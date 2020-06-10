Local restaurants offer lots of choices

Local restaurants offer multitude of choices Despite recent precautionary measures implemented by Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, local restaurants have adjusted operations to provide safe and convenient food service to citizens by offering carryout, curbside, delivery and drive-thru options.
Below is a list of local restaurants and food trucks that are open for service.
This list is subject to change and is not comprehensive so contact the restaurant to confirm that they are open.
• Abner’s Crab House, 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. 410-257-3689 (carryout)
• Adam’s Ribs, 2200 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 410-586-0001 (carryout)
• Anthony’s Bar & Grill, 10371 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. 301-327-5219 (carryout, curbside)
• Atomic Seafood, 258 Town Square Drive in Lusby. 410-449-8143 (carryout)
• Boomerang’s Original Ribs & Seafood, 13820 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 410-326-6050 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Bowen’s Grocery, 4300 Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown. 410-257-2222. (carryout)Brick Wood Fired Bistro, 60 Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick. 443-485-5799 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Buckets Sports Bar & Grill, 112020 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. 410-474-6480. (carryout, curbside)
• Bugeye Grill, 14470 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 443-404-5321 (carryout)
• Burger King, 10200 Kirksville Lane in Dunkirk. 301-327-5241 (carryout)
• Butterflies and Wishes Teas and Sweets, 3819 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. 443-646-6392. (carryout, curbside, delivery)