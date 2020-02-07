Great Mills woman to lead Sierra Club's state chapter

A Great Mills resident was recently selected to lead the Sierra Club’s state chapter, saying she will continue to fight to protect the environment and promote activities to encourage families to enjoy the outdoors.
Rosa Hance, who has been involved with the Sierra Club for about three years including two as the chair of the Southern Maryland group, is the youngest woman to serve as the chair of the Maryland chapter.
According to a release from the state chapter, “In these roles [Hance] has helped bring increased focus on community coalition building and emphasized the importance of demographic and ideological diversity in sustaining a strong environmental movement.”
A former Spanish teacher at schools in Charles and Prince George’s counties, Hance has also spent time as a tour guide and as store manager at the Piney Point Lighthouse and Museum and the St. Clement’s Island Museum. “I’m so excited by the work we do and I find it so meaningful,” Hance said of the Sierra Club.
It’s important, she said, to encourage friends and family to get outdoors and enjoy nature and to protect it for future generations. Hance, 31, has a direct connection to two future generation members — her son, Luke, 5, and daughter, Emmie, 2.
Hance hopes to bring a youthful perspective to the state chapter. Locally, she started up a “Weekly Wanderer” series of morning hikes for families, and was involved with other local outings and tree plantings.
That is only half of the club’s work, though. In addition to promoting nature and the outdoors through fun activities, they also lobby government on environmental issues.
“I’m trying to connect the two,” she said of the fun nature side and the lobbying and activist side of the club. At the state level, for instance, they are working to secure a transition away from Maryland’s six remaining coal-fired plants in a way to make it “just and equitable to the workers and communities impacted by coal,” Hance said. As an activist, she has testified on a variety of environmental issues before county commissions, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the EPA. She helped lead a petition drive in Southern Maryland in support of the 2017 ban on hydraulic fracturing in the state, and has led testimony gathering efforts for numerous bills in the Maryland General Assembly. Each regional group in the state has its own representative on the 15-member board of the Sierra Club’s state chapter. “We got a little extra” presence from Southern Maryland at the state chapter now, Hance said. In addition to her being the new chair of the Maryland chapter, Teresa Ball of Waldorf will be an at-large representative and Bonnie Kelnberger of California will be the Southern Maryland representative. “They’re saying Southern Maryland is taking over … I’m pretty proud of that,” Hance said. For more information about the state chapter, visit http://sierraclub.org/maryland.
