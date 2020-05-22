You can't beet a Home and Garden virtual exhibit

Many people who are stuck at home during the quarantine are spending plenty of time outside gardening and CalvART Gallery explores that theme with its “Home and Garden” virtual art exhibit.
The exhibit, which consists of 19 artists in several mediums, runs through Sunday, June 7.
“We are thrilled to have several of our new artists participating in this show,” said exhibit organizer Suzanne Nawrot, who is a member of the gallery. “The artwork is glorious, from watercolors and oils to silk painting and gourd birdhouses. Our artists continue to amaze the community with the level of output. And who could have known there were this many very talented artists in Southern Maryland alone.”
CalvART gallery hosted its first virtual art exhibit last month.
“Putting our shows online has been a real lesson in social media for a lot of our artists,” Nawrot said. “This month is the second time we’ve done this and we’re getting better at it with each show, but there is no comparison to the live walk-thru at a gallery. There are probably more spontaneous purchases in person, and I think maybe people don’t understand that if they purchase online, we will bend over backward to accommodate their needs.”
Those who see a piece they’d like to purchase can simply contact the artist themselves or email calvartpres@gmail.com.
For more information, go to www.calvartgallery.org or www.facebook.com/www.calvartgallery.org/.
JPPM plant sale ending
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will accept orders for its annual plant sale through midnight, Friday, May 22.
A total of 36 varieties of plants are available and pick-up will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. For more information, go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
DNR announces rockfish changes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced changes to the striped bass recreational and charter boat summer and fall fishery for the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, including the Maryland tributaries of the Potomac River.
The summer and fall season is open now through Aug. 15, and from Sept. 1 through Dec. 10. Anglers may keep one striped bass per person per day, the minimum size is 19 inches, and a charter captain or mate may not land or possess a striped bass for personal consumption. For more information, go to https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MDDNR/bulletins/28b63b3.
SMRFO to host fish talk
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host Eric Packard, who will give a virtual presentation titled The Quarantined Angler 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
Packard, who is a contributing writer to FishTalk Magazine, and provides content covering kayak fishing, shoreline fishing, and weekly reports with respect to his fishing around the Chesapeake Bay region.
Participants will need a laptop, desktop, iPad or smartphone to hear and see the presentation.
For more information, go to https://smrfo.com/contact.
Freedom Hill to host horsemanship days
Freedom Hill to host Horsemanship Days
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue will host horsemanship days noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at 7940 N. Flint Hill Road in Owings.
The program will include a tour of the farm, safety rules, basic horse care and safety, hands-on grooming, horse leading and a riding demonstration or riding experience.
Space is limited to 12 participants ages 5 to 18 and registration is required.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
For more information or to register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-horsemanship-badge-days-tickets-103545645814?aff=ebdssbeac.
Library to offer free legal advice
Calvert Library and MD Legal Aid will offer to offer a webinar on legal issues around housing, unemployment and custody Wednesday, May 27.
The event, which will include time for a question and answer period, will be held on the Zoom webinar platform and will also be streamed to Calvert Library’s YouTube channel.
Potential clients need to include name and legal issues in the email, and the message should be answered within 48 hours.
For more information, contact 443-451-2805 or virtualcommunitylawyer@mdlab.org.
CalvertHealth extends scholarship applications
CalvertHealth Foundation has extended its deadline to submit completed scholarship packages to Sunday, May 31.
The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields.
In order to be eligible for the Allied Health Scholarship, applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum.
In order to be eligible for the E. Anne Spitzer MD Memorial Scholarship, applicants must have graduated from a Calvert County High School, must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application and have a minimum GPA of 2.5.
Since its inception, the scholarship fund has awarded more than 450 scholarships totaling more than $575,000 to area students.
For more information, call CalvertHealth Foundation at 410-414-4570.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, May 31.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
TBP accepting playwriting applications
Twin Beach Players is accepting applications for its 15th annual Kids’ Playwriting Festival through Sunday, May 31.
The six winners, who will be announced no later than Wednesday, July 15, will receive $100 awards, and everyone will receive a commissioners’ certificate and coin.
The contest is open to all Maryland public, private or homeschooled elementary, middle school and high school students.
At least three judges will read each play, and prizes will be awarded on the basis of imagination and human values, as well as playwriting skills.
For more information, go to www.twinbeachplayers.org.
ACLT to hold trail challenge
American Chestnut Land Trust is challenging residents to run, walk or hike all 22 miles of the organization’s trails through June 30.
Participants can complete the challenge over several days or weeks.
A minimum donation of $15 minimum entitles each registrant to receive a Hike Local decal and an ACLT neck gaiter. The donation of $35 for two individuals or a family includes a one-year membership to ACLT.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/hit-the-trails-challenge/.
Census deadline extended
The deadline to fill out a 2020 United States Census form has been extended to Oct. 31.
The census ensures every resident is counted once, only once and in the right place.
Data helps shape health decisions in the community including how vaccines are allocated into communities,
funding for nutrition-based services like school lunches and emergency medical services.
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or go to my2020census.gov.
JPPM holding visitor survey
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is holding a visitor survey that was designed to determine the needs and concerns of our visitors and to identify specific actions we could take to make everyone feel safe. It is not intended as a replacement for the CDC or State of Maryland guidelines.
For more information or to take the survey, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjbR43nCPz3jDQxV2JcIl_6KsM3W4jxrJ4Qg0Iz-l6Kfwhag/viewform
P.F. master plan survey available
Citizens are encouraged to take a survey to help decide the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan. The input will assist Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning with its vision for the Prince Frederick Town Center, current challenges and other topics of importance regarding the Prince Frederick Town Center.
For more information or to see pertinent documents, go to www.CalvertCountymd.gov/towncenters, or to take the survey, go to survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egy6zq3uk7c0kyxv/a021kyk9wxx75h/questions.
Grant writing workshop planned
The National Funding Foundation will hold a live and virtual Professional Grant Proposal Writing Workshop — Virtual Online Program Monday, June 15.
The program is for development professionals, administrators, researchers, faculty, and graduate students. All participants will receive the National Funding Foundation’s Certificate in Professional Grant Proposal Writing.
Registration is required.
For more information, call 626-385-8211.
Energy assistance offered
Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc. is continuing to process applications for housing counseling and energy assistance for residents in Southern Maryland.
“The pandemic has been devastating to families and communities nationally,” SMTCCAC President Michael E. Young said in a news release, “and our agency is committed to serving and meeting the needs of individuals and families locally.”
For housing counseling services, call 301-274-4474, ext. 274. For more information or for an application, contact 301-274-4474 ext. 200 or ohep@smtccac.org, or go to www.dhs.maryland.gov/benefits.
Pump for the Bay challenge announced
The Environmental Commission is challenging residents to “Pump for the Bay” and a chance to be reimbursed up to $350 for their septic system pump-out or upgrade in 2020 as well as gift certificates and recreational passes.
Any Calvert County resident who hires a company to pump out their septic tank or upgrades to a nitrogen-removing tank through Dec. 31, 2020, is eligible to enter.
The deadline for entry is Jan. 6, 2021.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PumpfortheBay.
County establishes business response team
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has established a local business response team, which is comprised of several departments, to coordinate efforts to determine what resources are needed by local businesses and to make those resources available.
Business owners are encouraged to begin documenting economic impacts now, to be ready to apply for recovery assistance when it becomes available.
For more information, contact 410-535-4583 or info@ecalvert.com.
County to hold drive-thru testing
The Calvert County Department of Health and CalvertHealth Medical Center is offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Prince Frederick Vehicle Emission Inspection Program station, 1035 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick.
Testing will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drive-through testing is free, but appointments are required. Individuals must also meet testing criteria as determined by a licensed healthcare provider, obtain an order for testing from a healthcare provider, and register online and make an appointment at a test site.
For more information or to make an appointment, call CalvertHealth Medical Group at 410-414-2778 or go to www.CalvertHealth.org.
Maps to help find produce, seafood
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently put together an interactive map to help residents buy local.
The map will help better connect Marylanders with local agricultural and seafood producers. Each business has included information on product availability, how to order, and options for pick-up and/or delivery. The map also includes farmers markets.
For more information, go to https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=00aada5fe3504220964a9d9a48961963
Schools hosting food distribution
The United States Department of Agriculture has granted additional waivers to the Child Nutrition Department of Calvert County Public Schools, which will allow for increased flexibility in meal site locations.
Grab ‘n go meal distribution sites will be relocated to their previous school locations.
Grab ‘n go meal service will be offered 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations: Windy Hill Middle School, 9560 Boyds Turn Road in Owings; Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick; Southern Middle School, 9615 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby; and Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
All sites remain open to all children, so families are welcome to select whichever site is most convenient.
Food pantries looking for donations
Food pantries are preparing to provide food items for pick up and are looking for donations.
Requested items include shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Goldfish crackers and single-serve flip-top cereals, fruit cups single and lunches such as mini ravioli, franks and beans, beef stew and meat beef lasagna.
Donations can be dropped off at the End Hunger boxes at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown or Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
For a list of food pantry partners, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/pantry/, to make a financial donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate/ or to volunteer, contact Kelly Chambers at Kellyc@unitedwaycalvert.org.
SMECO suspends disconnects
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has recently suspended disconnections for non-payment.
“We care for our cooperative members, and we understand that the actions being instituted to limit the spread of the virus may create an economic burden,” President and CEO Sonja Cox said in a news release. “Many businesses and their employees will be impacted, and during this period of economic stress, we will continue to work with our customers to ease that burden.”
For more information, call 1-888-440-3311.