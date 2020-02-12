The Calvert County Department of Public Safety recently announced that Smart911 now offers a Smart911 Facility feature for businesses. The feature will help to create a facility profile to allow first responders to assist more quickly during an emergency.
The feature enables Smart911 Facility users to create a free profile with key details about campuses and buildings including floor plans, number of landlines, fire and security alarm locations, utility shutoff locations, points of contact and more.
When an individual makes an emergency call, a personalized safety profile is automatically displayed to the 911 call taker, allowing first responders to quickly locate key information to provide lifesaving services to those that are in need of the assistance.
Citizens can create a safety profile for their household at www.Smart911.com or on the Smart911 mobile app.
Businesses and facility owners can go to www.RaveFacility.com to create a Smart911 Facility profile.
For more information about Smart911 contact Emergency Communications Assistant Chief Stanley Harris at 410-535-2890.