Calvert County this week asked the circuit court to dismiss with prejudice a lawsuit filed against it by four county residents.
On Dec. 24, Susan Dzurec, Myra Gowans, Michael King and Phyllis Sherkus filed suit over the comprehensive plan that the county commissioners approved on a 3-2 vote last August.
Wednesday, John Mattingly of the Calvert County Attorney’s Office said that the plaintiffs’ argument that the comp plan was illegally adopted is not correct.
“Much of it is based on a legal/factual mistake or misunderstanding,” he said. In regard to the plaintiffs’ other complaint that Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey failed to recuse himself on the comp plan vote, Mattingly said it is a separation of powers issue. Mattingly said that a court cannot strike a legislative act — such as approving the comp plan — unless the legislative action is unconstitutional.
As to whether McConkey has a conflict of interest, Mattingly said he doesn’t know.
“We haven’t done any discovery on that. It would be inappropriate for me to comment on that,” he said.
After the commissioners voted 2-2 on the comp plan on April 30 and June 25 when McConkey recused himself, McConkey then voted in favor of the comp plan on Aug. 6.
McConkey, who became board president last month, and his wife Kimberly own parcels of land at 22 and 28 Cox Road that were added to the Huntington Town Center as part of the Comp Plan.
McConkey has said that adding his properties to the Huntington Town Center doesn’t change the value of the land.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB