As we enter the peak of influenza (flu) season, the rates are high and widespread throughout Maryland. CalvertHealth Medical Center (CHMC) is seeing a heavy volume of ER visits and admissions associated with the flu, particularly among children.
To limit the potential spread of influenza within the medical center and among patients, CHMC is limiting the visitation of children age 13 and under as well as visitors who are experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms.
To protect patients and prevent the spread of influenza:
The first and best way to protect against the flu is to get a yearly vaccine for everyone in your household.
Wash your hands before and after visiting. Hand-sanitizing and masking stations are located at all entrances and on each patient floor. The use of masks will be encouraged for patients with flu-like symptoms.
Do not visit if you are currently experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms or if you have recently been ill.
No children age 13 and under may visit at this time.
Visitors experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms should also refrain from attending classes offered at CHMC. Classes or groups that involve children age 13 and under may be relocated, postponed or cancelled during this time.
For up-to-date information on course offerings visit CalvertHealthMedicine.org/ClassesCalvertHealth acknowledges that this policy may cause some inconvenience for many patients and their family members; however, patient safety and the overall health of the community is the health system’s primary concern.
The Maryland Department of Health has issued guidelines concerning the Novel Coronavirus. Due to the evolving nature of the virus, CalvertHealth has taken preventative measures and is working with Calvert County Health Department and local authorities. Currently, there is no apparent risk to the health of anyone in Calvert County. For more information, visit the Maryland Department of Health website at https://phpa.health.maryland.gov/Pages/ Novel-coronavirus.aspx or the Calvert Health Department, https://www.calverthealth.org/.