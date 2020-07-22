While students were being schooled at home during online learning this past school year, Shuchita Warner was right there with them.
Warner, the director of school construction for Calvert public schools, recently completed an online course to earn an Accredited Learning Environments Planner designation.
“It was something I had wanted to do for a while and I knew it was going to be very challenging in terms of time constraints, but it was much more challenging than I thought,” Warner said. “I’m really happy I did it because it really was eye-opening and I’ve already started utilizing aspects of what I learned in my day-to-day job. It made me look at what I do in a different lens and really appreciate what students and teachers are going through in the environments of what they’re teaching and learning in.”
According to a news release, the ALEP credential was designed to “elevate professional standards, enhance individual performance and identify those in the educational environment industry who demonstrate the knowledge essential to the practice of educational facility planning.”
“Ms. Warner adds the ALEP certification to her impressive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional certification,” Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel Curry said.
Warner said she spent anywhere from 15 to 25 hours a week on the course, which was offered through San Diego State University and ran from Aug. 19, 2019, through June 20 of this year.
The course involved six modules — or chapters — and Warner finished with a 97.7% average.
“I think the thing that surprised me the most was how the design of a building is so important to support students because the very first thing that we started out doing in the course was we did a self-assessment of what type of learners we did and what environment we learn best in,” she said. “And I think that was really eye-opening because just understanding the differences between students that require a quiet corner or small group learning and do best in that type of environment.”
Originally from Connecticut, Warner graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in industrial and manufacturing engineering.
She worked in the private sector, mostly with New York-based Turner Construction Co., and was a construction manager with the Los Angeles Unified School District, which had a $3 billion bond over a 10-year period on an array of projects.
She moved back to the East Coast and started her own firm, before being hired by the Calvert public school system in 1997.
“It really aligned with what I had been doing,” Warner said. “I was really able to see after you complete a project ... how successful a project really goes because it’s going to be around for the next 30, 40 years depending on what you’re doing.”
She oversaw the construction of the new Northern High School, which opened in January 2019 and is 97% complete.
“The best feeling I get, and I got to witness this most recently at Northern High School, was when we finished the first phase,” she said. “Folks came up to me and said, ‘Thank you so much for this beautiful building.’ I think at the end of the day when there’s a level of appreciation from the people, that’s what it’s about. The other part [of my job] I really enjoy is when all parts of the building are being use. That to me means we’ve been successful in designing a building that users need.”
Warner said several factors come into play when deciding whether or not to renovate or completely redo a school, such as: Is the learning environment no longer conducive to learning? Has it been in the Capital Improvement Plan for long time? Is it overcrowded? Is there a lot of open space? Are there acoustic issues?
“We’ll identify a project and go through a feasibility study to see if we can make improvements or renovations to a school to see if it doesn’t go into that major category,” she said. “When you have a school that is just plagued by issues then it’s a matter of identifying and saying, ‘OK, does this look as if it would be a replacement or a major renovation?’”
The next big project on Warner’s to-do list is building the new Beach Elementary School. She said a schematics design that was presented at the last board of education meeting was “very well received” and she and her staff have a construction firm on board and are readying a package together to submit to the state. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021 and be completed in 2023.
