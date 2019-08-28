The building that had been the home of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department for almost 60 years was demolished Monday. The structure was razed to make way for a new 30,000 square foot building for the department that is expected to open in spring 2021. The project was awarded earlier this year to S.E. Davis and will cost an estimated $9.55 million. The demolition project was subcontracted to Rubble Bee Recycling and Demolition of Owings.