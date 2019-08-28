The building that had been the home of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department for almost 60 years was demolished Monday. The structure was razed to make way for a new 30,000 square foot building for the department that is expected to open in spring 2021. The project was awarded earlier this year to S.E. Davis and will cost an estimated $9.55 million. The demolition project was subcontracted to Rubble Bee Recycling and Demolition of Owings.
Latest News
- County quells transportation concerns
- A Calvert landmark is razed
- Calvert Library goes fine free
- Eat, gas up and go home
- Alleged drug dealers indicted for armed robbery
- Sisters head up team of volunteers behind jousting supper
- Cardin learns about veterans services, special programs offered by Melwood
- Blessing of backpacks for a healthy, safe school year
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Events
-
Aug 28
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3$15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers
-
Sep 3