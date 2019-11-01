Windy Hill Middle School holds opioid, vaping information night
The Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Committee held “The More You Know” Oct. 23 at Windy Hill Middle School. The free event, which was held as an outreach educational effort, featured two original plays by the Twin Beach Players; “Life is Hard Exhale,” which was written by Calvert High School’s Ashley Vernier and College of Southern Maryland’s Cameron Walker, and “Another Beautiful Soul Lost,” which was penned by Paige Plater. Calvert County Health Department recovery support person Megan Sarikaya spoke of her 10-year addiction to opioids and POSITIVEVIBES founder Sandy Mattingly discussed losing her 21-year-old son, Chase, to a fentanyl overdose. Opioid addiction has claimed the lives of more than 70 people in the county since 2016, including 19 so far this year. Above, Riley Nikolaus, left, and Alaina Triantafilledes in a scene from “Life is Hard, Exhale.” At left, Sam (Jack Mozingo) tries vaping in a scene from “Life is Hard, Exhale.” Below, Mark (played by Michael McKinstry), left, Zoey (Grace Minakowski) and Rocky (Caleb Graves) discuss vaping in a scene from “Life is Hard Exhale,” which was written by Paige Plater and directed by Cheryl Thompson.