The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported that deer hunters took 79,457 deer during the combined archery, firearms and muzzleloader seasons, from Sept. 6 through Jan. 31.
The statewide cull included 29,233 antlered and 46,777 antlerless white-tailed deer, plus 1,552 antlered and 1,895 antlerless sika deer, according to a DNR press release.
The number of deer taken was 3% higher than the 2018-2019 total of 77,382 deer.
Hunters took more than 5,000 deer on Sundays.
Hunting deer on Sunday is only permitted during certain weeks in 20 of Maryland’s 23 counties, the press release stated.
Many factors affect the annual deer hunt, including weather, the amount of natural food available to deer, and the economy as it relates to recreational time available.
“We are pleased with the results of this year’s overall deer harvest,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said in the release. “Maryland’s deer population remains very healthy, and deer hunters continue to play the most critical role in the management of this important species.”
The number of deer taken in management Region A (Western Maryland) decreased 12%, from 9,705 deer last year to 8,534 this year.
Poor weather conditions on key hunting days contributed to the region’s decline. Hunters in the western counties reported 5,056 antlered and 3,478 antlerless deer.
Hunters in Region B — the remainder of the state — took 70,923 deer, up 5% from 67,677 last year.
A total of 25,729 antlered and 45,194 antlerless deer were reported in this region.
Frederick County led the hunting totals again this year with 6,358 deer, followed by Carroll County with 5,553 and Baltimore County at 4,969. Garrett and Washington counties rounded out the top five with 4,607 and 4,041 deer, respectively.
Charles County saw a total of 3,217 deer taken in the 2019-20 season versus 2,359 the previous year, a large 36.4% increase. The neighboring county of St. Mary’s also saw large increase from 1,877 last year to 2,509 this year, or a jump of 33.7%. Both Calvert and Prince George’s saw smaller gains. Calvert went from 1,561 to 1,664 for a 6.4% increase, while Prince George’s say 6.5% more deer taken, from 2,062 to 2,196.