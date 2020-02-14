Gov. Larry Hogan recently proclaimed 2020 as the Year of the Woman in Maryland to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will celebrate women when it holds a reception for its She: An Expression of Womanhood exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell.
“[Women are] a popular trending topic right now, and we just think it’s important and that we could have a really amazing exhibit using that theme,” said Joann Foltz, the marketing director for the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center.
The exhibit comprises more than 80 pieces by Calvert and Charles counties, as well as international artists.
According to a news release, the exhibit “focuses on the theme of women in art, as creators, innovators, consumers and subject matter. In an era of multiplying female voices, world-wide political movements and fluid gender roles and identities, this exhibit invites artists to dive into the vast and often contentious conversation about the meaning of she. The goal is to create a rich exploration of womanhood that celebrates and embraces different voices, experiences and interpretations.”
The reception – which costs $5, free for members — will include wine and beer, light appetizers and live music by Sarah Gravelle, is open to ages 21 and older. Prizes will be awarded to the pieces in various categories.
The exhibit was juried by Camy Clough, who is the senior program manager for the office of audience engagement at the National Museum of American History.
“It’s a deeply moving show,” Foltz said. “It’s powerful and it’s thought-provoking, and there are a lot of expressions and images that show a lot of things from joy to despair. The title is very fitting.”
The exhibit will run through Sunday, Sept. 27.
Annmarie Gardens is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $5, $4 for seniors and military, $3 for ages 6 to 17 and free for members and ages 5 and younger. For more information, call 410-326-4640 or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Battle Creek closing through spring
Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick, will be closed through the spring while the nature center undergoes renovations. For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/115/Parks-and-Recreation.
MSAC seeking women’s stories
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking stories about women in the arts regarding the contributions of women-identifying people who are artists, arts administrators, or cultural workers, or an exhibition, performance or project featuring women.
The project is in conjunction with the “Year of the Woman” in Maryland, an initiative announced by Gov. Larry Hogan.
For more information, go to msac.commerce@maryland.gov.
Optimists holding essay contest
The Optimist Club of Calvert Prince Frederick is holding an essay contest as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest.
The theme is “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” and essays are due Friday, Feb. 14.
For more information or an application, go to www.CalvertOptimists.org.League
Church to hold CPR alternative course
Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will host a free Hands-Only CPR informational class on a new technique 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
The event, which is open to all, is not a CPR certification course.
For more information, contact 410-326-4948 or bigconmsp@gmail.com, or go to www.middlehamandstpeters.org.
Presidents Day schedule announced
The Board of Commissioners recently announced the closings of some offices and parks Monday, Feb. 17, in recognition of Presidents Day.
Among those locations are senior centers, libraries, water and sewage billing and customer service and the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter.
Recreational parks, including Flag Ponds and Kings Landing, the Calvert Marie Museum, Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center and Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=1546.
CSM to host dual enrollment night
The College of Southern Maryland will host an informational Dual Enrollment Parent Night 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Prince Frederick campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
Dual enrollment allows high school students to take classes at CSM for college credits while satisfying high school graduation requirements. The benefits include a savings on tuition, and college credits earned at CSM can be transferred to most colleges and universities around the country.
Students in dual enrollment must complete an application, complete college-level placement options and submit a signed form by May 15 for the summer semester, July 15 for fall semester or Dec. 15 for spring semester.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/steps-to-enroll-credit-courses/highschool-student-admissions/dual-enrollment-student-admissions/
Library to host summer camp fair
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a Summer Camp Fair 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Dozens of camps of all types will be represented.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Rockefeller to hold book signing
Mary Rockefeller will sign copies of her book “Early Schools of Calvert County Maryland” noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Calvert Historical Society, 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick.
The signing of the book, which is a comprehensive collection of Calvert schools, is part of the Calvert Historical Society’s Brown Bag Lunch Program.
For more information, call 410-535-2452 or go to www.calverthistory.org.
CalvertHealth offering Spitzer scholarship
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering the E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship to students who graduated from a Calvert County high school and are pursuing a career in medicine.
Students must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application with a minimum 2.5 GPA. The deadline for submission is Thursday, Feb. 20.
For more information, call 410-414-45670 or go to https://calverthealthfoundation.org/about-us/scholarships/.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth Medical Center’s Mobile Health Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
The center travels to under-served areas of the community to bring essential primary care services, dental and prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
NARFE to meet Feb. 20
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s Calvert County Chapter 1466, will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Calvert County Public Library in Prince Frederick.
There will be a presentation by library staff on the services available to seniors and a business meeting. Open to all.
An optional lunch for chapter members will be held 11:30 a.m. at Calvert Crab, 151 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick.
For more information or to become a member, go to www.mdnarfe.org.
Lecture series covers tobacco trade
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The Tobacco Trade” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will trace the evolution of the tobacco trade, first in Virginia then in Maryland. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Daly to play marine museum
Diane Daly will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Call 410-326-2042 or go to calvertmarinemuseum.com/Maritime-Performance-Series.
Library to host watershed talk
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a free discussion titled How We Change our World 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The presenter will be Greg Bowen of the American Chestnut Land Trust.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Gardening in a drought talk planned
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a discussion titled Garden Smarter: Gardening During a Drought 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Learn how to choose drought-tolerant plants for different sun exposures and learn best water conservation techniques and practices.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
ACS accepting daffodil orders
The American Cancer Society Daffodil Days is accepting orders for daffodils through Monday, Feb. 24.
The first flower of spring, the daffodil, brings a symbol of hope to cancer patients and those affected by the disease. Funds raised through the program support groundbreaking research, patient services, and other life-saving programs.
The flowers will arrive in late March.
Daffodil purchase options range from $10-$25.
For more information or to purchase, contact Nancy Miller at 512-490-8764 or nancy.miller@cancer.org.
Library to host talk on health of Bay
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a talk titled Chesapeake Bay’s Health & You 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Speakers Walter Boynton ad Larry Polsky will discuss the health of the Bay, how it impacts our health, and how we can improve things for all Chesapeake Bay watershed members.
A question and answer period will follow.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
CCCW accepting outstanding women nominations
The Calvert County Commission for Women is accepting applications for the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Awards through Friday, Feb. 28.
Categories include advocacy, business leadership, service, and woman of tomorrow.
Nominees must be 21 years or older, or 20 or younger for Woman of Tomorrow.
Completed nomination forms must be emailed to CalvertWomen@gmail.com or by mail to Calvert County Commission for Women, Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/30720/2020-CCCW-Outstanding-Achievement-Nomination-Form.
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold its next volunteer training 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Positions include visiting with patients and offering family members a break, helping in the office, working at the Shoppe for Hospice, helping to facilitate the Journeys support group for grieving children or assisting at special events.
The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892 ext. 4003 or apeterson@calverthospice.org, or download an application at https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
MSAC accepting Folklife grant applications
The Maryland State Arts Council will accept applications for 2020-2021 Folklife Apprenticeship Grants through Sunday, March 1.
The grants fund the teaching of folklife skills by a master to a learner artist. Each grant is $5,000, with $4,000 going to the master and $1,000 to the learner. Folklife skills may include any activities associated with living cultural traditions. Some examples include traditional music, dance, storytelling, fiber art, craft, food and occupational practices.
For more information or to apply, go to www.marylandarts.smartsimple.com.
DNR accepting SAV feedback
Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Fishing and Boating Services is accepting public feedback from a recent proposal for submerged aquatic vegetation.
Comments on the proposal will be accepted through Monday, March 2.
To see the proposal, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/regulations/changes.aspx.
Comments can be emailed to fisheriespubliccomment.dnr@maryland.gov.
LWV to host voter registration training
The league of Women Voters of Calvert County will hold voter registration training 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Calvert County Library’s Prince Frederick branch.
Participants must be 16 years of age or older and registered voters.
Training will be conducted by the Calvert County Board of Elections and registration is required.
For more information, email lwvcc.votersvcs@gmail.com or to register go to www.lwvcalvert.org/events-1/voter-registration-training-4.
County to hold restaurant week
Restaurants will showcase their creative cuisine and offer delicious deals during Calvert County Restaurant Week March 5-12. The event will feature restaurants drawing on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences. “Restaurant Week gives Calvert County restaurants an opportunity to shine just as winter is winding down and the spring season is beginning,” Director of Economic Development Kelly Robertson-Slagle said in a news release. “This week-long event is a great way to help our economy and strengthen our community. We’re excited about it and hope people will check out a restaurant they’ve never been to before or support an old favorite.”
Patrons can enter a drawing for prizes by completing an online feedback form, or by posting a photo dining during Restaurant Week at one of the participating restaurants. Special fixed-price menus will be available at each location with both lunch and dinner options.
For more information, go to www.ChooseCalvert.com/RestaurantWeek.
Sailing lecture covers watery highways
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore how, before and after the advent of railroads, water was the easiest way to transport goods and travelers.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Library to host Blues and Gold band
U.S. Naval Academy Band Blues and Gold will perform 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick. The band, which is under the direction of Chief Musician Rory Cherry, performs classic blues, blues-infused music and current hits.
The free concert is part of the Trebles in the Library Concert Series.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Wilkins lecture series continues
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Battle of Hampton Roads and the Civil War on the Chesapeake and in Maryland” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
Discover why the Bay was so important during the Civil War and discover ways. Confederate raiders tried to out-smart the Union blockade of the eastern seaboard.
The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
Women in business conference planned
Southern Maryland Empower will host a free “A Salute to Women in Business Leadership” conference 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Southern Maryland Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
The event is being organized by the St. Mary’s County NAACP.
For more information, email EDC@stmarysnaacp.com or to register go to empowersomd.eventbrite.com.