In 1971 ...
Government
President: Richard Nixon (R)
Vice President: Spiro T. Agnew (R)
Population: 207,660,677
Federal debt: $408.2 billion
Unemployment: 4.9%
The prices were right
First-class stamp $0.08
Fresh baked bread $0.25
Gallon of gas $0.36
A dozen eggs $0.53
Bacon $0.80 / pound
Coffee $0.98 / pound
Gallon of milk $1.18
Movie ticket $1.50
Kids’ space walker shoes $4.74
Kids’ scooter $6.99
Average rent $150
New car $3,560
Median household income $9,028
Tuition to Harvard University $2,600
New home $28,300
Invented in the 1970s
The Floppy disk
Email (1971, and again in 1978)
Mobile phone (1973)
Rubik’s Cube (1974)
UPC codes (1974)
Post-It notes (1974)
Push-through can tops (1975)
MRI machine (1977)
Sony Walkman (1979)
Billboard top songs
“Joy To The World” by Three Dog Night
“Maggie May” by Rod Stewart
“It’s Too Late” by Carole King
“One Bad Apple” by The Osmonds
“How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” by the Bee-Gees
Top grossing films
“Fiddler on the Roof”
“Billy Jack”
“The French Connection”
“Summer of ‘42”
“Diamonds Are Forever”
Top television shows
“Marcus Welby, M.D.”
“The Flip Wilson Show”
“Here’s Lucy”
“Ironside”
“Gunsmoke”
“All in the Family” starring Carroll O’Connor as Archie Bunker debuts
Sports
NFL — The Baltimore Colts defeat the Dallas Cowboys 16-13 in Super Bowl V
NBA — The Milwaukee Bucks sweep the Baltimore Bullets to win the NBA title in their inaugural season
MLB — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeat the Baltimore Orioles four games to three to win the World Series
NHL — The Montreal Canadiens defeat the Chicago Blackhawks four games to three to win the Stanley Cup
NCAA — Cornell defeats Maryland to win the first NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship
The Miami Dolphins defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 after more than 22 minutes of overtime in the longest game in NFL history
Al Unser wins the Indianapolis 500
Joe Frazier defeats Muhammad Ali in a 15-round decision
Satchel Paige becomes the first Black ballplayer voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown
Construction begins on the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans
Veteran’s Stadium in Philadelphia opens
Playtime
Malibu Barbie
Lego house building
Etch-A-Sketch
Mattel talking phone
NFL electric football (Jets vs. Raiders)
Rock Em, Sock Em Robots
Operation game
Battleship game
Hot Wheels car sets
Chemistry set
Around the world
A ban on cigarette ads on radio and television goes into effect
The first Starbucks coffee shop opens in Seattle
500,000 people march in Washington, D.C., to protest the Vietnam War
The South tower of the World Trade Center is topped out at 1,362 feet, making it the second tallest building in the world
Walt Disney World opens