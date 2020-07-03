Fatal motor vehicle collision on Thomas Johnson Bridge

On July 3, 2020 at approximately 12:10 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team were dispatched to the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons, MD for a head on collision.
Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2006 Ford Taurus operated by James Owen Burnett, 62 of Lusby, MD was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Rd., approaching the Thomas Johnson Bridge. The Ford Taurus crossed the center line and struck a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Michael Louis Mackall, 37 of Port Republic, MD.
As a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, Mr. Burnett, was pronounced deceased by Emergency Personnel on scene. Mackall was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 to Prince Georges Shock Trauma, where he is listed as stable condition. This cause of the collision remains under investigation.
DFC. J. Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the events leading up to the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact DFC. Hardesty at (410) 535-2800 or via email Jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov