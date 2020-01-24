The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning will hold a public meeting to present an overview of the process to update Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan and to receive input on future challenges and priorities the plan should address. The meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 30 – Inclement weather date: Monday, Feb. 3 – at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad located at 755 Solomons Island Road South in Prince Frederick. The meeting kicks off with an open house at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
The Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan sets policies and actions that guide the physical development within the town center, including private and public development. This meeting will be one of many opportunities for the public to provide input for the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update. The master plan was originally adopted in 1989.
For more information about the Prince Frederick master plan visit www.CalvertCountyMD.gov/TownCenters, email pz@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.
