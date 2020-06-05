A hall of an honor

Two years ago, while at a conference at the University of Oklahoma, Jean Fleming roamed the halls of the International Adult and Continuing Education Hall of Fame, taking photos and reading about the men and women who were enshrined there.
“There were people there who I had known and had learned or worked with throughout my career,” Fleming said, “because they had meant so much to me.”
And now Fleming herself will occupy a portion of the hall after she and six others were enshrined during an IACE conference March 11 in Philadelphia.
“I was stunned and honored. I cried,” said Fleming, who is the executive director of Calvert Hospice. “It is a huge honor in our field, and it always feels really good when you are recognized by your peers. That was pretty cool [back in 2018], and now I’m there.”
Fleming was enshrined along with James Witte, Philip C. Candy, Amy Moorash, Linden West and Louis Martini.
Fleming was co-nominated by International Adult and Continuing Education Hall of Fame past presidents Grey Edwards and Amy Rose.
“Oh, I was very proud and very happy for her,” said Rose, who is a professor emeritus at Northern Illinois University. “She was such a strong candidate that I can’t imagine there was much discussion.”
The 2020 class is the smallest since six members were enshrined in 2000. The hall, which elected 78 members in its inaugural year in 1996, currently has 379 members.
The Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to honor individuals worldwide who have made distinguished contributions to the field of adult and continuing education and to serve as a record and inspiration for the next generation of continuing education leaders. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Hall of Fame.
“She’s very deserving, she has worked tirelessly for the field of adult education, and even now she’s in a significantly different role, she still considers herself an adult educator, but she’s more focused broadly on the community and her hospice constituency,” said Rose, who was elected to the hall of fame in 2013. “ She was recognized for all of the work and all of the policy-making for primarily the association, but also her own research on residential adult education.”
Fleming was presented with a plaque and a gold medallion.
Fleming, who has spent more than 40 years in the adult education field, was instrumental in developing the national leadership role of the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education.
Since 1981, she has worked with AAACE to help strengthen its visibility and contributions of the field, stabilized the AAACE annual conference, reinforced connections with other professional associations, and brought newcomers from diverse disciplines into the field.
As chair of the 2007 conference, she helped increase the association’s ability to support adult and continuing educators and for her efforts received the President’s Appreciation Award.
As 2014 conference chair and 2015 AAACE President, Fleming helped position AAACE leadership for meeting the needs of adult and continuing education professionals in a rapidly changing global environment.
“She did an excellent job of helping the association navigate into a much stronger financial footing,” Rose said, “and it was a major transition for the association. She contributed an enormous amount to the association and to the field of adult education in general.”
She developed a second career in health care, becoming a registered nurse in 2013 and serving on the Board of Governors of Asbury-Solomons, as a patient advocate at CalvertHealth Medical Center and as a board member for Calvert Hospice.
She was named executive director for Calvert Hospice in 2016 and, true to her career as an adult educator, worked to develop a community education program, this time focused on hospice services, palliative care, and essential topics related to aging. In 2018, Calvert Hospice received the Governor’s Citation for outstanding community service.
“I tried to carry over some of my adult education background to hospice because I believe that learning is life long, and education is the key to everything,” Fleming said. “People can’t do anything or make decisions unless they have the information they need, and learning and education provide that.”
Fleming graduated from Cleveland Heights (Ohio) High School and earned her bachelor’s in anthropology and master’s in adult education from Colorado State University in 1973. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Northern Colorado in 1996.
From 1997 to 2009, she was an assistant professor at Ball State (Ind.) University, an adjunct graduate faculty member at George Washington University, Virginia Commonwealth University and North Carolina State University and a regional director and academic advisor at Mary Baldwin (Va.) College.
She became a board member at Calvert Hospice in 2013 and became its interim executive director in 2015.
“I haven’t accomplished anything,” Fleming said. “I have allowed the people at Calvert Hospice to do what they do. That’s my only contribution is to hopefully support them because they are incredibly talented, incredibly experienced, incredible professionals, so it’s been my privilege to allow them to do what they do so well. And the biggest thing is I hope the staff feels as if they’ve had a chance to grow in their positions, and I think we’ve just continued to work very hard to meet our vision and serve our community.”
But Fleming acknowledged that dealing with the pandemic has not been easy as the facility was previously unable to accept new admissions.
“It was ripping us apart,” she said, “but at all costs, we want to protect our staff and our patients and our families.”
Calvert Hospice has since received PPE, so it is now able to admit patients and conduct window visits, though no visitors are allowed unless for end of life patients.
The facility is also using TeleHealth virtual doctor visits.
“We’re starting to slowly reopen,” said Fleming, who added that because of the virus, she expects fundraising to be down by about 33%.
For more information on Calvert Hospice fundraising, contact Claire Piason at 410-535-0892 or cpiason@calverthospice.org.
