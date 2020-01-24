Mamma Lucia Italian restaurant in Prince Frederick is closing.
A letter on the front door dated Jan. 17 announced the closure and stated the last day of business will be Saturday, Jan. 25.
The business, located at 862 Costley Way, is being closed because the rent is too high, co-owner Maria Lubrano said.
Although she declined to say how much the rent is, she said it’s been going up every year.
“People have gone crazy down here,” she said. “When you rent a place down here, they think you’re in Rockville or Bethesda.”
She said the restaurant, which also has locations in Dunkirk and Chesapeake Beach, didn’t have the population to support the price of the rent.
“The rates keep going up, but our number [of customers] never goes up,” she said, and then added that “it’s been crazy. Two years, and we just can’t do it anymore.”
Lubrano, who co-owns all three Mamma Lucia’s restaurants with her husband Sal, noted that all of the 30 employees at the Prince Frederick location will be offered employment at their other two locations.
She said the business has held off hiring new employees since last October because of the impending closure. The rent in Dunkirk — the restaurant is at 10136 Southern Maryland Blvd. — is affordable, she said, adding that she and her husband are buying the property in Chesapeake Beach at 8323 Bayside Road.
The Lubranos opened the Dunkirk location in 1997 and the Prince Frederick location in 2007, she said. The Chesapeake Beach store opened in 2017.
The Lubranos moved to the Dunkirk area in 1998 from Prince George's County, she said.