The Calvert County of commissioners has announced the appointment of Kerry Dull as director of general services effective Feb. 3, replacing Wilson Freeland, who retired.
Dull's starting annual salary is $100,000.
“Kerry has a diverse background and has held several key leadership positions that make him an outstanding fit as general services director,” said Commissioner President Kelly McConkey. “We are excited to have his level of expertise contributing to the important decisions made to benefit our community.”
Dull has an extensive military background, serving in the Army for more than 28 years in a variety of positions beginning as an aviation officer in 1989 before being promoted to airborne reconnaissance officer in January 2001. He quickly moved up the ranks, becoming a battalion operations officer in June 2003, battalion executive officer in 2004 and material management and logistics officer in October 2006.
In November 2007, Dull joined the National Guard Bureau joint staff, where he served as a strategic analyst/counter-narcotics program manager. There, he served as lead strategist for the joint staff, identifying and bridging gaps between policies while providing reports and analysis on key information and objectives to senior leaders. Dull later became commander for the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade and ended his career with the Army National Guard as the chief of staff for the 29th Infantry Division. In this role, he was responsible for leading organization activities and operational planning by successfully supporting and implementing a strategic framework with more than 500 executive-level staff and three chief executives. He identified the necessary resources and managed budget constraints to meet established priorities and goals.
Dull holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management and a master’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in finance.