The heavy rains of late Monday and early Tuesday when Tropical Storm Isaias came barreling up the East Coast brought a change of character and landscape to Calvert County. The normally placid Hunting Creek turned into a raging river. In addition to flooding the well-traveled Plum Point Road in several places, a bridge that provides a link to several county residents has vanished.
Earl Kirkley of Huntingtown told Southern Maryland News that he and his neighbors on Hunting Farms Lane maintain the road. However, as of Tuesday morning, the waterway crossing was obliterated by the overwhelming flood waters.
“It’s a crazy situation,” said Kirkley. “We’ve never had the road wash away. We have families who can’t get anywhere.”
Despite calls to county agencies and the local fire department, as of Tuesday afternoon the subdivision had no response.
“We’ve called everybody,” said Kirkley.
During the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Tuesday, Calvert residents braced themselves for a possible tornado. The National Weather Service reported late Tuesday that one of several tornadoes was preliminarily confirmed in the Dares Beach area. A complete report was pending Wednesday.
Countywide, trees took down power lines. At least two trees fell on houses in the Willow Beach Colony area south of the Town of Chesapeake Beach.
“The public works crew worked ‘round-the-clock,” said Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney of his town’s effort to respond to the tropical storm. “For the most part, Chesapeake Beach fared well. Parts of town lost power. A tree fell on a house on 1st Street. But there was no flooding and no loss of life.”
Despite the usual flooding that plagues North Beach every time the water rises, the bayside town’s mayor said residents came through the storm OK.
“We had no trees falling on houses,” said Mayor Mike Benton. “We did haver debris everywhere. Power was out for about 12 hours.”
Benton said residents who signed up to receive emails and text messages from town officials made getting the word out about storm preparation easier.
“We were filling sandbags all day Monday,” said Benton. “The people who came to get sandbags all said they got the word from emails and texts.”
Benton said he wasn’t aware of any storm-related injuries to town staff or residents.
The Twin Beach area did experience one rather negative occurrence during the storm. According to a memo from Chesapeake Beach Town Administrator Holly Wahl, the heavy rain related to Isaias there was a sewer overflow which caused 150 to 200 gallons to leak out of a manhole in the area of C Street and 31st Street.
“The town immediately notified the Maryland Department of the Environment via the Chesapeake Beach Sewer Collection System Wastewater Operator and Director of Public Works James Berry,” a town press release stated. “All recommendations from MDE have been followed with the area being properly cleaned by town staff. The Calvert County Department of Health was notified by the town administrator.”
Town officials have requested the county health department inspect the beach at Bayfront Park to ensure the water quality is proper for swimmers. Area homeowners associations and private beaches have been urged to use caution as well and have local health officials test their water quality.
