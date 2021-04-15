In 1971 ...

Government

President: Richard Nixon (R)

Vice President: Spiro T. Agnew (R)

Population: 207,660,677

Federal debt: $408.2 billion

Unemployment: 4.9%

The prices were right

First-class stamp $0.08

Fresh baked bread $0.25

Gallon of gas $0.36

A dozen eggs $0.53

Bacon $0.80 / pound

Coffee $0.98 / pound

Gallon of milk $1.18

Movie ticket $1.50

Kids’ space walker shoes $4.74

Kids’ scooter $6.99

Average rent $150

New car $3,560

Median household income $9,028

Tuition to Harvard University $2,600

New home $28,300

Invented in the 1970s

The Floppy disk

Email (1971, and again in 1978)

Mobile phone (1973)

Rubik’s Cube (1974)

UPC codes (1974)

Post-It notes (1974)

Push-through can tops (1975)

MRI machine (1977)

Sony Walkman (1979)

Billboard top songs

“Joy To The World” by Three Dog Night

“Maggie May” by Rod Stewart

“It’s Too Late” by Carole King

“One Bad Apple” by The Osmonds

“How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” by the Bee-Gees

Top grossing films

“Fiddler on the Roof”

“Billy Jack”

“The French Connection”

“Summer of ‘42”

“Diamonds Are Forever”

Top television shows

“Marcus Welby, M.D.”

“The Flip Wilson Show”

“Here’s Lucy”

“Ironside”

“Gunsmoke”

“All in the Family” starring Carroll O’Connor as Archie Bunker debuts

Sports

NFL — The Baltimore Colts defeat the Dallas Cowboys 16-13 in Super Bowl V

NBA — The Milwaukee Bucks sweep the Baltimore Bullets to win the NBA title in their inaugural season

MLB — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeat the Baltimore Orioles four games to three to win the World Series

NHL — The Montreal Canadiens defeat the Chicago Blackhawks four games to three to win the Stanley Cup

NCAA — Cornell defeats Maryland to win the first NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship

The Miami Dolphins defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 after more than 22 minutes of overtime in the longest game in NFL history

Al Unser wins the Indianapolis 500

Joe Frazier defeats Muhammad Ali in a 15-round decision

Satchel Paige becomes the first Black ballplayer voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown

Construction begins on the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans

Veteran’s Stadium in Philadelphia opens

Playtime

Malibu Barbie

Lego house building

Etch-A-Sketch

Mattel talking phone

NFL electric football (Jets vs. Raiders)

Rock Em, Sock Em Robots

Operation game

Battleship game

Hot Wheels car sets

Chemistry set

Around the world

A ban on cigarette ads on radio and television goes into effect

The first Starbucks coffee shop opens in Seattle

500,000 people march in Washington, D.C., to protest the Vietnam War

The South tower of the World Trade Center is topped out at 1,362 feet, making it the second tallest building in the world

Walt Disney World opens

(Editor’s note: “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver made its debut April 12, 1971.)

Sources:

www.entrepreneur.com, www.wikipedia.com and www.historysdumpster.com