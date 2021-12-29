2021: Calvert's year in review

The new year wasn’t even a week old when the intense events up the road in Washington, D.C., on the Feast of the Epiphany set the tone for a contentious political year in Calvert County. It was soon revealed that a protestor killed during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building — 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt — briefly resided in Calvert.
The catalysts for differences in opinions arguably were spillovers from 2020 — the pandemic and the lingering impacts of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers.
Calvert County’s 2021 began with a goodbye. On Jan. 15, former Maryland Senate president Mike Miller died at his home in Chesapeake Beach. The funeral procession for the powerful lawmaker covered three counties, including Calvert, as citizens lined the roads to say their goodbyes.
“He was always fiercely loyal,” Bill Clinton, former U.S. president, tweeted about his fellow Democrat. “If he had your back you never had to look over your shoulder.”
“The enduring effects of his leadership will be appreciated in the town for many generations to come,” Patrick “Irish” Mahoney of Chesapeake Beach stated.
Calvert’s Democratic Party leaders, along with their counterparts from Charles and Prince George’s counties, recommended then-delegate Michael Jackson as Miller’s replacement for the District 27 Senate seat, and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) quickly appointed him as the 2021 Maryland General Assembly session began.
Calvert High School graduate and Owings resident Rachel Jones was appointed by Hogan to take Jackson’s place in the House of Delegates.
Virtual learning sparks criticism from some
In January, Calvert public school system officials delayed the start of hybrid instruction due to a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We hope to get children in schools soon,” said Superintendent Daniel Curry.
When school board member Dawn Balinski submitted a written comment during a chamber of commerce Zoom session seeking support from state lawmakers in reopening schools and vaccinating all Calvert school system employees, two delegates, Gerald R. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert), told her to “open the schools.”
Fisher held two town hall meetings at the local Republican headquarters in early March to hear parents’ concerns about the adverse impacts of virtual learning. The delegate also leveled criticism on the school board’s recent passage of an anti-racism policy, saying the board’s “terrible policies” were “rooted in leftist propaganda.”
Clark sponsored legislation mandating the school board accept oral comments from the public during their meetings. The panel had only been accepting written comments when their meetings were held virtually. While the legislation didn’t pass, criticism of the school board’s handling of the public comment segments of their meetings, which currently limits the number of speakers to 10 individuals, will likely linger on into 2022.
In the topsy-turvy world of public education in Calvert, proms were canceled, a select number of sports were played and high school graduations were segmented and held outdoors.
After the board of education majority incorporated its anti-racism policy in the school system’s code of conduct, accusations of the implementation of the controversial critical race theory escalated.
“There is no such thing in Calvert County as a curriculum on critical race theory,” Curry said at a July 15 meeting.
Later, seven women filed a suit against Curry and the Calvert school board over the implementation of the anti-racism policy, which they claim targets white students.
In October, school employees offered comments in support of school leaders and denied they are teaching with a political slant.
On Nov. 11, after presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Beach Elementary School, Curry announced he would be retiring at the end of the current school year.
And, while these discussions were happening, many school bus drivers stopped picking up kids earlier this school year as a way to call for more pay and better benefits. That tactic seemed to work, as school officials negotiated with the drivers.
And, with the recent emphasis on health care, perhaps it was no surprise in May that Calvert’s teacher of the year was Jennifer Ranchic, a registered nurse-turned health professional teacher at the Career and Technology Academy.
Hutchins resigns, leaves police board for debate
As Calvert’s commissioners were getting through what could be their last stress-free budget cycle, board member Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins made an unexpected announcement in early June — he was resigning. Hutchins, a Republican and former state legislator who was once the superintendent of the Maryland State Police, warned county leaders that compliance with a controversial series of state bills mandating police reform needed to be done in an expedient manner.
The commissioners must establish three panels for implementing the legislation, starting with a police accountability board. Public meetings on the drafted ordinance and its revision have been held with a public hearing coming in 2022.
Christopher J. Gadway of Huntingtown, a member of the local Republican Central Committee, was appointed by Hogan to fill Hutchins’ unexpired term.
Earlier in February, a majority of the board won a victory in circuit court when a visiting judge ruled in favor of county government in a suit filed by citizens disputing the approval of the revised comprehensive plan. The plaintiffs promised to appeal. Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) won a court challenge to the county ethics commission’s 2020 censure stemming from his vote on the Huntingtown Town Center Plan.
While the 2020 Census showed Calvert with a low population growth rate, the commissioners were also concerned with further slowing down large residential projects legally. In April, plans for a multi-unit apartment complex in Lusby prompted citizens to circulate a petition to stop it.
The board of commissioners, in an attempt to revive the county’s once-successful transfer of development rights program, used $1.5 million to initially fund a TDR bank. The county’s planning commission is expected to forward recommendations on revisions to the Prince Frederick and Dunkirk town center master plans in the new year. Both documents could affect future residential and commercial developments in the county.
“Why in this day and age we believe we need so much commercial real estate, when we currently have countless empty units and we act as if the internet is going away?” citizen Kyle Greene asked in his comment submitted to the planning and zoning department regarding the current draft of the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan.
Water levels vex towns
Water-driven issues highlighted local government work in the Twin Beaches.
In North Beach, an autumn storm surge caused heavy damage as the town continues to deal with the ongoing problem of street flooding following heavy rains.
On the plus side, a much-anticipated Maryland State Highway Administration project at the Calvert–Anne Arundel line on Route 261 was completed in early April.
In Chesapeake Beach, concerns about proposed large residential developments being built too close to the water prompted a majority of the town council to support the planning and zoning commission’s recommendation for a moratorium on Category 1 projects until the municipality’s comprehensive plan could be updated. The stoppage is impacting seven large projects.
“The submitted projects and other developments of this scope could compound the issues and challenges the planning commission is seeking to address through a new comprehensive plan,” Chris Jakubiak, planning and zoning administrator, stated.
One of the issues being addressed is the likely rise of the water level.
Chesapeake Beach officials also used town funds to have the town’s water supply tested as reports of levels of “forever chemicals” at the nearby Navy base. The tests showed the water was not tainted.
However, in July, polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, were found in the Chesapeake Bay and a creek at Bayfront Park. The Maryland Department of the Environment reported the traces would not limit recreational use of the water.
Other headlines
Closure was found in Calvert Circuit Court in January as David Harold Johnson, 50, received two life sentences for the brutal rape and murder of Rose Marie Long of Prince Frederick in 2020.
It was “case closed” in federal court in February as Donald Edward Rankin of St. Mary’s County was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the May 2019 bank robbery in Owings. The gunman allegedly threatened to shoot a teller.
In March, former youth football coach Moshe M. Imel, 51, of Owings was arrested and charged with sex crimes involving three boys. Imel faces three separate indictments with 23 combined counts plus he is facing federal charges.
In April, Nathan Lindgren, 26, of Lexington Park was charged by Calvert County authorities with child pornography promotion and distribution. Lindgren later pleaded guilty to three counts and is currently scheduled to be sentenced in early January.
A multi-alarm fire in Solomons on May 24 destroyed portions of a strip mall housing Solomons Veterinary Medical Center and Patuxent Adventure Center. Two domestic animals were rescued from the veterinary center, which has since relocated to the opposite end of the strip. Lisa Stephens, the veterinary center’s lead client care specialist, told Southern Maryland News the relocation was completed in early November.
“It’s been a warm welcome from all of our clients,” Stephens said of the reopening.
Patuxent Adventure Center has since relocated to nearby Solomons Towne Centre.
In mid-June, the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department held a celebration at its new firehouse. The new two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility is located on the corner of Route 2/4 and Old Field Lane, as the previous firehouse was.
In late June, the trapping and killing of a nearly 8-foot alligator in a Chesapeake Ranch Estates pond brought some fame to William Adams, who trapped the reptile and slew it with a crossbow.
During the summer, Sarah and Peter Bates of Howard County ponied up $2.4 million and bought a bar/restaurant — Solomons’ famous Tiki Bar. Also in Solomons, in early July, owners of a small beach located near the north end of the boardwalk fenced off the parcel to the public, possibly the last “free beach” in Calvert County.
On Sept. 6, a house fire in Huntingtown injured a firefighter. The residents escaped the blaze unharmed when they were awakened by a smoke detector.
On Oct. 25, Christopher Fuller was given a six-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter in the December 2020 death of Kerri Lynn Clark of Chesapeake Beach. The Route 260 crash also critically injured an Owings woman.
On Nov. 16, a Patuxent High student was remanded to state juvenile authorities after a stabbing incident at the school. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Farewells
In addition to Miller, Calvert County bade farewell to the legendary Bernie Fowler, who was a state and local politician, World War II Navy veteran and the ubiquitous steward of the Patuxent River. Fowler passed at age 97 on Dec. 12.
Gerald W. Donovan, a former Chesapeake Beach mayor and owner of Rod “N” Reel Resorts, died at his home on July 31 at the age of 72. Many of the municipality’s landmarks — including Veterans Memorial Park, the renovated town hall, the water park and Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail — were initiatives he championed during his tenure.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office sustained the loss of Deputy Wes Beisel, 32, in April and in August, the deaths of former deputy Scott Brown and his wife, Laura, who were both 44. The couple was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Arizona.
On Oct. 1 incumbent North Beach Town Councilwoman Jane Hagen passed away in her sleep at the age of 80.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews