• The CDC and Governor Hogan have mandated that, effective immediately, gatherings of more than 250 people are prohibited at all locations and venues. In response to this announcement today, we have decided to postpone Taste of Solomons event on March 21st, until a later date
We will continue to monitor the situation to determine when it is appropriate to reschedule our event Taste of Solomons.The Solomons Business Association want to ensure you that we are keeping our members’ and our customer’s health and well-being at the forefront of our minds.To learn more about any possible impacts in the state of Maryland, please visit the Maryland Department of Health. To learn more about COVID-19 visit coronavirus.gov