Sawdust filled the air inside a newly renovated shop space located between the Mixing Bowl and Toby’s Barbershop in Lexington Park.
Close to 30 volunteers were sawing, drilling and sanding wood on Saturday that would be the frames and headboards of beds. It was for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that makes bed for children in need.
Debbie Faller, the local chapter’s co-president, recently brought the initiative to St. Mary’s when she saw the national director speak on a segment of Good Morning America.
“I always knew kids needed books to read,” the retired educator said. “I really had no idea the kids were sleeping without beds.”
When she realized there were children in St. Mary’s who needed beds, she got to work.
“We’re going to be serving all of St. Mary’s County and just the southern tip of Calvert County,” she said.
Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, the volunteers were given a safety brief and overview of what would be expected of them at the building on North Coral Drive. The goal was to build four twin beds and be done around noon.
Volunteers wore ear plugs, masks and safety glasses while working on the blocks of wood. The lumber would start in the front and work its way to the rear of the shop as it goes through all of the sawing, drilling and sanding stations.
The group’s mission statement stuck on the wall: “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.” Faller noted how wonderful the people of St. Mary’s are because they “always step up when there is a need.”
Besides volunteering to build, the public can assist in the project by donating bedding, gift cards for Lowe’s, Dean Home Supply, Dyson Building Center, 84 Lumber, Kohl’s, Target and Walmart. They also accept money for mattresses and lumber, and they are looking for volunteers to deliver the beds once complete.
As businesses donated items, students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center donated their time to the cause. Young welders built a side-rail dipping trough that will hold gallons of vinegar and some steel wool to create a mix that should prevent bedbugs.
Two students from the Forrest center’s carpentry program were helping Saturday by drilling holes in the lumber. They heard about the opportunity from their teacher.
“We’re all for it,” Matthew Green, a senior, said. “Anything to help the community.”
“I’m here whenever they need me,” classmate Samuel Welch said. The junior added he wanted to help because if it was one of his friends, or if it was him, he’d want the help too.
Also pitching in were members of Faller’s family — her four grandchildren and two daughters. Gary Faller, Debbie Faller’s husband and co-president of the chapter, said wood working experience is not necessary to be a volunteer.
“If I can sand then anyone can sand,” Debbie Faller said, later adding there were some more experienced people in the group.
Heidi Medford, daughter to the Fallers, called the project a great experience for her and her kids.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for kids to learn community service,” the California resident said.
Andrea Atlas of Leonardtown, sister to Medford, said she hopes one of the beds go to a student at Greenview Knolls Elementary, where she teaches.
“I give all the credit to Deb,” her husband said. Gary Faller added he also saw the same Good Morning America segment but his wife was the one who initially sprang into action.
“We just have a heart for children,” Debbie Faller said.
The next building date is set for Feb. 8 when the group plans to build 20 beds starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 844-432-2337, ext. 5949, or email deborah.faller@shpbeds.org. Beds can also be requested at shpbeds.org/request-bed.
