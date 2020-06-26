Local restaurants offer lots of choices

Local restaurants offer multitude of choices Despite recent precautionary measures implemented by Gov. Hogan’s office, local restaurants have adjusted operations to provide safe and convenient food service to citizens by offering 50% capacity dine-in, carryout, curbside, delivery and drive-thru options. Below is a list of local restaurants and food trucks that are open for service. This list is subject to change and is not comprehensive so contact the restaurant to confirm that they are open.
• Abner’s Crab House, 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. 410-257-3689 (carryout)
• Adam’s Ribs, 2200 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 410-586-0001 (carryout)
• Anthony’s Bar & Grill, 10371 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. 301-327-5219 (carryout, curbside)
• Atomic Seafood, 258 Town Square Drive in Lusby. 410-449-8143 (carryout)
• Boomerang’s Original Ribs & Seafood, 13820 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 410-326-6050 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Bowen’s Grocery, 4300 Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown. 410-257-2222. (carryout)Brick Wood Fired Bistro, 60 Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick. 443-485-5799 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Buckets Sports Bar & Grill, 112020 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. 410-474-6480. (carryout, curbside)
• Bugeye Grill, 14470 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 443-404-5321 (carryout)
• Burger King, 10200 Kirksville Lane in Dunkirk. 301-327-5241 (carryout)
• Butterflies and Wishes Teas and Sweets, 3819 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. 443-646-6392. (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Calvert Crabs & Seafood, 151 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick. 301-787-8808 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Calvert Kettle Corn, 3723 E. Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. 410-257-1035 (carryout)
• Caney Creek Catering, 231 Industrial Park Drive in Prince Frederick. 443-624-1820 (carryout)
• Captain Smith’s Seafood, 13944 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 410-326-1134 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Chesapeake Grille & Deli, 10092 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. 410-286-5939 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Chik-fil-A, 806 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 443-968-3939 (carryout, curbside)
• Cutty’s Rock’n Ribs, 3150 N. Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. 410-610-3921 (carryout)
• Dairy Freeze, 8831 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. 301-855-0585 (carryout)• Domino’s, 10367 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. 410-286-0700 (carryout, delivery)
• Dream Weaver Cafe, 114 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 410-535-4355 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Dunkin’ Donuts, 174 Village Drive in Lusby. 410-326-9196 (carryout, curbside)• Dunkin’ Donuts, 30 Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick. 240-298-4182 (carryout, curbside)
• East Cafe, 2973 Plaza Drive in Dunkirk. 410-286-8178 (carryout)
• EZ Thai Restaurant, 120 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 443-975-7477 (carryout, delivery)
• Fiesta Bar & Grill, 135 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick. 410-535-1073 (carryout, delivery)
• Firehouse Subs, 641 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 443-432-3442 (carryout)
• Freddy’s Brickwood Pizza, 1525 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 410-535-5000 (carryout, delivery)
• Fujiyama, 10302 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. 410-257-3090 (carryout)• Gateway Restaurant & Lounge, 5455 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. 410-586-1870 (carryout)
• Golden Chicken, 537 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 410-535-5984 (carryout)
• Gordy’s, 135 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. 410-535-2428 (carryout)
• Heavenly Chicken & Ribs, 10812 Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk. 410-286-9660 (carryout, delivery)
• Heritage 485, 485 Main St. in Prince Frederick. 410-968-8338 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Hook & Vine Kitchen & Bar, 4114 Seventh St. in North Beach. 443-964-5488 (carryout, curbside)
• I’se Da Bye, 11861 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. 301-672-7897 (carryout)
• Island Hideaway, 14556 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 410-449-6382 (carryout)
• Island Sushi & Grill, 13880 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons. 301-481-4776 (carryout)
• Jerry’s Place, 154 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 410-535-3243 (carryout)
• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 10107 Ward Road in Dunkirk. 443-646-4443 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• JT’s Kitchen, 36 Dalrymple Road in Sunderland. 410-257-5464 (carryout, curbside)
• La Tolteca, 135 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. 410-535-7035 (carryout)
• Ledo’s Pizza Chesapeake Beach, 8416 Bayside Road. 410-257-1705 (carryout)
• Ledo’s Pizza Dunkirk, 10820 Town center Blvd. 410-257-9111 (carryout)
• Ledo’s Pizza Prince Frederick, 147 Central Square Dr. 410-535-6084 (carryout)• Lotus Kitchen, 14618 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 410-326-8469 (carryout)
• Mamma Lucia Italian Restaurant Chesapeake Beach, 10136 Southern Maryland Blvd. 410-257-7700 (carryout, delivery)
• Mamma Lucia Italian Restaurant Dunkirk, 10136 Southern Maryland Blvd. 301-812-1240 (carryout, delivery)
• McDonald’s Chesapeake Beach, 7925 Bayside Road. 301-855-4807 (carryout)
• McDonald’s Dunkirk, 10850 Town Center Blvd. 301-855-7561 (carryout)
• McDonald’s Prince Frederick, 515 N. Solomons Island Road. 410-535-2246 (carryout)
• McDonald’s Solomons, 13500 H.G. Trueman Road. 410-326-2435 (carryout)
• Mexico Restaurant, 2520 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. 410-414-9037 (carryout)
• MOD Pizza, 10084 Dunkirk Way in Dunkirk. 443-550-1007 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Mrs. Moo’s Corner, 3915 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. 410-610-0094 (carryout, curbside)
• Neptune’s Seafood Pub, 8800 Chesapeake Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. 410-257-7899 (carryout, curbside)
• Outback Steakhouse, 80 Central Square Dr. in Prince Frederick. 443-486-4913 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Pinky’s Eatery, 7995 Solomons Island Road in Owings 443-550-3202 (carryout)• Plaza Mexico, 9200 Bay Ave. in North Beach. 443-964-6381 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Pollo Delicioso, 155 Central Square De. In Prince Frederick. 301-933-2040 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Rod ‘N Reel Restaurant, 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. 410-286-2106 (carryout, curbside, delivery)
• Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill, 13200 Dowell Road in Dowdell. 410-394-3825 (carryout)
• Sakura Express, 920 Costley Way in Prince Frederick. 410-535-5577. (carryout)
• Sakura, 106 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. 410-414-9005. (carryout)
• Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill, 906 Costley Way in Prince Frederick. 410-535-5580. (carryout, curbside)
• Salsa’s Mexican Cafe, 11753 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. 410-326-6900. (carryout, delivery)
• Sawatadee, 13958 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons. 410-449-6523. (carryout)• Stoney’s, 896 Costley Way in Prince Frederick. 410-535-1888. (carryout, delivery)
• Sweet Sue’s Sweet Shop & Coffee Bar, 9132 bay Ave. in North Beach. 410-286-8041. (carryout)
• Thai Zapp, 10318 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. 410-257-5000. (carryout)
• The CD Cafe, 14350 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 410-326-3877. (carryout)
• The Dry Dock Restaurant, 251 C St. in Solomons. 410-326-4817. (carryout)• The Frying Pan, 9895 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. 410-326-1125. (carryout, curbside)
• The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, 14636 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 410-231-2256. (carryout, delivery)
• The Lobby Coffee Bar, 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. 410-257-5662. (carryout, delivery)
• The Pier, 14575 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. 410-449-8406 (carryout)
• The Westlawn Inn, 9200 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. 410-257-0001. (carryout, curbside)
• Three Brothers, 65 Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick. 410-414-3344. (carryout)
• Traders Seafood Steak & Ale, 8132 Bayside Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. 301-855-0766 (carryout, curbside).
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 10137 Ward Road in Dunkirk. 301-324-5414. (carryout, delivery)For more information or if your establishment is not listed and you are open for carry out, curbside, delivery or drive-thru, email info@ecalvert.com.