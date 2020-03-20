The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Calvert man facing drug charges
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit reported Tuesday that Peter Marcel McKee, 43, of Lusby, is wanted on a bench warrant. According to court documents, McKee failed to appear for a circuit court hearing Feb. 24. On March 10, McKee failed to appear for a district court hearing. Both cases are drug-related.
The circuit court case stems from a Jan. 22 eight-count indictment. In that case, McKee is charged with controlled dangerous substance distribution of narcotics, two counts each of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to possess CDS with the intent to distribute narcotics, plus single counts of CDS possession not marijuana, CDS manufacturing material possession/distribution and CDS possession of paraphernalia. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 25 to June 4, 2019.
In McKee’s district court case, the charges are two counts of CDS possession not marijuana.
McKee is described as a white male, 5-feet, eight inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on McKee’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800, Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 or Sgt. Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
Pair caught after alleged store thefts
On March 10, Deputy Jermaine Mason was dispatched to the Giant in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. Mason received information that someone had also stolen a pair of shoes from Gordmans. Mason observed two males, one fitting the complainant’s description, walking on North Solomon’s Island Road at Traskers Boulevard. Matthew Edward Dennis, 22, of Prince Frederick, was observed concealing three Angus rib steaks under his shirt. Additional deputies on the scene also observed Dennis to be wearing shoes matching the description of those stolen from Gordmans. According to Mason, Dennis later admitted to stealing the shoes. The second male suspect, Randolph Joynes, 59, was observed holding a plastic bag containing a black Champion T-shirt and Renew shoes, both with tags and security locks still attached. Police stated Joynes was also carrying a brown and green tote bag containing two packs of Bic lighters, three 2-pound bags of shrimp, and two strip steaks, all taken without being paid for from Giant. Deputies also found a plastic bag tear-off containing suspected cocaine and copper wiring in the tote bag. A search of Joynes revealed suspected marijuana. Dennis and Joynes were both arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where Dennis was charged with two counts of theft less than $100. Dennis was released March 11 after posting $2,000 bond. He has recently been charged with indecent exposure and two counts of trespassing. Joynes was charged with theft less than $100, theft $100 to under $1,500, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. After a March 12 hearing, Joynes was ordered to be held without bond. He has a May 4 district court hearing on the charges.
Police probe phone theft at school
On March 13, Deputy Howard Anderson was notified of a theft that occurred during school hours at Barstow Elementary. The complainant advised an Apple iPhone 11 was stolen off a desk while walking with the class to another room. The value of the stolen property is $1,100.
Vessel damaged and burglarized
On March 15, Deputy Ian Keeley responded to Lore Road in Solomons for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised that someone had broken through the canvas cover of their boat, sprayed the cabin area with a fire extinguisher, and stole a comforter and pillow. The value of the damaged property is $14,000 and the value of the stolen property is $100.
Man charged with being disorderly
On March 10, Deputy Samantha Stevens responded to Stagecoach Circle in Lusby for the report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, Stevens made contact with the complainant, who advised someone was walking on the backside of the property with a flashlight. Deputies located the suspect, SuQuan Abraham Wiggins, 21, of Lusby, and, according to charging documents, observed him to be consuming an alcoholic beverage.
Wiggins was advised by police that he could return to the beach but was not permitted to walk through the residents’ yards. According to the sheriff’s office, Wiggins then became disorderly with deputies and was arrested and taken to the county detention center. Wiggins was charged with disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance. He was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for May 4.
