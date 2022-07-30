Malcolm on stage

Malcolm Funn addresses the crowd at the recent Juneteenth "Freedom Day" festival at Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Members of several entities are reeling after the death on July 26 of Calvert County activist Malcolm L. Funn.

Michael Kent, current president of the NAACP Calvert County chapter, reported Funn passed away at his Solomons home about a week after followup surgery. Funn was 77.

