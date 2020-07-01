Local restaurants offer lots of choices (copy)

Local restaurants offer multitude of choices Despite recent precautionary measures implemented by Gov. Hogan’s office, local restaurants have adjusted operations to provide safe and convenient food service to citizens by offering 50% capacity dine-in, carryout, curbside, delivery and drive-thru options.
Below is a list of local restaurants and food trucks that are open for service.
This list is subject to change and is not comprehensive so contact the restaurant to confirm that they are open.
• Abner’s Crab House, 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. 410-257-3689 (carryout)
• Adam’s Ribs, 2200 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 410-586-0001 (carryout)
• Anthony’s Bar & Grill, 10371 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. 301-327-5219 (carryout, curbside)
• Atomic Seafood, 258 Town Square Drive in Lusby. 410-449-8143 (carryout)
• Boomerang’s Original Ribs & Seafood, 13820 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 410-326-6050 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Bowen’s Grocery, 4300 Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown. 410-257-2222. (carryout)Brick Wood Fired Bistro, 60 Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick. 443-485-5799 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Buckets Sports Bar & Grill, 112020 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. 410-474-6480. (carryout, curbside)
• Bugeye Grill, 14470 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 443-404-5321 (carryout)
• Burger King, 10200 Kirksville Lane in Dunkirk. 301-327-5241 (carryout)
• Butterflies and Wishes Teas and Sweets, 3819 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. 443-646-6392. (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Calvert Crabs & Seafood, 151 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick. 301-787-8808 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Calvert Kettle Corn, 3723 E. Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. 410-257-1035 (carryout)
• Caney Creek Catering, 231 Industrial Park Drive in Prince Frederick. 443-624-1820 (carryout)
• Captain Smith’s Seafood, 13944 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 410-326-1134 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Chesapeake Grille & Deli, 10092 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. 410-286-5939 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Chik-fil-A, 806 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 443-968-3939 (carryout, curbside)
• Cutty’s Rock’n Ribs, 3150 N. Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. 410-610-3921 (carryout)
• Dairy Freeze, 8831 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. 301-855-0585 (carryout)• Domino’s, 10367 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. 410-286-0700 (carryout, delivery)
• Dream Weaver Cafe, 114 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 410-535-4355 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Dunkin’ Donuts, 174 Village Drive in Lusby. 410-326-9196 (carryout, curbside)• Dunkin’ Donuts, 30 Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick. 240-298-4182 (carryout, curbside)
• East Cafe, 2973 Plaza Drive in Dunkirk. 410-286-8178 (carryout)
• EZ Thai Restaurant, 120 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 443-975-7477 (carryout, delivery)