includes farmers markets.
For more information, go to https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=00aada5fe3504220964a9d9a48961963
Schools host food distribution
The United States Department of Agriculture has granted additional waivers to the Child Nutrition Department of Calvert County Public Schools, which will allow for increased flexibility in meal site locations.
Grab ‘n go meal distribution sites will be relocated to their previous school locations.
Grab ‘n go meal service will be offered 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Windy Hill Middle School, 9560 Boyds Turn Road in Owings; Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick; Southern Middle School, 9615 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby; and Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
All sites remain open to all children, so families are welcome to select whichever site is most convenient.
Food pantries looking for donations
Food pantries are preparing to provide food items for pick up and are looking for donations.
Requested items include shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Goldfish crackers and single-serve flip-top cereals, fruit cups single and lunches such as mini ravioli, franks and beans, beef stew and meat beef lasagna.
Donations can be dropped off at the End Hunger boxes at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown or Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
For a list of food pantry partners, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/pantry/, to make a financial donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate/ or to volunteer, contact Kelly Chambers at Kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org.
SMECO suspends disconnects
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has recently suspended disconnections for non-payment.
“We care for our cooperative members, and we understand that the actions being instituted to limit the spread of the virus may create an economic burden,” President and CEO Sonja Cox said in a news release. “Many businesses and their employees will be impacted, and during this period of economic stress, we will continue to work with our customers to ease that burden.”
For more information, call 1-888-440-3311.
Aid available for businesses
Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced new COVID-19 business relief programs to assist Maryland businesses with 50 or fewer full- or part-time employees and Maryland manufacturing businesses.
For more information on the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Loan Fund, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-loan-fund.
For more information on the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund, which gives grants for businesses and nonprofits offers grant amounts up to $10,000, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-grant-fund.
For more information on the Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund, which helps Maryland manufacturers produce personal protective equipment, go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-covid-19-emergency-relief-manufacturing-fund.
For more information on the COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund, which is designed to support businesses undergoing economic stresses due to the pandemic by preventing or minimizing the duration of unemployment resulting from layoffs, go to www.dllr.state.md.us/employment/covidlafund.shtml.
For more information on businesses and individuals applying for disaster loan assistance through the Small Business Administration, go to https://disasterloan.sba.gov.
Business owners are encouraged to document all losses, expenses and impacts from this event.
For more information, go to www.eCalvert.com/COVID19.
County announces COVID-19 resources
Calvert County Government recently launched a virtual resource center on its website for the latest updates on the coronavirus.
“Calvert County will use every tool at our disposal in responding to COVID-19,” Board of County Commissioners President Kelly McConkey said in a news release. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update our citizens as needed. Our citizens’ health and safety is our top priority.”
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.
CSM documenting pandemic
The Southern Maryland Studies Center at the College of Southern Maryland is documenting how coronavirus is affecting life in Southern Maryland.
The world has studied pandemics like the bubonic plague, smallpox, and influenza, so documenting COVID-19 will help future generations research, learn and be better prepared.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/489801451147459/posts/2746958822098366/?d=n.
CalvertHealth seeking donations
With the critical shortages of Personal Protective Equipment across the nation, CalvertHealth is looking for donations of medical materials.
The hospital is looking for unopened containers of hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, surgical masks, N95 masks, examination gloves and isolation or procedure gowns.
For more information, email Susan Stevens at
County opens drive-thru market
A drive-through farmers market will be held 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at CalvertHealth Medical Center, 130 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick.
Citizens will be able to purchase local produce, meat, bedding plants, and more while maintaining a safe social distance from vendors and other citizens.
Patrons will be able to stay in their vehicles while vendors will deliver products directly through the window. As per the governor’s orders, all individuals should wear a face covering.
For more information, go to www.marylandfma.org/wp-content/uploads/Maryland-Farmers-Markets-Operations-During-COVID-19-State-of-Emergency-.pdf.
Optimists extend scholarship applications
The Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick is offering three scholarships totaling $17,000.
The deadline has been pushed back to Monday, June 15.
Applications are available from public high school guidance counselor offices and from the scholarship committee at 8233 Pushaw Station Road in Owings.
Applicants must be Calvert County residents in the current graduating class of a public Calvert County high school and meet all guidelines.
For more information or an application, go to http://www.optimistclubofcalvert.org/site/.
Hospice to host spousal loss support group
Calvert Hospice will host a Gone Without Me grief support program beginning 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 30 to Aug. 4, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
The 6-week program will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse.
There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 23.
For more information, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
NHS joins Together in Education Program
Area school will earn a percentage of sales from Harris Teeter and its brands.
Individuals can give out the school’s code and their Harris Teeter loyalty card at the cashier or link the number and the card online. A total of five schools can be linked online.
For more information, go to www.harristeeter.com/together-in-education.
Libraries expand magazine access
Public library customers in Calvert County will now be able to access more than 3,200 free online versions of magazines through RBdigital. The service is funded through the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, Inc. The platform features unlimited access to full-color digital versions of popular magazines like National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and others. Customers can view new releases and back issues instantly for desktop reading or mobile streaming with no holds or checkout limits.
For more information, go to https://calvertlibrary.info.
Road work begins on Main Street, Route 231
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has started curb work on Main Street as part of the Route 2/4 widening project.
Crews will be working during daytime and nighttime hours with intermittent flagging operations in effect.
Work has also begun work on a new roadway that will provide secondary access for those entering and exiting Hallowing Point Park. The roadway will extend from the back of Hallowing Point Park to Jibsail Drive, on the east side of the industrial park. Current park exit procedures will remain in place during construction, with right turns allowed from the park onto Hallowing Point Road only from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of April.
For more information, go to www.roads.maryland.gov or for real-time commute conditions go to www.md511.maryland.gov.
Census jobs available
The U.S. Census Bureau is offering full- and part-time employment opportunities for recruiting assistants, field supervisors, office operations supervisors, enumerators and clerks.
Salaries are $21 to $29 an hour.
For more information, call 1-888-480-1639 or go to www.2020census.gov/jobs.
Blue Crabs to host virtual readings
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team will begin a virtual Read-a-Thon at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook Live.
Every child that reads at least four books will receive a ticket to a Blue Crabs game by downloading bookmarks on the team’s website. One family will be selected to receive a family pack of tickets.
For more information, go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
ACLT looking for feedback
The American Chestnut Land Trust held its annual meeting in March and is looking for feedback.
Individuals are invited to watch a slideshow and view the annual report before taking a brief survey.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/2019-annual-meeting-survey/.