Getting treatments for cancer can be tough enough, but getting to and from appointments can also be somewhat stressful, which is where the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program comes in.
And the society’s road to wellness could definitely use some more volunteer drivers.
“The need for volunteers for this program are because the treatments cancer patients are receiving are so frequent that even if they have a great support network of family and friends, they might not be able to get away from work or other obligations,” American Cancer Society mission manager Anna Somers said. “And that’s where we try and step in.”
Calvert County has just one volunteer driver who started in November 2018 and has since driven patients a total of 25 times. Road to Recovery programs in Charles and St. Mary’s counties have been given the green light and are set to begin in the spring, and will also require volunteer drivers.
According to a news release, in 2018 — the latest year for which data is available — Road to Recovery provided approximately 480,000 free rides to 29,000 cancer patients across the country from approximately 8,900 volunteer drivers. In Southern Maryland, volunteers provided a total of 3,204 rides to patients in the state of Maryland, 32 of which were in Calvert.
Volunteers must be aged 18- to 84, have a good driving record, a valid license, proof insurance and a reliable vehicle. Volunteers pick their own schedules and rides are one way.
“It’s a great opportunity to retired people or those with a flexible work schedule,” Somers said.
And considering that patients who undergo radiation treatments need to go to appointments a few times a week for up to six weeks, it’s easy to see why there’s a need.
“What we’re doing is coming in to give them that free ride,” Somers said, “so at least they don’t have to worry about getting to their appointment. Every single ride is greatly appreciated.”
For more information or to volunteer for the Road to Recovery program, contact Somers at 800-227-2345 or anna.somers@cancer.org, or go to www.cancer.org/drive.
Library looking for poetry
Calvert Library, Prince Frederick branch, is accepting poetry submissions for its WaterWays exhibit through Thursday, Jan. 30.
Poems should be inspired by the WaterWays art exhibit, which is currently on display at the library and which runs through Friday, March 6. Poets must be age 15 or older.
For more information, see a library receptionist or go to Jan. 30 on the library’s calendar at https://calvertlibrary.info/events-classes/calendar/.
P&R holding clothing drive
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is holding a clothing drive through Friday, Jan. 31.
Items requested include lightly used and new business attire, including shirts, blazers, pants, shoes, and ties.
Donations can be dropped off 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 8210.
MHAA accepting grant applications
The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority is accepting applications for FY21 grants under the MHAA grant program through Friday, Jan. 31.
Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, and local, state, and federal government entities, and eligible projects must take place within the boundaries of one of the 13 certified heritage areas.
Businesses and individuals are not eligible to participate. The grants, which require a dollar-for-dollar match, will be announced in July 2020. For more information, contact Jennifer Ruffner at 410-697-9586 or jen.ruffner@maryland.gov, or go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
Landfills to recycle Christmas trees
Calvert residents can take their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands to county convenience centers to be recycled for no cost through Jan. 31, 2020.
After Jan. 31, residents must take trees to the Appeal Landfill and standard yard waste fees will apply. This program does not apply to businesses, who must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill, where standard yard fees apply. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed for disposal.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
CAASA to host ‘Let’s talk’ support groups
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host a free “Let’s Talk” workshop with a discussion on how to start a support group 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The presenter will be Stephanie Newman, dual diagnosis counselor at Calvert Behavioral Health Services.
“It’s important to provide programs that offer information that is helpful to the community, as we address substance use disorders and work to help families,” CAASA board of directors president Debbi Mister said in a news release. Reservations are required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or email CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.
DNR seeks fishing award nominations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission is accepting applications for nominations for its Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award through Jan. 31, 2020.
The award will recognize an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland.
For more information, contact Paul Genovese at 410-260-8328 or paul.genovese@maryland.gov, or go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaAxnVSFfm02PQbMGtj-LBRN80-BWiVBjdUoaIMgDW0AztSA/viewform.
Library to kick off Water/Ways exhibit
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will kick off its Water/Ways Exhibit with a reception 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25.
The exhibit tells Calvert’s local water story through video, music and poetry, and special guests.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
PFC to host open meeting
The Prince Frederick Coalition will host an open community meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Featured speakers will be former commissioner Mike Moore, Farming4Hunger’s Bernie Fowler, Jr., and retired educator Guffrie Smith.
For more information, email calvertkids@outlook.com.
Sailing lecture series, part 3
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The American Revolution and the Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
The talk will explore the tactical and strategic importance of the Bay during the Revolutionary War, including important battles and associated naval engagements and strategies. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
CAASA to host ‘Let’s talk’ on mental health
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host a free “Let’s Talk” workshop series with a discussion titled ‘Mental health and Your teen: What’s the connection to substance Use?’ 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The presenter will be Maryland Coalition of Families regional supervisor Christina Spangler.
“It’s important to provide programs that offer information that is helpful to the community, as we address substance use disorders and work to help families,” CAASA board of directors president Debbi Mister said in a news release.
Reservations are required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or email CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.
Optimists holding essay contest
The Optimist Club of Calvert Prince Frederick is holding an essay contest as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest.
The theme is “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?”
Essays are due Friday, Feb. 14.
Six winners will be chosen and each will receive a certificate, a medallion and a cash award. One overall winner’s essay will advance to the district competition, where students will be competing for a $2,500 college scholarship.
For more information or an application, go to www.CalvertOptimists.org.
Lecture series covers tobacco trade
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The Tobacco Trade” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will trace the evolution of the tobacco trade, first in Virginia then in Maryland. The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold its next volunteer training 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Positions include visiting with patients and offering family members a break, helping in the office, working at the Shoppe for Hospice, helping to facilitate the Journeys support group for grieving children, or assisting at special events.
Deadline for registration is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892 ext. 4003 or apeterson@calverthospice.org, or download an application at https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
Sailing lecture covers watery highways
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore how, before and after the advent of railroads, the water was the easiest way to transport goods and travelers.
The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 orMark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Wilkins lecture series continues
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Battle of Hampton Roads and the Civil War on the Chesapeake and in Maryland” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Discover why the Bay was so important during the Civil War and discover ways. Confederate raiders tried to out-smart the Union blockade of the eastern seaboard.
The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Wilkins lecture series covers steam, sail
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Steam and Sail on the Bay in the 19th and 20th Centuries” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Explore the transition from sail to steam on the Chesapeake Bay. The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Sailing lecture concludes
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Development of Chesapeake Bay Watercraft and Fishing” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. Learn about the design, construction, and history of skipjacks, bugeyes, draketails, and crabbing skiffs, as well as some lesser-known vessels that have worked the Bay. The discussion is part of Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
MLW accepting registration for workshops
Maryland Leadership Workshops is currently accepting registration for its summer programs for middle and high school students through May 15.
Maryland Leadership Workshops are a series of five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities.
Available camps are Middle School Experience in Leadership(for grades 6 to 8), Bridge (for grades 7 to 9), Senior High (for grades 9 to 12) and Advanced Leadership Seminar(for students who have completed Senior High workshop).
For more information, contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org, or go to www.MLW.org.