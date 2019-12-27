As another year ends, The Calvert Recorder would like to take an opportunity to recap what we’ve seen and heard throughout the year.
In the pages that follow, take a look at some of Calvert County’s big moments captured in photographs, and recall those we’ve quoted throughout our pages this year.
From elected officials and other VIPs to the everyday people whose stories appear week in and week out in the Recorder, here’s what they had to say in 2019 ...
January
“It’s time; I want to quit while the party’s still going.”
Leila Boyer, on stepping down as director of the Calvert County Historical Society“
“It was absolutely great because I was finally able to hear my music played the way I’ve heard it in my head for years and couldn’t physically do it. I can’t play two guitars at a time, I’m not a drummer and the same thing with keyboards, so it was great to hear other musicians’ takes on my material and my creations and see where it goes.”
Harley Mike Gibbons, on Mark’s Place, which helps pair up musicians.
“Our class council will fight you for those.”
Board of Education student member Thomas Ridenour, to board member Bill Phelan after Phelan said he wanted souvenir bricks from the old Northern High.
“I didn’t want to embarrass myself because these guys looked like they knew what they were doing, but I started to play, and over the next few hours I never lost a game.”
Timothy Pitcher, who is now ranked among the top cornhole players in the state, on picking up the sport for the first time.
“It was wonderful, it really was. I didn’t think I was going to be emotional, but I got choked up.”
Edie Huber, after her 91-year-old grandfather Lewis Rose III was presented with a Quilt of Valor.
February
“Oh, I’m very excited. I don’t know if I went into shock mode or what, but I was just thanking the Lord.”
Louvenia Banks, on winning the grand prize in the American Cancer Society raffle.
“One is tall enough to see, the middle one may be standing on their toes and the other one is just looking at the fence and can’t see the game. Equity is giving everybody a stool or box to stand on, but still there’s going to be a problem seeing through the fence. You give the shortest one a large box, the medium one a medium box and the tall one doesn’t need a box, but what’s even better than that? Take down the fence and you give everyone the same chance.”
Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry, on student equity.
“I was drawing my old house from memory, but it didn’t feel right. I needed more clarity, I needed to see more. I needed to see it three-dimensionally.”
“Childhood Memories” author Pinkie Strother, on why she includes small dioramas with her book.
“I’ve made it through my first meeting. Very exciting [but] everything’s coming at me really fast. I have a lot of reading to take home and get caught up on tonight.”
Board of Education member Inez Claggett, after her first meeting.
“I love my job; I look forward to coming in every day.”
Mount Harmony Elementary School public services manager Linwood Thomas, who was honored for 30 years of service during the annual Service Awards Recognition.
“If you knock on our door we know you need something. We didn’t open this up to close the doors.”
Saint John Vianney Interfaith Food Pantry Director Larry Donnelly, on the new 3,000-square foot facility.
“It’s all basically a community event to come gather and honor their survivors or warriors and to remember people that have been lost.
Being there for one another is really in a nutshell what it’s all about.”
Volunteer Tammy Lumpkin, on the Calvert County Relay For Life’s Winter Beach Party to Kickoff
“When you use a straw in a restaurant or throw away a plastic bag, there is a good chance it will end up in the ocean. We thought plastic straws was a good thing to start with because I think it’s something people are a little more willing to give up.”
Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Research Assistant Professor Helen Bailey, on why CBL teamed up with local restaurants to test phasing out plastic straws.
March
“I was on stage the whole time and [my castmates] were all trying to tell me, ‘Go faster,’ but we actually cut off three [extra] minutes because we were using so much energy on stage.”
Patuxent High School Harlequin member Morgan Weir, on acting in the state’s timed, One-Act Festival.
“I was in honors writing and I just knew I had to sit down and write it because I knew it was due the next period.” Student Alexa Gradarek, on composing her poem “Problems” for the teenager-based “RISE UP! A Teen Art Exhibit” at the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center.
“I hope there’s a tiny morsel of the story that someone else can see and be able to say, ‘Aw, that happened to me. I’m not alone,’ and that it gives them hope and if they can remain positive then they can find their true love.”
Former county resident Victoria Fratz, who co-wrote, produced and starred in “Electric Love,” a movie about finding love.
“It’s awesome. When we got the email [informing us we’d won] I was like, ‘Who nominated us?’ It was so exciting. I still don’t know.”
Concerned Black Women of Calvert County President Pamela Cousins, on the organization winning the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award.
“We have cool costumes and we do two songs, but the hard part of being a mersister is just dancing in the tail.”
Southern Middle School student Milena Ashwood, on the difficulties of playing a mermaid in the school’s version of “The Little Mermaid.”
April
“They went down like dominoes. It happened too fast.”
Chesapeake Beach resident Bonnie Lunsford on the fire that destroyed several townhomes and claimed the lives of two neighbors on April 3.
“He would thank you and say ‘God bless you all — real good.'”
Louisa Goldstein at the Calvert Democratic Central Committee dinner bearing her father’s name after the event was formally renamed the Louis L. Goldstein-Thomas V. Mike Miller Dinner.
“Most people ask me what I teach and I kind of change the question around and tell them it’s more who I teach.”
Huntingtown High special education teacher and Calvert County’s 2019 Teacher of the Year Nathan Kimbro.
“I’m a volunteer in my heart...this is a sad day for me. I just know this is the beginning of the end.”
Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R), lamenting a plan to supplement professional personnel into the county’s responder services, which have always been volunteer.
“We have tragically lost one of the most respected, knowledgeable and valued members of the Calvert County business community. Randy’s honesty, integrity, sense of community and family was second to none.”
Local businessman Johnny Gott’s reaction to the death of business partner Randy Barrett in an April 19 boating accident.
May
“We have a 1997 outdated plan.”
Principal transportation planner Tamara Blake-Wallace, during a planning commission update of the county’s transportation plan.
“We have a lot of money invested in this. Do you just want to let it go? Or do you want to do your best to make it profitable?”
County Commissioner Mike Hart ( R) during a discussion on a proposed $3.1 million clubhouse at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby.
“We have good pictures and have gotten good tips.”
Captain Dave Payne of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office comments of the early status of the investigation of a bank robbery in Owings. A suspect was apprehended 10 days after the incident.
“Those who carry the title of educators have an especially awesome responsibility, because they are charged with inspiring young people to get on board to become guardians of the estuaries and stewards of this amazing resource.”
Calvert Marine Museum director Sherrod Sturrock at the ribbon cutting of the facility’s new Benning Education Center.
“Nick entered the bathroom holding a knife and began yelling ‘you’re going to die tonight.’ ”
Detective Jason Livingston in court documents, summarizing the account of a victim of a knife assault which occurred in late April at a St. Leonard residence. The accused, Nicholas G. Magtutu, 27, pleaded guilty in November to attempted second-degree murder and committing a crime of violence with a minor present. He is to be sentenced in January.
June
“Dominion is a blessing and a curse for this county; $804 million over 15 years and we have tough decisions in the next four years that we are going to have to contend with.”
County Commissioner Steve Weems (R) speaking about the problems with long-range budget planning.
“Why don’t you come back, too? There are a few people on this stage who can help you get jobs.”
Calvert Board of Education President Dawn Balinski urging high school graduates who plan to attend college and major in education to return to teach in the county after earning degrees.
“We have seen a steady decline in traffic at our Prince Frederick store.”
Comcast Director of Government Affairs Chris Comer explains to county commissioners why the company is closing its Calvert office.
“The courts were the first things to go. The school was built directly on top of them.”
Northern High tennis coach Chuck Barnes after seeking support from the county commissioners for increasing the number of tennis courts at the new school.
“When you grow up this way you can’t get it out of your system.”
Sunderland resident Dale Jones, a third-generation farmer, whose story was included in the film “Farming a Legacy.” The film was shown at the American Film Festival in North Beach.
July
“Obviously, we are part of the soundtracks of people’s lives.”
Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire on audience expectation of hearing the hits from the group in concert. The band played the sound series at Calvert Marine Museum.
“We would like people to ask us about what we do and how we can help.”
Calvert Hospice Executive Director Jean Flemming on getting the community to get more involved with hospice’s fundraising by having them know what hospice provides.
“I just got off the water today. I crabbed. I got only one good bushel. Not doing a lot here.”
Bill Kilinski, president of the Waterman’s Association of Charles County on just because the media says the crab population is to be surplus, it doesn’t translate to waterman reality.
“Townhouses and apartments that would crowd our schools, create more gridlock on Route 4, and, with all but senior housing, result in a net loss to our tax base. This is because high-density housing typically pays less per unit in property taxes compared to single-family housing, and are generally owned by younger people with school-aged kids.”
Dunkirk resident Tom Mero’s thoughts on the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Update for 2040.
“This is for the benefit of Commissioner McConkey who owns the property and will reap a financial windfall when he sells to Royal Farms.”
Jeff Klapper, Prince Frederick resident, said referring to Commissioner Kelly McConkey’s (R) two parcels of land at and near the intersection of Cox Road and Route 4 and rumors of the land’s future use.
“Through her years of service she has been an advocate of maintaining Calvert County’s rich agricultural heritage and assuring that those without a voice are heard. Her energy, frank and realistic approach and ability to connect with people have made her an outstanding public servant who has an unwavering respect for those she represents.”
Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) honoring Barbara Stinnett’s decades-long legacy of service to the county. The former county commissioner died on July 20.
August
“Well, I didn’t run for this position to already be running four years from now. I ran for this position to make important decisions and not kick the can down the curb and affect citizens of Calvert County.”
Commissioner Kelly McConkey on dealing with the differences of opinion for the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Update for 2040.
“It was really cool, but, at first, it was a tiny bit weird that a whole film crew was coming into my house. I got to know them, and they were all nice. They made me feel comfortable. I think that they put together a very good video. Frankly, I just hope that my video will inspire millions of others to start coding.”
Chesapeake Beach resident and young computer coder Anna Miller on being features on the “WE Day” which aired on ABC. The one-hour national televised special featured Miller alongside other incredible youth and celebrity guests including Neil Patrick Harris, Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman.
”I do believe this plan, that’s before us today, makes some significant changes to the path that we have been on for the last 30 years.”
Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R), who along with Commissioner Steve Weems (R) opposed the plan’s August adoption.
“This thing has been beat as much as it can be beat. Folks are dug in on both sides of the fence. Until we get the zoning piece, I think the core public opinion will be out.”
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said, referring to the zoning ordinance rewrite of the comp plan.
“You all bought yourself a lawsuit today.”
Long-time Huntingtown resident and commercial real estate broker Myra Gowans said to the Board of Commissioners shortly after they adopted the comp plan.
September
“I was at the Buchenwald concentration camp. One of my colleagues, a younger, Jewish man, we had been on tour for about an hour at Buchenwald when we got to, for lack of a better phrase, the room of ovens. When we got into that room, my new friend and colleague, he burst into tears. It is a moment that will always stay with me. I was able to hug him and try to offer some comfort. Another colleague from Philadelphia came over, and he put his arms around both of us. There was some sobbing going on for how far human beings can descend into evil on occasion.”
Calvert High School social studies teacher William McGowan on his participation with the Transatlantic Outreach Program that allowed him to experience such historical sites in person.
“We were such a carefree country, and we felt safe everywhere we went. There was no need for security, but when 9/11 occurred everything changed.” Brenna Vilkoski, a freshman majoring in social science and arts and humanities at the College of Southern Maryland in Prince Frederick. Vilkoski was just 16 months old when foreign hijackers crashed four passenger airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
The coordinated attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.
“I have not heard of any complaints filed against me from the ethics commission,”
Commissioner Kelly McConkey in regards to three ethics complaints being filed against him, two deal with the Aug. 6 adoption of the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan. A third involves a construction matter.
”We want a court ruling that this comp plan was illegally enacted.”
Attorney Macy Nelson said in regards to filing a request for a judicial review of the county commissioner Aug. 6 adoption of the comp plan.
October
“I wanted to have a career, and I wanted to have a family — I wanted it all.”
County Administrator Terry Shannon, recalling what she wanted in a job and a career before being hired with Calvert County 32 years ago.
“I grew up in this county as a tenant farmer in a house that didn’t even have a bathroom — we used an outhouse. I could not even fathom the idea of becoming the county administrator.”
Mark Willis, Calvert’s director of planning who will replace Terry Shannon as administrator in January.
”My mind is strong, but my body is weak.”
State Sen. President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. announced that he would not seek to be state Senate president in January
November
”If you open the door again, I’m going to kill you.”
Statement of witness in federal kidnapping case against Henry Lee Kenner II, 32, of Alexandria, Va. On June 8, Kenner allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend from her home in Prince Frederick.
She was later found at a hospital in Alexandria.
”I’m not a perfect man.”
Justin David Gegor of Chesapeake Beach before being sentenced to 13 years for attempted carjacking and attempted robbery of a woman in the parking lot of the Dunkirk Walmart on Jan. 4.
In court, several witnesses said Gegor’s heroin addiction consumed his life and resulted in his criminal behavior.
”I think we had a real good session this past year ... We raised the minimum wage. We banned tobacco for anyone under 21. We banned styrofoam. We’ve had a very positive year.”
State Sen. President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. during a Nov. 14 meeting hosted by the League of Women Voters.
”His words woke me from the life I had been living.”
Woman who was helped in December 2018 by Justin Weaver, a volunteer with the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue squad.
The domestic violence victim’s comments came during an award presentation of Weaver by the Calvert Commissioners on Nov. 19.
December
”Why [is it] so important to bring it to us tonight? Are you worried about a large pushback, kickback from the county (residents)?”
State Sen. Jack Bailey (R) speaking to Calvert Director of Planning and Zoning Mark Willis about his presentation on upcoming updates to seven town center master plans and zoning ordinances.
”I’ve never seen anyone work as hard as you.”
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) speaking to outgoing Commission President Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) after Hutchins was replaced in the post by Kelly D. McConkey (R).