Why not take part in a virtual race?

For those suffering from cabin fever, the American Chestnut Land Trust is encouraging individuals to get out and take part in its inaugural Earth Day “Virtual” 5K.
Participants decide whether to walk, hike, run, kayak — or even walk a treadmill — at least 5K (3.1 miles) and decide when and where they will complete their race.
The deadline to complete the virtual race is Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22. The challenge began on April 2.
“We’re just encouraging people to get out and enjoy the beauty of nature, it’s a real stress reliever, and support ACLT at the same time,” said Miriam Gholl, the community relations manager for the ACLT.
Participants are encouraged to use a fitness watch or activity app and then send a screenshot or photo to the ACLT, which will download the photos to its Facebook page.
Gholl completed her virtual race — and posted some photos — on Easter Sunday when she hiked almost 8 miles of the ACLT’s Prince Frederick to Bay trail.
The cost is $35 per family, $15 for individuals and participants may designate their fees to a specific ACLT project, such as meadow restoration, land preservation/acquisition, trail maintenance or the Double Oak Farm, which donates food to the St. John Vianney Interfaith Food Pantry.
Proceeds benefit ACLT projects that help protect and preserve the Parkers Creek and Governors Run watersheds.
For more information, call 410-414-3400 or go to www.acltweb.org.
COVID-19 closures and changes
The following are updates on Calvert County locations and schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic:
• All court offices, administrative offices, units of the judiciary, and the office of the clerk of the circuit court, treasurer’s office and wills, are closed.
• Bail reviews, arraignments, emergency habeas corpus petitions, juvenile detention hearings, Children in Need of Assistance shelter care and adjudication on shelter care, emergency delinquency, domestic violence protective petitions, appeals from peace orders, family law emergencies including petitions for guardianship, temporary restraining orders, emergency evaluation petitions, quarantine and isolation petitions, extradition cases, Hicks Rule, search warrants, body attachments and contempt continue to be scheduled and heard in circuit court.
• CalvertHealth will admit no visitors under the age of 18 in the medical center unless they require medical care. No visitors should go to the medical center if they are ill or have symptoms. Visitors will be screened upon entry. There will also be a limit of one visitor per patient. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care and visitors who are healthy but require their own caregiver. Visitors and patients of the behavioral health partial Hospitalization Program, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and testing, diabetic/nutrition individual appointments, diagnostic imaging, infusion, labor and delivery, outpatient surgery, speech therapy, spine clinic, therapeutic outpatient lab and wound care to enter through the main entrance. Patients who are ill or symptomatic should enter through the emergency entrance.
• Department of Public Works pickup and facility tours are canceled.
• Department of Planning & Zoning has postponed all inspections and permits for accessory structures.
• Public transportation routes are changed to the following: North Route (6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), South Route (7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.) and Prince Frederick Shuttle I (6:35 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) The Dunkirk, Lusby, Mid-County and Prince Frederick Shuttle II are suspended. Paratransit routes are still in operation for medical and nutritional trips only.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is closed. Owner reclamations and rescue transport will be by appointment only.
• College of Southern Maryland will operate remotely and access to its campuses will be restricted.
• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed.
• All Parks and Recreation programs at school facilities and sporting events at county-owned parks are canceled.
• Large events and gatherings are canceled.
• Indoor and outdoor recreational programs, activities at county parks/facilities and community centers are closed.
• All water fountains at public parks and dog parks have been put out of service.
• The Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches are closed but limited services will continue.
• The Calvert Pines, North Beach and Southern Pines senior centers are closed.
• Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue and congregate meal participants may request meal delivery by calling 410-535-4606.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is closed.
• Kellam’s Field and the North Beach boardwalk are closed to visitors.
• American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach is closed.
• Chesapeake Biological Laboratory’s Science for Citizens spring series is postponed until the fall.
• The Calvert Marine Museum is closed.
• Annmarie Gardens & Sculpture Museum is closed.
• Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is closed.
• Calvert County Commission for Women and the League of Women Voters of Calvert County Annual Women of the World Awards and Recognition Luncheon scheduled for April 18 has been rescheduled to Sept. 10.
• The Calvert County Master Gardeners annual plant sale on May 2 has been canceled.
• The Breezy Point Blastoff on May 16 has been rescheduled for September.
• The Calvert County Board of Elections has rescheduled its presidential primary election for June 2. The deadline for voter registration is May 12.
• The North Beach House & Garden Tour on June 7 has been canceled.
• The Maryland Income Tax deadline has been extended to July 15.
• The Southern Maryland Fishing Fair and Expo has been rescheduled to Aug. 29-30.
• The Calvert County Lions Club annual tractor raffle has been postponed to 2021.
Library to host input meeting
Calvert Library will host an input meeting via Zoom to help plan the new Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch 2 to 3:30 p.m. or 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
The session will be hosted by the library’s architectural design team.
To register for the 2 to 3:30 session, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4247136.
To register for the 7 to 8 p.m. session, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4247137.
MALPF accepting applications for Easement Cycle
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning recently announced the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2021 Easement Cycle through Thursday, April 30.
A landowner that has a minimum of 50 contiguous acres is not in the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county government and has a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils can apply to sell an easement to the MALPF.
It is to be determined how many applications MALPF will accept from each county in Maryland.
For more information, contact Ronald Marney at 410-535-1600, ext. 2336 or Ronald.Marney@calvertcountymd.gov.
Essay contest offered to students
Peace Groups is sponsoring a writing contest for Maryland middle school students through May 1.
The contest is open to all seventh- and eighth-graders enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled students.
The word count is 1,200 words and the topic is: You are asked by your principal to serve on a committee at your school to develop a policy governing student actions on important issues such as climate change and gun control. What would be your suggestions and why?
Four cash prizes will be awarded, and the winners will be honored at a special ceremony, although attendance is not required to receive an award.
For more information, contact 410-263-7409 or mjkeller@att.net.
MLW accepting registration for workshops
Maryland Leadership Workshops is currently accepting registration for its summer programs for middle and high school students through May 15.
Maryland Leadership Workshops are a series of five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities.
Available camps are Middle School Experience in Leadership (for grades 6 to 8), Bridge (for grades 7 to 9), Senior High (for grades 9 to 12) and Advanced Leadership Seminar(for students who have completed Senior High workshop).
For more information, contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org, or go to www.MLW.org.
CalvertHealth extends scholarship applications
CalvertHealth Foundation has extended its deadline to submit completed scholarship packages to Sunday, May 31.
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields.
In order to be eligible for the Allied Health Scholarship, applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum.
In order to be eligible for the E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship, applicants must have graduated from a Calvert County High School, must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application and have a minimum GPA of 2.5.
Since its inception, the scholarship fund has awarded more than 450 scholarships totaling more than $575,000 to area students.
For more information, call CalvertHealth Foundation at 410-414-4570.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, May 31.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
BOE elections postponed
The Calvert County Board of Elections recently announced the 2020 presidential primary election day will be postponed until Tuesday, June 2.
The deadline for voter registration will be Tuesday, May 12.
For more information or for voter registration forms, go to
Optimists extend scholarship applications
The Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick is offering three scholarships totaling $17,000.
The deadline has been pushed back to Monday, June 15.
Applications are available from public high school guidance counselor offices and from the scholarship committee at 8233 Pushaw Station Road in Owings.
Applicants must be Calvert County residents in the current graduating class of a public Calvert County High School and meet all guidelines.
For more information or an application, go to http://www.optimistclubofcalvert.org/site/.
Hospice to host spousal loss support group
Calvert Hospice will host a Gone Without Me grief support program beginning 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 30 to Aug. 4, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
The 6-week program will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse.
There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 23.
For more information, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
NHS joins Together in Education Program
Northern High School will earn a percentage of sales from Harris Teeter and its brands.
Individuals can give out the school’s code (5328) and their Harris Teeter loyalty card at the cashier or link the number and the card online. A total of five schools can be linked online.
For more information, go to www.harristeeter.com/together-in-education.
Libraries expand magazine access
Public library customers in Calvert County will now be able to access more than 3,200 free online versions of magazines through RBdigital. The service is funded through the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, Inc. The platform features unlimited access to full-color digital versions of popular magazines like National Geographic, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and others. Customers can view new releases and back issues instantly for desktop reading or mobile streaming with no holds or checkout limits.
For more information, go to https://calvertlibrary.info.
Road work begins on Main Street, Route 231
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has started curb work on Main Street as part of the Route 2/4 widening project.
Crews will be working during daytime and nighttime hours with intermittent flagging operations in effect.
Work has also begun work on a new roadway that will provide secondary access for those entering and exiting Hallowing Point Park. The roadway will extend from the back of Hallowing Point Park to Jibsail Drive, on the east side of the industrial park. Current park exit procedures will remain in place during construction, with right turns allowed from the park onto Hallowing Point Road only from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of April.
For more information, go to www.roads.maryland.gov or for real-time commute conditions go to www.md511.maryland.gov.
Census jobs available
The U.S. Census Bureau is offering full- and part-time employment opportunities for recruiting assistants, field supervisors, office operations supervisors, enumerators and clerks.
Salaries are $21 to $29 an hour.
For more information, call 1-888-480-1639 or go to www.2020census.gov/jobs.
Blue Crabs to host virtual readings
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team will begin a virtual Read-a-Thon at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook Live.
Every child that reads at least four books will receive a ticket to a Blue Crabs game by downloading bookmarks on the team’s website. One family will be selected to receive a family pack of tickets.
For more information, go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
ACLT looking for feedback
The American Chestnut Land Trust held its annual meeting in March and is looking for feedback.
Individuals are invited to watch a slideshow and view the annual report before taking a brief survey.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/2019-annual-meeting-survey/.
Flexibility extended to crab harvest
Pilot Program participants that harvest from crab pots in the Chesapeake Bay will have the option to start up to two hours before sunrise in June, July, and August.
On the days participants elect to start early, the workday will end six hours after sunrise.
For more information, contact Stephanie Richards at 410-260-8314.
DNR announces new striped bass regs
Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Fishing and Boating Services recently announced size and catch limit changes in the recreational and charter boat season.
Recreational anglers may now keep one striped bass, which must be a minimum of 28 inches and a maximum of 35 inches in length per person per day from the Atlantic Ocean, bays or tributaries.
This action is necessary to implement the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Striped Bass.
For more information, go to www.dsd.state.md.us/comar/comarhtml/08/08.02.15.12.htm.
DNR looking for blue crab board members
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking qualified applicants to fill the newly established Retail Crab Buyer seat on the Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee.
The Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee serves as an advisory body to the department on matters concerning the blue crab commercial fishing industry, including the structure of daily bushel limits and closures for mature female hard crabs, plus other issues of concern to the fishery that arise, and options for future management strategies as needed. For more information or to download an application, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/blue-crab/index.aspx.
DNR waives net requirements
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is waiving the pound net activation requirements under 08.02.25.07 until 30 days after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) lifts the emergency COVID-19 status.
During this time period, watermen may set and harvest from a pound net at your registered pound net site without notifying the department of activity at the site.
For more information, go to www.https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx.
Well work underway in Dunkirk
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is advising citizens that a new well is currently being installed at Dunkirk District Park, 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.
Well drilling equipment and machinery will be present around the restroom and concessions area at the front of the park. The restroom building, parking lot and small playground will be closed for approximately seven weeks and are expected to reopen in April. Temporary restroom facilities will be provided. Other park amenities and traffic will not be affected.
Battle Creek closing through spring
Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick, will be closed through the spring while the nature center undergoes renovations.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/115/Parks-and-Recreation.
Fairground Road to close
The Calvert County Department of Public Works is working on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick as crews complete a 6-month project extending existing sewer lines, installing of new electric lines, road widening and adding sidewalks.
Citizens will be rerouted to Dares Beach and Armory Roads. The project is expected to conclude in September, weather permitting.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.